C 1 Sean Couturier Active

Sean Couturier scored a power play goal and an assist in a 5-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday. The 24-year old center had one point all preseason prior to Thursday. Couturier can contribute points in a secondary role, but the seven-year veteran has yet to record a 40-point season. Couturier didn’t even score a power play goal last season. Of course, the Flyers have better scoring options in guys like Wayne Simmonds and Jakub Voracek. Couturier is still young and bound to break past that 40-point threshold at some point, so he’s worth a look in later fantasy rounds or through the waiver wire.

2 Nolan Patrick Active

Nolan Patrick got 13:39 minutes of ice time in his NHL debut. Although Patrick's got plenty of offensive potential, it was his defensive game that stood out more in his debut. "I thought he played really well," teammate Wayne Simmonds said. "I asked him if he was nervous before the game and he said no. I think it was [Jakub Voracek] who said, ‘Ah, you better be nervous.’" Patrick is one of the more promising rookies in the league this season. He might end up with around 40 points, but as is the case with all rookies, it's entirely feasible that he'll finish well above or below that projection.

3 Valtteri Filppula Active

Valtteri Filppula and Andrew MacDonald will be alternate captains for the Flyers this season. Filppula will wear the 'A' during home games while that designation will be assigned to MacDonald during road games. Wayne Simmonds is also remaining an alternate captain while Claude Giroux will continue to wear the 'C'. Filppula and MacDonald were picked via a team vote. They're replacing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, who is with Vegas.

4 Jori Lehtera Active

Jori Lehtera could move to wing this upcoming season. Lehtera has been a center for most of his NHL career, but it sounds like he'll get a look on the wing. "I played there in Olympics, World Cup and World Championships, so it’s not weird," Lehtera said. "I don’t think it matters if you have a good centerman it doesn’t matter if you’re a winger. It was a good first start." The 29-year-old is coming off a disappointing season in St. Louis, as he had just seven goals and 15 assists in 64 games.

LW 1 Claude Giroux Active

Flyers coach Dave Hakstol has been pleased by what he's seen when using Claude Giroux as a left winger. Hakstol has been experimenting over the course of training camp and the preseason with shifting Giroux from center to the left wing. "That’s what we were looking for, and if you think back to it, those guys had a practice together and then we went away from it a bit," Hakstol said after Thursday's 5-1 preseason win. "There’s obviously some big changes there for ‘G’ and a different look with those three guys together. Give credit to those three guys. They’ve dug in and they’ve worked hard at it. Looking at it tonight, for sure, it’s an option." Giroux's linemates when he's been serving on the left wing have been Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek. Having Giroux shift positions would help with their logjam at center, but it's still not guaranteed that Giroux will actually be a winger once the season starts.

2 Jordan Weal Active

The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed Jordan Weal to a two-year deal. He'll make $3.5 million over the lifetime of the contract. Weal reportedly met with a few teams in the last couple of days, but in the end he decided to stay put. The 25-year-old had 12 points in 23 games with the Flyers last season and he added an impressive 47 points in 43 games in the AHL. He should get every opportunity to play a key role with Philadelphia next season.

3 Travis Konecny Active

Travis Konecny scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the New York Rangers. Konecny set up Oskar Lindblom's go-ahead goal in the third period before scoring the overtime winner. The 20-year-old put together a decent rookie campaign in 2016-17, as he had 11 goals and 28 points in 70 games. The Flyers will likely give him a bigger role this year, so his numbers should increase this season.

4 Scott Laughton Active

According to Jordan Hall of CSNPhilly.com, Scott Laughton looks like a sure bet to make the Flyers. Laughton was taken 20th overall in the 2012 Draft and while he has played 109 NHL games, last season for the most part, he honed his game in the AHL. He is more of a defensive forward so his fantasy value is negligible.

5 Taylor Leier Active

In a surprising development, it appears Taylor Leier has made the opening night roster for the Philedelphia Flyers. Nothing has been finalized yet, but Leier started practice on the fourth line Saturday, while Oskar Lindblom, Jori Lehtera and Matt Read skated with the extras. Leier is a former fourth-round pick with two points in 16 career NHL contests.

RW 1 Jakub Voracek Active

Jakub Voracek picked up three assists with a plus-1 rating and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 victory in San Jose. Two of Voracek's helpers came on the man advantage, picking up the secondary assist on Wayne Simmonds' first power-play goal and the primary assist on the second marker by Simmonds on the man advantage. He is once again a solid bet to secure 55-60 points with a healthy amount of power-play time.

2 Wayne Simmonds Active

Wayne Simmonds' hat trick in Wednesday's season opener also pushed him above the 400-point milestone for his career. Simmonds has 205 goals and 401 points in 688 career contests. He's a particularly good player to have in leagues that value penalty minutes as he should record over 100 PIM in addition to flirting with the 30-goal milestone.

3 Dale Weise Active

Dale Weise has undergone elbow surgery due to bone spurs in the area. Weise should still be fine for training camp. He had eight goals and 15 points in 64 contests this season.

4 Michael Raffl Active

Michael Raffl was not protected by Philadelphia for the expansion draft. Raffl generated just 11 points in 52 games last season after he had 31 points in 82 matches in 2015-16. However, goaltender Michal Neuvirth or forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare may interest the Golden Knights more than Raffl.

5 Colin McDonald I.L.

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that Colin McDonald is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. McDonald appeared in three NHL games last season but is nothing more than a journeymen depth forward.

D 1 Ivan Provorov Active

Ivan Provorov believes he can eventually score 20 goals in the NHL. Provorov had six goals and 30 points in 82 games with the Flyers during his rookie season. Those are strong numbers for a guy who entered the league at a 19-year-old, but he still has a ways to go before he scores 20. "If it happens it happens," Provorov said. "I mean, I scored 20 goals in junior. I think it’s going to happen eventually. Hopefully, I’ll get there, but I’m not going to go out of my way and cost defensive mistakes to try to score goals. If the opportunity is right, I will join the rush and try to score. But you have to use your head and know when to join the rush and when to back off."

2 Shayne Gostisbehere Active

Shayne Gostisbehere opened his season with three assists and one shot on goal in 18:12 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win at San Jose. Ghost appeared to have a goal, but it was later changed to a marker for Wayne Simmonds instead. Still, a three-point night in the opener is nothing to sneeze at, as the rearguard hailing from the Sunshine State is off to a great start. He obviously showed no ill effects of the upper-body injury that slowed him at the end of the preseason.

3 Andrew MacDonald Active

Philadelphia may look to trade Andrew MacDonald this off-season. The Flyers' defense is getting younger and MacDonald's contract still has three years remaining with an annual cap hit of $5 million. Philadelphia could offer the Vegas Golden Knights draft picks as incentive to take MacDonald in a trade or in the expansion draft.

4 Radko Gudas Active

Radko Gudas may have suffered concussion symptoms on Saturday and as a result sat out Sunday's game. The rugged blueliner has six goals and 23 points this season with 93 penalty minutes, 124 blocked shots and 280 hits. If you play the funky categories, Gudas has been a good selection.

5 Robert Hagg Active

Robert Hagg has made the Philadelphia Flyers squad. The defenseman had a fine camp and will start the season as a top-six defenseman. He was drafted in the second round in 2013 and while a good blueliner, his fantasy value is limited.

6 Brandon Manning Active

Brandon Manning (back) hopes to be 100 percent by the time the regular season begins. "It's taken longer than I thought," said Manning, who had back surgery in late April. "It was probably one of the toughest summers I've ever had. Not (only) physically, but mentally because every time I tried to get into it, something flared up and I wouldn't feel right. From that aspect, it was really tough. I'm still dealing with it on a day-to-day basis." He resumed skating in mid-August and will play Wednesday night in preseason action against the Islanders.

7 Travis Sanheim Active

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that Travis Sanheim will make his NHL debut against the Los Angeles Kings tonight. Brandon Manning who struggled last night against the Sharks will be scratched in his place. Sanheim is known as an offensive defensemen and is worth monitoring in fantasy formats. He had 37 points in 76 AHL games last season.

8 Samuel Morin Active

Samuel Morin knows he needs to have a solid training camp to make the Flyers roster. The 22-year-old has suited up in just one NHL game in his career, but there's a real opportunity for him to crack the opening night roster in 2017-18. "For sure, it’s a different feeling this year," said Morin. "Last year, even if I had a really good camp, there were a lot of veterans that were coming back. This year, you can see there’s a lot more room for young guys. There are so many [young] guys that are good players, and in order to get a spot I’m going to have to deserve it. I’m going to need to battle." Morin is more of a physical, stay-at-home defenseman, so he won't have any fantasy value even if he does make the team.

G 1 Brian Elliott Active

Brian Elliott turned aside 32 of the 35 shots he faced in Wednesday's road victory in San Jose. After posting 26 victories last season in Calgary, Elliott moves to the City of Brotherly Love to ply his trade. He has managed at least two shutouts in each of his past six NHL campaigns and gives the Flyers their most steady netminder in quite some time. Elliott has averaged 25 wins in each of the past three seasons and there is no reason to believe he won't be able to meet or exceed those expectations again in 2017-18.

2 Michal Neuvirth Active

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that Michal Neuvirth will start in goal against the Los Angeles Kings. With the Flyers on the back half of a back-to-back, they will turn to Neuvirth. In five career games against the Kings, he has a 1-2-1 record with a 1.85 goals against average and .925 save percentage. The Flyers goaltending situation has been a headache for the past few seasons and we do not recommend picking up Neuvirth.