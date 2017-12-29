Player Page

Roster

Jared McCann | Center | #90

Team: Florida Panthers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 5/31/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 198
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (24) / VAN
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jared McCann had a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Ottawa Senators.
Two of McCann's three points came in the second period. His tally gave the Panthers a 4-1 lead in the middle frame and he also assisted on Frank Vatrano's fifth goal of the season just under nine minutes later. McCann also picked up a helper on Jamie McGinn's third-period marker. The Panthers forward finished the game with plus-2 rating, one shot on goal and one hit in 14:34 of ice time. The 21-year-old now has eight goals and 23 points in 58 games this season. This was his first multi-point effort since Oct. 12. Mar 20 - 10:48 PM
More Jared McCann Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
577132053010013126.056
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015VAN699918-63212001106.085
2016FLA29167-140100044.023
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 19@ MON100002000001.000
Mar 17EDM1000-10000000.000
Mar 15BOS100000000002.000
Mar 12OTT1000-12000002.000
Mar 10NYR101100000000.000
Mar 8MON100000000004.000
Mar 6@ TB100000000002.000
Mar 4PHI100005000002.000
Mar 2BUF101110000005.000
Mar 1NJ101110000004.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Aleksander Barkov
2Vincent Trocheck
3Nick Bjugstad
4Jared McCann
5Derek MacKenzie
LW1Jonathan Huberdeau
2Denis Malgin
3Jamie McGinn
4Connor Brickley
5Frank Vatrano
RW1Evgenii Dadonov
2Radim Vrbata
3Colton Sceviour
4Micheal Haley
5Maxim Mamin
D1Aaron Ekblad
2Keith Yandle
3Mike Matheson
4Alex Petrovic
5Mark Pysyk
6MacKenzie Weegar
7Ian McCoshen
G1Roberto Luongo
2James Reimer
 

 