Robby Fabbri | Winger | #15

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (20) / 1/22/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 180
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (21) / STL
Robby Fabbri picked up a hat trick in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
It was the first three-goal game of his young career. Fabbri's first-period goal gave the Blues a 2-1 lead, while his last two goals put the game out of reach in the third period (he put the last one into an empty net). He finished the game with a plus-2 rating, five shots on goal and four hits in just under 14 minutes of ice time. The 20-year-old has 11 goals and 12 assists in 35 games this season. Dec 28 - 11:18 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3481220-8233300057.140
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015STL72181937-22526003114.158
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 22@ TB1000-14000000.000
Dec 20@ DAL101110000001.000
Dec 19EDM101100000001.000
Dec 17CHI100000000001.000
Dec 15NJ1011-10000003.000
Dec 13@ NAS1000-20000002.000
Dec 11@ MIN1011-12000000.000
Dec 9@ NJ1202200000021.000
Dec 8@ NYI111210000003.333
Dec 6MON100000000003.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Paul Stastny
2Jori Lehtera
3Patrik Berglund
4Kyle Brodziak
LW1Alexander Steen
2Jaden Schwartz
3Robby Fabbri
4David Perron
5Ty Rattie
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Dmitrij Jaskin
3Nail Yakupov
4Scottie Upshall
5Ryan Reaves
D1Kevin Shattenkirk
2Alex Pietrangelo
3Colton Parayko
4Jay Bouwmeester
5Joel Edmundson
6Carl Gunnarsson
7Robert Bortuzzo
8Brad Hunt
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 