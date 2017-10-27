Player Page

Roster

Brendan Perlini | Winger | #11

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (21) / 4/27/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 211
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (12) / ARI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Brendan Perlini scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues.
Perlini did all of his damage in the second period. His first goal tied the game at one, while his second tally of gave the Coyotes a 2-1 lead at the time. Unfortunately for them, they couldn't hold on for the victory. Perlini now has four goals and five points in 12 games this season. Nov 10 - 12:08 AM
More Brendan Perlini Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
11213-221100016.125
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016ARI5714721-4203200292.152
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 7@ PIT1000-10000002.000
Nov 6@ WAS1000-20000004.000
Nov 4CAR100012000001.000
Nov 2BUF1000-10000001.000
Oct 31@ DET100000000002.000
Oct 30@ PHI1101101000011.000
Oct 28@ NJ1101100000011.000
Oct 26@ NYR100010000003.000
Oct 24@ NYI000000000000.000
Oct 21CHI000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Christian Dvorak
3Nick Cousins
4Brad Richardson
5Dave Bolland
LW1Max Domi
2Brendan Perlini
3Clayton Keller
4Jordan Martinook
5Zac Rinaldo
RW1Tobias Rieder
2Anthony Duclair
3Christian Fischer
4Mike Sislo
D1Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2Alex Goligoski
3Niklas Hjalmarsson
4Jason Demers
5Luke Schenn
6Joel Hanley
7Jakob Chychrun
8Kevin Connauton
G1Antti Raanta
2Scott Wedgewood
 

 