Travis Sanheim | Defenseman | #6

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 3/29/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 205
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (17) / PHI
The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that Travis Sanheim will make his NHL debut against the Los Angeles Kings tonight.
Brandon Manning who struggled last night against the Sharks will be scratched in his place. Sanheim is known as an offensive defensemen and is worth monitoring in fantasy formats. He had 37 points in 76 AHL games last season. Oct 5 - 7:40 PM
Source: Dave Isaac on Twitter
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Couturier
2Nolan Patrick
3Valtteri Filppula
4Jori Lehtera
LW1Claude Giroux
2Jordan Weal
3Travis Konecny
4Scott Laughton
5Taylor Leier
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Dale Weise
4Michael Raffl
5Colin McDonald
D1Ivan Provorov
2Shayne Gostisbehere
3Andrew MacDonald
4Radko Gudas
5Robert Hagg
6Brandon Manning
7Travis Sanheim
8Samuel Morin
G1Brian Elliott
2Michal Neuvirth
3Anthony Stolarz
 

 