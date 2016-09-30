Player Page

Kasperi Kapanen | Winger | #28

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (20) / 7/23/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 185
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (22) / PIT
Recent News

Kasperi Kapanen scored two goals, including the game winner, in Toronto's 4-3 2OT win over Washington in Game 2 Saturday night.
Kapanen was playing in his second career playoff game and his 19th NHL contest if you include the regular season. Before this contest he had only ever scored once in the NHL. James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Rielly netted Toronto's other two goals. Matt Martin and Brian Boyle assisted on two of the Leafs' four markers. Apr 15 - 11:54 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
8101-200000011.091
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015TOR9000-320000014.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9CLM100000000003.000
Apr 8PIT1101100000011.000
Apr 6TB100000000002.000
Apr 4WAS1000-10000000.000
Apr 3@ BUF100000000001.000
Apr 1@ DET1000-10000002.000
Mar 30@ NAS1000-10000000.000
Mar 28FLA100000000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
4Brian Boyle
5Ben Smith
LW1James van Riemsdyk
2Leo Komarov
3Josh Leivo
4Eric Fehr
5Zach Hyman
6Matt Martin
7Kasperi Kapanen
8Joffrey Lupul
RW1Mitch Marner
2William Nylander
3Connor Brown
4Nikita Soshnikov
5Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Connor Carrick
5Matt Hunwick
6Roman Polak
7Alexey Marchenko
8Martin Marincin
9Stephane Robidas
G1Frederik Andersen
2Curtis McElhinney
 

 