Brendan Perlini | Winger | #11

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Derek Stepan Active

Derek Stepan will play against the Rangers in New York Thursday for the first time since his offseason trade. It will be a special appearance for the former Ranger who spent the first seven years of his career there. "I know that I’m going to be emotional with it," Stepan said. "It’s going to be tough to go into the building and go into a different locker room. But such is life. You just gotta embrace it and have some fun with it, and that’s kind of my game plan in my head right now. We’ll see if I can go through with it on Thursday." The Coyotes first play the Islanders Tuesday so Stepan will spend some time visiting former teammates as their stay in New York will be a few days. Stepan has two goals and six points in eight games after four straight 50-plus point seasons with the Rangers.

2 Christian Dvorak Active

Christian Dvorak registered an assist in Arizona's 3-2 overtime loss to Washington on Monday. Dvorak is up to two goals and nine points in 16 games. It's a pretty solid start to his sophomore season after he recorded 33 points in 2016-17. The downside is that he's also been minus-12 this season as the Coyotes as a team have gotten off to a terrible start.

3 Nick Cousins Active

Nick Cousins will serve as a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the St. Louis Blues. Cousins has three goals and one assist in 15 games this season. Joel Henley and Mike Sislo will also serve as healthy scratches tonight.

4 Brad Richardson Active

Brad Richardson returned to action on Saturday October 21. Richardson had missed a week of action with the injury. He has no fantasy value at this time with no points in six games and a minus-three rating.

5 Dave Bolland I.L.

Dave Bolland (lower body) might not be able to play in the NHL again. Bolland will probably open the season on the long-term injured reserve list after failing his physical. "He’s working towards trying to (play), but again injuries are what they are. He’s been trying to comeback from that injury for the last nine months and he hasn’t gotten to the stage where he can do that to be cleared," said agent Anton Thun. "His goal is to try to continue to play, but at some point in time, it may just be not happening. He may never play again." He's completed two seasons of his five-year, $27.5 million deal.

LW 1 Max Domi Active

Max Domi's assist on Thursday was the 100th point of his career. Domi only needed 154 games to reach that milestone, which makes him the quickest player in Coyotes' history to reach that mark. That of course only includes the Coyotes and not the Winnipeg Jets' portion of the franchise as Teemu Selanne enjoyed a 132-point rookie campaign before the relocation. Regardless, Domi has emerged as a great forward and he's looking good so far this season with 10 points in 14 contests. It hasn't helped the Coyotes win games this season, but he is one of the reasons for them to be hopeful about the future.

2 Brendan Perlini Active

Brendan Perlini scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues. Perlini did all of his damage in the second period. His first goal tied the game at one, while his second tally of gave the Coyotes a 2-1 lead at the time. Unfortunately for them, they couldn't hold on for the victory. Perlini now has four goals and five points in 12 games this season.

3 Clayton Keller Active

Clayton Keller found the back of the net in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals. The rookie sensation just can't stop producing offense. Keller's unassisted goal just one minute into the game gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead at the time. Keller now has eight goals in his last 10 games. He's up to 11 goals and 17 points in 16 games this season. His production will likely slow down, but he still needs to be owned in all fantasy formats.

4 Jordan Martinook Active

Jordan Martinook (lower body) returned to action on Thursday October 12. Martinook didn't play on Tuesday due to the ailment. He had a minus-one rating, two shots on goal, and two penalty minutes Thursday night.

5 Zac Rinaldo Active

Zac Rinaldo will make his Arizona Coyotes debut on Tuesday night. Rinaldo missed the first five games of the season because of a suspension, but he's finished serving that now. The 27-year-old had five goals and two assists in 29 games in the AHL last season.

RW 1 Tobias Rieder Active

Tobias Rieder scored a goal in Arizona's 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Rieder ended his seven-game point drought. He has three goals and five points in 17 contests this season.

2 Anthony Duclair Active

Anthony Duclair is expected to get back in the lineup on Thursday night. Duclair has been a healthy scratch three games in a row and for five of the Coyotes' past six contests. He has three goals and five points in 12 outings this season.

3 Christian Fischer Active

Christian Fischer will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the New York Rangers. It's the second time this season that Fischer will serve as a healthy scratch for Arizona. He scored a goal two games ago, but finished minus-2 in his last game against the Islanders. He has two goals in eight games this season. Kevin Connauton will also watch the game from the press box.

4 Mike Sislo Active

Mike Sislo has been summoned by the Arizona Coyotes. Sislo has four goals and six points in nine games. The 29-year-old hasn't played in the NHL since the 2015-16 campaign and has a total of 42 career NHL contests on his resume.

D 1 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Active

Oliver Ekman-Larsson registered an assist in a 3-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Ekman-Larsson assisted on the Coyotes' lone goal on Tuesday evening, Tobias Rieder's third period goal. It wasn't enough as the Penguins scored thrice against Arizona. Ekman-Larsson has 10 points in 17 games this season.

2 Alex Goligoski Active

Alex Goligoski scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Coyotes are officially in the win column in 2017-18, but it wasn't easy. They were 3-0 early in the third period when they allowed the Flyers to score three goals in a row before the end of regulation. Goligoski salvaged the night with his game-winner with less than 15 seconds remaining in the overtime period. The 'Yotes defender also added a primary assist on Brendan Perlini's second goal of the season. Goligoski has one goal and six assists in 12 games in 2017-18. Arizona is now 1-10-1 this season.

3 Niklas Hjalmarsson I.L.

Niklas Hjalmarsson (upper body) has been moved to the injured reserve list. Obviously that means Hjalmarsson won't return on Thursday. Putting him on the injured reserve list frees up a spot for Antti Raanta, who is returning from a lower-body injury.

4 Jason Demers Active

Jason Demers is once again proving to be a decent fantasy depth defenseman. Demers, who is currently on a four-game scoring streak, is and has been an acceptable source for points and penalty minutes from the blueline. If he is undrafted, you may want to consider claiming him if you are in a deep pool.

5 Luke Schenn Active

Luke Schenn took a maintenance day on Thursday. This is just an FYI as a veteran missing a day of training camp isn't particularly concerning. He had a goal and eight points in 78 contests in 2016-17.

6 Joel Hanley Active

Joel Hanley has been recalled by Arizona. Hanley has recorded four assists in nine games with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners this season. He didn't play with the Coyotes during his last stint with the team.

7 Jakob Chychrun I.L.

Jakob Chychrun (knee) is continuing to skate, but there's no timetable for his return. In other words, it's unfortunately the status quo for Chychrun, though coach Rick Tocchet did note that he's making progress. He was injured during the offseason and has missed 12 games so far.

8 Kevin Connauton Active

Kevin Connauton (lower body) has been cleared to return to action. Connauton hasn't played since Oct. 10 because of a lower-body injury. He will be available for Tuesday's match against Dallas.

G 1 Antti Raanta Active

Antti Raanta allowed two goals on 38 shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues. The Coyotes went into the third period with a one-goal lead, but they couldn't hang on for the victory. Unfortunately for Raanta and his team, the Blues managed to score on two of their three attempts in the shootout to secure the win. Raanta now owns a 1-3-2 record with a 2.87 goals-against-average and a .920 save percentage this season. He has one win in four games since returning from a lower-body injury.