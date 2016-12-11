Dylan Larkin | Center | #71

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Dylan Larkin Sidelined

Dylan Larkin will sit out Detroit's next two games due to an upper-body injury. The Red Wings will re-evaluate his status after the All-Star break. Larkin has registered 12 goals and 18 points in 47 games during his sophomore season. Consider him day-to-day for now.

2 Frans Nielsen Active

Frans Nielsen scored the first goal of the game in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Nielsen's play has really picked up since he was place on a line between Athanasiou and Vanek on January 5th. During that stretch, Nielsen has picked up seven points in eight games and is an intriguing option in fantasy circles if you're in need of a boost. He now has 26 points in 46 games for the Red Wings. Darren Helm scored the other goal for Detroit in the loss.

3 Darren Helm Active

Darren Helm scored a goal in his return to the Red Wings lineup on Friday night. Helm came back after missing 28 games with a shoulder injury. His third period-goal gave the Wings a 2-1 lead at the time. "That definitely gave me a little extra boost for the last part of the game," Helm said. "It was kind of the way I expected. I was pretty gassed a lot of the game, but I kind of pushed through it and it got better." The 29-year-old finished the game with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes, three shots on goal and two hits in 13:58 of ice time. He has five goals and three assists in 18 games.

4 Luke Glendening Active

It looks like Luke Glendening will be playing through a bit of an illness on Friday. Glendening does still expect to play though, so just keep in mind that he might be less than 100%. He has a goal and 11 points in 45 contests this season.

LW 1 Henrik Zetterberg Active

Henrik Zetterberg scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Dallas Stars. Zetterberg's goal at the 15:42 mark of the first period actually gave Detroit a 2-1 lead, but the Stars answered by scoring four unanswered goals over the final two periods. The Red Wings captain has eight goals and 30 points in 42 games. Gustav Nyquist also found the back of the net for Detroit.

2 Tomas Tatar Active

It appears that Chicago is considering trading for Tomas Tatar. The 26-year-old is having the worst season of his career thus far, posting just 22 points in 46 games this season. Tatar carries a mere $2.75M cap hit and is, as is often the case when Chicago picks someone up, an unrestricted free agent at season's end. Take this rumor with a grain of salt, but it would be an interesting deal for both sides.

3 Anthony Mantha Active

Anthony Mantha has put up some impressive numbers over his last eight contests. He's scored four goals in his last four games and he's picked up 11 points in his last eight. The Red Wings forward is up to 10 goals and 18 points in 24 games this season. His production will slow down at some point, but that doesn't mean he'll stop scoring altogether. Mantha is certainly worth a look in deeper fantasy leagues.

4 Steve Ott I.L.

Steve Ott has been placed on the injured reserve list due to a shoulder problem. Ott hurt his shoulder all the way back on Jan. 1, but he played through it. Putting Ott on the IR list opens a spot for Darren Helm (shoulder), who might be ready to return on Friday.

RW 1 Gustav Nyquist Active

It appears the Blackhawks wouldn't mind picking up Gustav Nyquist from the Red Wings. As report Mark Lazerus notes, all reports ought to be taken with a grain of salt this time of year. But it's an interesting change in strategy for the perennial Cup-contenders, picking up a player with plenty of term left on his deal. The 27-year-old is on pace for his worst career season with just 17 points in 46 games and carries a $4.75M cap hit for two additional seasons after this.

2 Justin Abdelkader Active

Justin Abdelkader will continue to play on the Red Wings' fourth line until he is in game shape. Abdelkader returned this past week from a knee injury that had him sidelined since December 1st and Detroit coach Jeff Blashill likes to bring his players back into the lineup gradually after lengthy absences. Look for Abdelkader to play a game or two more on the fourth unit before being moved up.

3 Thomas Vanek Sidelined

Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill doesn't think Thomas Vanek will be out long-term with a lower body injury. While Blashill conceded he'll know more on Monday, that's certainly a sigh of relief as Vanek has arguably been the team's best player this season. Consider him day-to-day for now.

4 Riley Sheahan Active

Riley Sheahan will be scratched against the Stars on Thursday. The 25-year-old has posted just six helpers with 41 hits in 40 games this season. Ouch.

5 Andreas Athanasiou Active

Andreas Athanasiou has scored five goals in the last seven games. He scored on his only shot on goal in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout win over Boston. Athanasiou has amassed eight points during his recent hot streak. The 22-year-old speedster has been playing well with Thomas Vanek and Frans Nielsen.

6 Tomas Jurco Active

Tomas Jurco has been a healthy scratch for the last nine games. He has appeared in just 11 games this season with the Red Wings and he doesn't have a point, but Detroit still likes his potential. That is why Drew Miller was put on waivers Sunday and not Jurco. He could get a chance to play after Thomas Vanek was injured in Sunday's contest.

7 Joe Vitale I.L.

Joe Vitale will start the 2016-17 season on long-term injured reserve. Johan Franzen and Tomas Jurco will be on LTIR as well for the Red Wings at the start of the year.

8 Johan Franzen I.L.

Johan Franzen is still dealing with concussion symptoms every couple days. Franzen last played on October 10th. Unfortunately it's not clear if the 36-year-old will ever play again. We wish him the best in his recovery.

D 1 Niklas Kronwall Active

Niklas Kronwall will be in the lineup against the Rangers on Sunday afternoon. He is on the roster sheet for the contest which starts at 12:30 pm EST. Kronwall had missed the Red Wings' last eight games due to a groin injury. If you need Kronwall, make sure you have him active early as the game is a matinee.

2 Mike Green Active

Mike Green (upper body) will be back in the lineup on Tuesday night. He will likely will be paired with Danny DeKeyser when Detroit visits Chicago. Green has been absent for the last eight games.

3 Danny DeKeyser Active

Danny DeKeyser is projected to get a chance to quarterback Detroit's top power-play unit. "What Danny brings is a real ability to bring the puck up the ice," coach Jeff Blashill said. "He's a good skater, he can move the puck. One of the things we've talked lots about is we've got to do a better job getting in the zone and having more possession time, and I think he can help." Detroit has the worst power play in the league and the team hasn't scored with the man advantage on the road since Oct. 19.

4 Brendan Smith Sidelined

Brendan Smith (knee) took part in Thursday's practice. It was the first time Smith practiced with the Wings since Jan. 4. Based on an early projection, he's probably still at least a week away from returning, but there's always a chance he'll be back sooner.

5 Jonathan Ericsson Active

Jonathan Ericsson picked up his first goal of the season during Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in the Centennial Classic. It was the veteran defender who turned the tied on Toronto, kicking off a three-goal spree for Detroit spanning the final six minutes of play. He now has seven points in 34 games this season.

6 Xavier Ouellet Active

Xavier Ouellet picked up his fifth point of the year during Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto in the Centennial Classic. Now through the first 52 games of his NHL career, the youngster has nine points. Which unfortunately indicates that he's probably best left to your waiver wire.

7 Alexey Marchenko Active

Alexey Marchenko will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season against the Rangers on Sunday. Through 30 games this season the youngster has posted six helpers with 12 PIMs and 44 hits, while seeing an average of 17:59 of ice time per game.

8 Ryan Sproul Active

Ryan Sproul will play Thursday against the Kings. Through the first 19 games of his career, Sproul has posted six points with not much else to his credit. Which unfortunately indicates his general value in fantasy.

G 1 Petr Mrazek Active

Look for Petr Mrazek to get the start Sunday afternoon against the Rangers. Mrazek played his first good game in a while against the Sabres on Friday night and in one career appearance against the Rangers he sports a 1.95 GAA and .920. Looks like a Mrazek start to us. Make sure you have him active early as the game begins at 12:30 pm EST!

2 Jimmy Howard I.L.

Jimmy Howard (MCL sprain) has been moved to the long-term injury reserve list. Howard last played on Dec. 20. He posted a 1.96 GAA and .934 save percentage in 17 games, so you can't help but wonder what this season might have been like for him if it wasn't plagued by injuries. It might have been different for the Red Wings too as they've endured goaltending issues that are threatening to keep them out of the playoffs.