Alex Tuch | Winger | #53

Team: Minnesota Wild
Age / DOB:  (20) / 5/10/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 222
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (18) / MIN
Top prospect Alex Tuch will indeed make his NHL debut on Saturday against the Canucks.
The 20-year-old has 11 goals and 22 points in 34 games with AHL Iowa so far this season. If your pool is deep enough, he may be worth a flyer given the competition. Feb 3 - 8:08 PM
Source: Michael Russo on Twitter
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Eric Staal
2Mikko Koivu
3Erik Haula
4Tyler Graovac
LW1Zach Parise
2Mikael Granlund
3Jason Zucker
4Jordan Schroeder
RW1Nino Niederreiter
2Charlie Coyle
3Jason Pominville
4Chris Stewart
5Zack Mitchell
6Alex Tuch
D1Ryan Suter
2Jared Spurgeon
3Matt Dumba
4Jonas Brodin
5Marco Scandella
6Christian Folin
7Nate Prosser
8Mike Reilly
9Victor Bartley
G1Devan Dubnyk
2Darcy Kuemper
 

 