Nikita Scherbak | Winger | #38

Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/30/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 192
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (26) / MON
Nikita Scherbak scored his first of the season in a 6-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.
Scherbak made a beautiful move past Marc-Andre Fleury and tucked in his very first goal of the season on Saturday. The forward's goal brought the Canadiens within one in the first period, but that was as close as they would get. Charles Hudon and Jonathan Drouin also scored. Scherbak now has three points in nine games this season. Feb 17 - 10:38 PM
Source: Ryan Quigley on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
8022-100200010.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016MON310110100003.333
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 15@ ARI100010000001.000
Feb 14@ COL1000-10000000.000
Feb 10NAS100000000004.000
Feb 8@ PHI1000-10000000.000
Feb 4OTT101100010005.000
Feb 3ANA101100010000.000
Feb 1@ CAR000000000000.000
Jan 30@ STL000000000000.000
Jan 25CAR000000000000.000
Jan 23COL000000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Drouin
2Phillip Danault
3Tomas Plekanec
4Jacob De La Rose
LW1Max Pacioretty
2Alex Galchenyuk
3Paul Byron
4Charles Hudon
5Daniel Carr
6Nicolas Deslauriers
RW1Brendan Gallagher
2Andrew Shaw
3Artturi Lehkonen
4Logan Shaw
5Byron Froese
6Ales Hemsky
7Nikita Scherbak
D1Shea Weber
2Jeff Petry
3Jordie Benn
4Karl Alzner
5David Schlemko
6Joe Morrow
7Jakub Jerabek
8Victor Mete
G1Carey Price
2Antti Niemi
 

 