Jared McCann | Center | #90

C 1 Aleksander Barkov Active

Aleksander Barkov scored his 26th goal of the season in Monday's 2-0 win over Montreal. Barkov, who ended a six-game goalless skid, scored early in the third period after Aaron Ekblad opened the scoring in the first frame. He had six helpers during his mini-goal slump. Barkov is up to 71 points in 69 games this campaign.

2 Vincent Trocheck Active

Vincent Trocheck scored a goal in a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Trocheck took a pass from captain Derek MacKenzie and beat Cam Talbot with a goal that Edmonton's starter probably should have saved. Trocheck has eight points over his last four games, bringing him to 28 goals and 66 points in 69 games this season. Frank Vatrano also scored in the loss.

3 Nick Bjugstad Active

Nick Bjugstad scored a goal and registered an assist in the Panthers' 3-0 win against Boston Thursday night. Bjugstad has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last eight games. Vincent Trocheck and Aaron Ekblad each found the back of the net for the Panthers. Evgenii Dadonov got two assists for Florida, which gives him 54 points in 60 games in 2017-18.

4 Jared McCann Active

Jared McCann had a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. Two of McCann's three points came in the second period. His tally gave the Panthers a 4-1 lead in the middle frame and he also assisted on Frank Vatrano's fifth goal of the season just under nine minutes later. McCann also picked up a helper on Jamie McGinn's third-period marker. The Panthers forward finished the game with plus-2 rating, one shot on goal and one hit in 14:34 of ice time. The 21-year-old now has eight goals and 23 points in 58 games this season. This was his first multi-point effort since Oct. 12.

5 Derek MacKenzie Active

Derek MacKenzie got his first goal of the season on Thursday night. MacKenzie registered a shorthanded goal in the second period to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead in what would become a 3-2 win over Philadelphia. "It's nice to see our captain get rewarded," coach Bob Boughner said. "He comes to work every day hard. He's got a big job to do both on and off the ice. He's done a great job of that." MacKenzie has eight points in 32 contests this campaign.

LW 1 Jonathan Huberdeau Active

Jonathan Huberdeau scored a goal and picked up an assist in a 5-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Vincent Trocheck threw the puck on net and it deflected in off of Huberdeau's skate and in for his 23rd goal of the season. Huberdeau has picked up five points over his last three games, bringing him to 63 points in 67 games this season. Mike Matheson and Evgeni Dadonov also scored in the win.

2 Denis Malgin Active

Denis Malgin spent most of Monday's contest on the third line with Jamie McGinn and Jared McCann. Malgin started the contest alongside Jonathan Huberdeau and Vincent Trocheck, but coach Bob Boughner moved Frank Vatrano into that spot. Malgin had been playing on the Panthers' second line before he was injured.

3 Jamie McGinn Active

Jamie McGinn posted a power-play goal and a hit in Wednesday's 4-3 win at Vancouver. McGinn has lit the lamp on the man advantage twice in the past four outings. Despite the recent success on the power play he is still only worth a look in the very deepest of fantasy pools at this point. The Panthers will look to carry over the momentum from their win into Saturday's road game against the Flames.

4 Connor Brickley Active

Connor Brickley is expected to serve as a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Montreal Canadiens. Radim Vrbata is expected to take his spot in the lineup. Brickley has four goals and eight assists in 43 games this season. Ian McCoshen will also watch the game from the press box.

5 Frank Vatrano Active

Frank Vatrano found the back of the net in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Edmonton. Vatrano opened the scoring 8:02 into the second period and Florida had a 2-1 lead after two periods, but the Oilers rallied in the third. Vatrano has two goals in four outings with the Panthers this year.

RW 1 Evgenii Dadonov Active

Evgenii Dadonov earned a pair of assists in a 3-0 win over Boston on Thursday night. Dadonov had helpers on first-period goals by Aaron Ekblad and Nick Bjugstad in Florida's victory. He has recorded a multi-point performance in seven of the last 10 games.

2 Radim Vrbata Active

Radim Vrbata will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Montreal Canadiens. Vrbata has just five goals and nine assists in 41 games this season. This is the fifth consecutive game that the veteran will watch from the press box. Micheal Haley, Connor Brickley and Ian McCoshen are also expected to serve as healthy scratches in this one.

3 Colton Sceviour Active

Colton Sceviour has signed a three-year contract extension with the Florida Panthers. Sceviour would have been eligible for unrestricted free agency at the end of the season. "Colton is a hard-working, versatile player who has become a key part of our success on the penalty kill," Panthers GM Dale Tallon said. The 28-year-old winger has seven goals and 14 points in 46 games this season.

4 Micheal Haley Active

Micheal Haley is expected to be a healthy scratch for the Panthers. It's pretty unusual for Haley to be scratched this season, though it's not the first time it's happened. He has eight points and 194 penalty minutes in 66 games in 2017-18.

5 Maxim Mamin Active

Maxim Mamin will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators. The 23-year-old played against Montreal last night, but he'll be replaced by Micheal Haley tonight. Mamin has two goals in 18 games this season. Radim Vrbata and Connor Brickley are also expected to watch the game from the press box.

D 1 Aaron Ekblad Active

Aaron Ekblad scored a goal in Monday's 2-0 win against the Montreal Canadiens. Ekblad pounced on a turnover in the Canadiens' zone and he made a beautiful move to get around Jeff Petry before he beat Antti Niemi. The Panthers blue liner also dropped the gloves with Nicolas Deslauriers in the opening frame. He finished the night with a plus-1 rating, seven penalty minutes and three shots on goal in 20:56 of ice time. Ekblad has 15 goals and 17 assists in 70 games this season. The 22-year-old is now riding a three-game point streak. Aleksander Barkov also found the back of the net for the Panthers on Monday night.

2 Keith Yandle Active

Keith Yandle is on pace to set a new career-high in assists this season. Yandle set up 48 goals when he was a member of the Coyotes during the 2010-11 season. His 39 assists in 65 games this year put him on pace to surpass his previous high by one. "He’s a guy that’s going to break you out clean out of the d-zone a lot," Panthers head coach Bob Boughner said. "He’s the guy in neutral-zone transition, he’s going to get it up to the forwards as soon as possible. You see what he does in the o-zone. We rely a lot on Keith."

3 Mike Matheson Active

Mike Matheson found the back of the net in Friday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. Matheson gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead just 1:25 into the game. He finished the night with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in 18:53 of ice time. After a slow start, he's rebounded nicely of late, as he's up to nine goals and 23 points in 61 games this season. The Panthers, by the way, have won five games in a row.

4 Alex Petrovic Sidelined

Alex Petrovic is back on the sidelines with a lower-body injury. Petrovic got back in the lineup on Monday after missing two games with a lower-body injury. It's unclear if he aggravated something or if this is something new. Ian McCoshen will play against Ottawa instead.

5 Mark Pysyk Active

Mark Pysyk posted an assist with a plus-1 rating, three shots on goal, five blocked shots and three hits across 20:12 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss in Chicago. Pysyk isn't much of an impact player at the offensive end, so Tuesday's assist was a bonus. His real value to fantasy owners in deeper pools is for his work in the blocked shots (47) and hits (33) categories across 31 contest.

6 MacKenzie Weegar Active

MacKenzie Weegar will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. The Panthers have now scratched Weegar in four consecutive games. He has one goal and one assist in 16 contests this season. Roberto Luongo (lower body) and Aleksander Barkov (upper body) will both miss the game due to injury.

7 Ian McCoshen Active

Ian McCoshen will be a scratch tonight against the Ottawa Senators. McCoshen will sit for the eighth straight game. Connor Brickley, Radim Vrbata and Maxim Mamin will also be scratched tonight.

G 1 Roberto Luongo Active

Roberto Luongo registered his 76th career shutout on Monday night. Luongo is currently tied with Ed Belfour and Tony Esposito for ninth place on the NHL's all-time list for goose eggs. He has recorded three shutouts this season and two have come against his hometown Montreal Canadiens. "It doesn't mean much now," Luongo said. "Our goal is to make the playoffs and get some wins down the stretch. so 100 percent of my focus is on that."