Nikita Scherbak | Winger | #38

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jonathan Drouin Active

Jonathan Drouin is on the ice for the pregame warmups and he is expected to play Sunday afternoon. Drouin skated between Alex Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher during line rushes. He was hurt after he took a shot to the ribs on Saturday and left the game, but he appears to be none the worse for wear.

2 Phillip Danault I.L.

Phillip Danault (concussion) is not expected to play Wednesday night. Danault hopes to be play at some point during Montreal's road trip. He has been practicing with contact after he passed the NHL's concussion protocol. Wednesday's match will be the 13th straight game he has missed since he took a puck to the head.

3 Tomas Plekanec Active

Tomas Plekanec wants to finish his career with the Montreal Canadiens, but there's a chance that he will be traded before the Feb. 26 deadline. Plekanec can become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Montreal is already very thin down the middle and moving him certainly wouldn't help in the short term, but it's unclear at this time if he is part of the team's future plans.

4 Jacob De La Rose Active

Jacob De La Rose will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. De La Rose has one goal and four points in 32 games this season. This will be the fifth consecutive game that he watches from the press box. Jakub Jerabek and Daniel Carr are also expected to watch the game from the press box.

LW 1 Max Pacioretty Active

Max Pacioretty hasn't registered a shot on goal in each of his last two games. The Canadiens have lost both of those games to Colorado and Arizona. Pacioretty is having the worst season he's had in a while, as he has 16 goals and 34 points in 57 games. He had scored at least 30 goals in each of his previous four seasons. There's a good chance that all the trade rumors are taking a toll on him.

2 Alex Galchenyuk Active

Alex Galchenyuk scored a goal and picked up an assist in a 4-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Jonathan Drouin sent a nice feed to Paul Byron who just got enough of the puck to redirect it to the open Galchenyuk for his 12th goal of the season just under eight minutes into the game. Galchenyuk is now up to 28 points in 48 games this season, one point behind team leader Max Pacioretty. Jonathan Drouin, Brendan Gallagher and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored in the win.

3 Paul Byron Active

Paul Byron (upper body) is back in the Canadiens lineup on Thursday night. Byron was hurt in Tuesday's game against the Blues, but he's been given the green light to play. He's currently being deployed as the team's number one center.

4 Charles Hudon Active

Charles Hudon picked up a power play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues. Hudon got the Canadiens on the board when they were trailing 3-0 with just over a minute remaining in regulation. After going 18 games without a goal, Hudon has now scored three times in his last two outings. The 23-year-old has seven goals and 20 points in 47 games this season. Brendan Gallagher picked up the only assist on the goal. Hudon doesn't need to be owned in any fantasy format.

5 Daniel Carr Active

Daniel Carr got back in the lineup on Thursday night. Carr had been scratched for five straight games previously. He posted five shots and scored his fourth goal of the season in 12:28 of ice time.

6 Nicolas Deslauriers Active

Nicolas Deslauriers will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights. This will be the second straight game he watches from the press box. The 26-year-old has seven goals and three assists in 36 games this season. Jacob De La Rose and Jakub Jerabek are also expected to watch the game from the press box.

RW 1 Brendan Gallagher Active

Brendan Gallagher scored his 21st of the season in a 5-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Despite his team's poor play, Gallagher now has goals in three of his last four games for the Bleu-Blanc-Rouge. The only other goal scorer for Montreal on Thursday was Daniel Carr. Gallagher now has 21 goals and 33 points in 57 games played this year.

2 Andrew Shaw I.L.

Andrew Shaw (lower body) will be out for four-to-six weeks. Shaw has been sidelined since Jan. 13 because of a lower-body injury. He has 10 goals, 19 points and 47 penalty minutes in 43 matches this season.

3 Artturi Lehkonen Active

Artturi Lehkonen has five points in his last three games. Lehkonen recent outburst is rare for him as he has just 11 points in 39 contests this season. He's in his sophomore campaign after posting 28 points as a rookie. He does have some offensive upside, but don't get too excited yet about his recent performance.

4 Logan Shaw Active

Logan Shaw found the back of the net in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Philadelphia. Shaw has scored two goals in the past three games. He had four shots on target in a mere 9:30 of ice time on Thursday night. Shaw shouldn't be on your fantasy radar despite his recent production.

5 Byron Froese Active

Byron Froese (illness) returned to action on Saturday December 30. Froese wasn't in the lineup for the Canadiens' previous two contests. He had a minus-one rating in 13:13 minutes of ice time in his return.

6 Ales Hemsky I.L.

Ales Hemsky (concussion) joined the Canadiens' for Friday's practice. It's a nice step forward for Hemsky, but he was wearing a no-contact jersey so it's safe to believe that his return isn't imminent. He last played on Oct. 20.

7 Nikita Scherbak Active

Nikita Scherbak scored his first of the season in a 6-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. Scherbak made a beautiful move past Marc-Andre Fleury and tucked in his very first goal of the season on Saturday. The forward's goal brought the Canadiens within one in the first period, but that was as close as they would get. Charles Hudon and Jonathan Drouin also scored. Scherbak now has three points in nine games this season.

D 1 Shea Weber I.L.

Shea Weber has ditched his walking boot, according to Canadiens head coach Claude Julien. Weber has been out of the lineup with a foot injury since Dec. 16. Although this is a positive step in his recovery, Julien admitted that he's still out indefinitely. The 32-year-old has six goals and 16 points in 26 games this season. The struggling Canadiens could certainly use him right now, but with the playoffs so far out of sight, they shouldn't rush to bring him back. His fantasy owners should keep that in mind.

2 Jeff Petry Active

Jeff Petry scored three power-play goals in two games over the weekend. Petry netted a pair of markers against Anaheim on Saturday and he scored again with the man advantage on Sunday versus Ottawa. Montreal registered five power-play goals on 10 opportunities this past weekend. Petry has been doing his part on the back end with four goals and seven assists in his last 12 outings, which includes seven points when the Canadiens were up at least one man.

3 Jordie Benn Active

Jordie Benn is expected to be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against St. Louis Blues. Benn has really been struggling lately, so head coach Claude Julien has decided to take him out of the lineup. He has four goals and six assists in 48 games this season. He won't have any fantasy value going forward. Daniel Carr is also expected to watch the game from the press box.

4 Karl Alzner Active

Karl Alzner scored his first goal as a member of the Canadiens on Sunday in a 5-2 win over Vancouver. Alzner also added an assist and concluded the contest with a plus-3 rating. The former Capitals defenseman has seven points in 42 games this season with Montreal.

5 David Schlemko Active

David Schlemko will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Schlemko has had a rough first season in Montreal. He's dealt with injuries and poor on-ice play. Schlemko has no goals and two assists in 23 games this season. Logan Shaw will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Joe Morrow Active

Joe Morrow will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Morrow will be serving as a healthy scratch for the seventh consecutive game. He has three goals and four assists in 26 games this season. Daniel Carr will also watch the game from the press box.

7 Jakub Jerabek Active

Jakub Jerabek will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Canadiens won't many any changes to the lineup that won back-to-back games over the weekend. That means that Jerabek will watch from the press box for a third consecutive night. He has one goal and four points in 25 games this season. Daniel Carr and Jacob de la Rose will also serve as healthy scratches in this one.

8 Victor Mete Active

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that Victor Mete will be in the lineup tonight against the Boston Bruins. It will be Mete's first game action since winning Gold with the Canadian World Junior team. The rookie defenseman has just four assists in 27 games and should not be owned in any fantasy formats.

G 1 Carey Price Active

Carey Price made 25 saves in a relief appearance but was still on the hook for the loss in a 6-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. After coming for relief of Antti Niemi, Price made 25 saves on 28 shots for the Canadiens. It wasn't enough to save his club from yet another loss. The B.C. native's record falls to 15-22-5 with a 2.98 GAA and a .904 save percentage.