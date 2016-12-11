Player Page

Dylan Larkin | Center | #71

Team: Detroit Red Wings
Age / DOB:  (20) / 7/30/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 190
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (15) / DET
Dylan Larkin will sit out Detroit's next two games due to an upper-body injury.
The Red Wings will re-evaluate his status after the All-Star break. Larkin has registered 12 goals and 18 points in 47 games during his sophomore season. Consider him day-to-day for now. Jan 23 - 10:27 AM
Source: Ansar Khan on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4712618-141930001118.102
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015DET80232245113441005221.104
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 22NYR1000-12000000.000
Jan 20@ BUF100000000001.000
Jan 18BOS111240000002.500
Jan 16MON100000000001.000
Jan 14PIT100000000000.000
Jan 12@ DAL1000-20000000.000
Jan 10@ CHI1011-10000002.000
Jan 7@ SJ1000-20000001.000
Jan 5@ LA100000000001.000
Jan 4@ ANA100000000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Dylan Larkin
2Frans Nielsen
3Darren Helm
4Luke Glendening
LW1Henrik Zetterberg
2Tomas Tatar
3Anthony Mantha
4Steve Ott
RW1Gustav Nyquist
2Justin Abdelkader
3Thomas Vanek
4Riley Sheahan
5Andreas Athanasiou
6Tomas Jurco
7Joe Vitale
8Johan Franzen
D1Niklas Kronwall
2Mike Green
3Danny DeKeyser
4Brendan Smith
5Jonathan Ericsson
6Xavier Ouellet
7Alexey Marchenko
8Ryan Sproul
G1Petr Mrazek
2Jimmy Howard
3Jared Coreau
 

 