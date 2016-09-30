Kasperi Kapanen | Winger | #28

All Positions

C 1 Auston Matthews Active

Auston Matthews appears to be cool, calm and collected going into his first NHL playoff game on Thursday night against the top-seeded Washington Capitals. "What's there to be afraid of?" he said. "It's just hockey. It's hockey. There's nothing to be afraid of. You go out there and play the way you play, play to have fun, play for the guy across from you. Hopefully we'll get the best result in the end." Matthews' size, his hockey sense and his two-way game should help him adjust quickly to playoff hockey. He also has a quiet confidence that has permeated throughout his rookie season. Matthews produced 40 goals and 69 points in 82 matches during the regular season. That includes one goal and two helpers in three appearances versus Washington.

2 Nazem Kadri Active

Nazem Kadri has made quite the impression on head coach Mike Babcock. Kadri had a terrific regular season that saw him put up a career-high 32 goals and 61 points. But beyond what he brings offensively, Kadri has also found a way to become an effective player without the puck. "It’s just a different person," Babcock said. "(My team) played against Toronto a lot and nothing against Naz, but we wouldn’t concern ourselves too much with him. Naz is now a guy who can play really well without the puck and he’s nasty. That helps him be the player he is and he scored some goals this year as well."

3 Tyler Bozak Active

Tyler Bozak registered an assist in Toronto's 3-2 overtime loss to Washington in Thursday's playoff opener. Bozak and James van Riemsdyk recorded assists on Mitch Marner's first NHL playoff goal. The 31-year-old center has registered six points in his last six games going back to the regular season.

4 Brian Boyle Active

Brian Boyle (upper body) has declared himself ready to play on Thursday. Boyle's status was in question after he left Tuesday's game due to the injury. He has 13 goals and 25 points in 72 games this season.

5 Ben Smith Active

Ben Smith, Martin Marincin and Alexey Marchenko are projected to be scratched against the Lightning on Thursday. Smith has picked up two goals and four points in 36 games thus far. Marincin has seven points with 25 blocks and 27 hits in 25 games. Marchenko seen 11 games of action, posting two points with 14 hits and 15 blocks.

LW 1 James van Riemsdyk Active

James van Riemsdyk scored twice in Toronto's 3-2 loss to Columbus on Sunday night, pushing the Leafs down to the second wild card spot and into a matchup with Washington. JVR is sizzling as the regular season comes to an end, having reached the scoresheet in six of his last seven games. The 27-year-old finishes the season with a career high 62 points in 82 games. The Leafs, however, couldn't hold onto the 2-0 lead JVR provided for them, and dropped from third place into the East's final playoff spot.

2 Leo Komarov Active

Leo Komarov scored a goal in Toronto's 4-2 win versus Buffalo on Monday night. He opened the scoring in the first period, which started a barrage of three goals in 43 seconds for the Leafs. Komarov has been red hot lately with three goals and four assists in the past seven games.

3 Josh Leivo Sidelined

Josh Leivo (undisclosed) remains sidelined, and won't play in Game 1 on Thursday against the Capitals. He posted two goals and 10 points in 13 games with the Maple Leafs this season. He has no timetable for return.

4 Eric Fehr Sidelined

Eric Fehr's left arm is in a cast after he blocked a shot with his hand on Wednesday night. He had four hits and a minus-1 rating in 10:44 of ice time against Columbus during his first game with the Maple Leafs. Fehr probably won't be available to play on Thursday versus New Jersey, but he is expected to rejoin the team in Toronto after he stayed in Columbus overnight for treatment.

5 Zach Hyman Active

Zach Hyman notched a goal and an assist in Toronto's 3-2 win over Florida on Tuesday night. He set up Auston Matthews in the first period and got the game winner early in the third frame on a shorthanded goal. Hyman has scored 10 markers this season and four have come on the penalty kill. He is tied for second in the league in shorthanded goals and ranks second in the league among all forwards with 2:50 of average of ice time on the penalty kill.

6 Matt Martin Active

Matt Martin tallied his third goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Buffalo. Martin tied the game in the second period after the Sabres had a 2-0 lead after the first. He was also credited with five hits in 9:10 of ice time. Martin sits second in the league with 159 hits in 42 games.

7 Kasperi Kapanen Active

Kasperi Kapanen scored two goals, including the game winner, in Toronto's 4-3 2OT win over Washington in Game 2 Saturday night. Kapanen was playing in his second career playoff game and his 19th NHL contest if you include the regular season. Before this contest he had only ever scored once in the NHL. James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Rielly netted Toronto's other two goals. Matt Martin and Brian Boyle assisted on two of the Leafs' four markers.

8 Joffrey Lupul I.L.

Joffrey Lupul began training camp on the injured reserve list. Lupul underwent sports hernia surgery in February and hasn't played since. "It is with deep regret that I will be unable to attend training camp and start the season with the Leafs due to injury," Lupul said. "I pledge to work hard with a view to return to playing this season. Hockey is the only life I have known. This is an extremely emotional time for me. Accordingly, I will not be making any further comment at this time." Lupul rehabbed over the summer, but has experienced discomfort while skating. The decision for him to start on the injured reserve was made after he went through the team's physical. It's not clear how long he'll be out for.

RW 1 Mitch Marner Active

Mitch Marner scored a goal in Thursday’s 3-2 OT loss to the Washington Capitals. The Leafs got off to an incredible start in this one. Marner opened the scoring just 1:35 into the first period, when he put the puck in the net and Jake Gardiner made it 2-0 just over eight minutes later. Unfortunately for the Leafs, they allowed the Capitals to climb back into the game by taking back-to-back penalties in the first period (Caps forward Justin Williams scored just as the first penalty expired). Williams then tied the game in the second period before Tom Wilson scored the game-winner in overtime. The Leafs will look to tie the series in Washington on Saturday night.

2 William Nylander Active

William Nylander reached the 60-point plateau on Monday night. He assisted on a goal by Auston Matthews in the first period in a 4-2 win over Buffalo. Nylander has accounted for 22 goals and 38 helpers during his rookie campaign. He will play in his 100th career game on Tuesday night and he already has 73 career points.

3 Connor Brown Active

Connor Brown is one marker shy of hitting the 20-goal mark. He scored his 19th of the season against Nashville on Thursday night (empty-netter) and he now has his sights set on number 20. "It would be cool to get 20 in the NHL in the first year," Brown said. "That would be awesome, especially being this close to it. But with how close the standings are, that’s priority one." Rookies like Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews and William Nylander have grabbed all the headlines in Toronto this season, but Brown has been a pleasant surprise.

4 Nikita Soshnikov Sidelined

Nikita Soshnikov isn't expected to play Wednesday night. He is feeling a bit banged up after Monday's match against Boston, so consider him day-to-day with an undisclosed injury for now. Eric Fehr will play instead.

5 Nathan Horton I.L.

Nathan Horton has been left off Toronto's training camp roster after failing his physical, he is also not with the team. Horton, who suffers from a degenerative back condition that has prevented him from playing since the 2013-14 season, is expected to be placed on long-term injury reserve once the regular season begins. The move will relieve $5.3M of cap space, which will be useful for the Maple Leafs as they're currently just $385K below the ceiling.

D 1 Morgan Rielly Active

Morgan Rielly scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Rielly did all of his damage in the second period. Rielly's goal extended Toronto's lead to 2-0 at the 2:24 mark of the middle frame before he helped set up James van Riemsdyk's goal just over 13 minutes later. Rielly has five goals and 21 assists in 63 games this season. He's picked up four points in his last four games.

2 Jake Gardiner Active

Jake Gardiner scored in Toronto's 3-2 overtime loss to Washington in Game 1 on Thursday night. He gave the Leafs a 2-0 lead, but the Capitals battled back to take a 1-0 series lead. Gardiner logged a game-high 26:27 of ice time in the match. He has produced six points in seven career playoff games.

3 Nikita Zaitsev Sidelined

Nikita Zaitsev (upper body) is expected to remain scratched in Game 2 against the Capitals on Saturday. Zaitsev managed to skate before the team's morning session, which is encouraging. However, the young defender is considered day-to-day, for now. Zaitsev had four goals and 36 points in 82 regular season contests.

4 Connor Carrick Active

Connor Carrick (upper body) will be back in the lineup on Monday night against Boston. He has been sidelined since Feb. 21 because of an upper-body injury. Carrick has seven points and 47 penalty minutes in 55 games this season.

5 Matt Hunwick Active

Matt Hunwick is expected to get back in the lineup on Monday night. He has been scratched for the last two games. Based on the morning skate, Martin Marincin will head to the press box.

6 Roman Polak Sidelined

Roman Polak (lower body) got back on the ice Wednesday for practice. He was paired with Jake Gardiner during the session. It looks like Polak will be ready to play on Thursday when the Leafs open the playoffs against Washington.

7 Alexey Marchenko Active

Alexey Marchenko and Ben Smith are projected to be scratched in Game 2 against the Capitals on Saturday. Both players were healthy scratches for Game 1 as well. Marchenko saw just 11 games with Toronto after being claimed off waivers from Detroit. Smith saw 36 games of action himself this season with the Maple Leafs.

8 Martin Marincin Active

Martin Marincin will suit up in Game 1 on Thursday versus Washington. Marincin has been a healthy scratch since Mar. 14, but he will be pressed into duty because Nikita Zaitsev won't be available to play.

9 Stephane Robidas I.L.

Stephane Robidas has taken a job as a consultant with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Robidas is still under contract to the Maple Leafs as a player, but he's been unable to return to the ice since suffering a significant knee injury last year. Robidas will be doing some work during this weekend's rookie tournament and he'll also keep a close eye on the Toronto Marlies (AHL) and the NCAA.

G 1 Frederik Andersen Active

Frederik Andersen turned aside 47 of 50 shots in Toronto's 4-3 2OT win against Washington. The Capitals certainly had their chances in overtime, but Andersen managed to hold on until the Leafs could end it. With that, Andersen has now stopped 88 of 94 shots in this series, which gives him a save percentage of .936.