Alex Tuch | Winger | #53

C 1 Eric Staal Active

Eric Staal had four shots and a goal in a 4-3 win against Arizona on Thursday night. He scored his 16th goal of the season and reached the 40-point mark in his 44th game with the Wild. Staal has enjoyed a great bounce-back season in Minnesota after he registered 39 points in 83 combined games with Carolina and the New York Rangers last year.

2 Mikko Koivu Active

Mikko Koivu tickled the twine with his 14th goal of the season on Tuesday night. He wasn't able to play on Sunday because of an illness, but got back in the fold for a 3-2 shootout win over the Dallas Stars. Koivu has racked up 34 points in 46 games this year.

3 Erik Haula Active

Erik Haula scored for the seventh time this season on Tuesday night in a 4-3 loss to New Jersey. He gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead in the third period, but the Devils rallied to snatch the win away. Haula entered the match with no goals and one assist in his previous seven outings.

4 Tyler Graovac Active

Tyler Graovac scored twice as the Wild topped the Oilers 5-2 Tuesday night. Graovac scored the first goal of the night at the 13:09 mark of the first and added his second 12:44 into the second. This was Graovac’s first multi-point game of the season. Notably, it was also the first time that he scored goals in back-to-back efforts. Graovac scored against the Blues on January 26.

LW 1 Zach Parise Active

Zach Parise netted the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over Edmonton. He ended his 10-game goalless drought in the process. Parise made it 3-0 in the second period. He has produced three points in his last five outings.

2 Mikael Granlund Active

Mikael Granlund extended his point streak to 11 games on Wednesday night. He picked up the lone assist on Jason Zucker's goal in a 5-1 loss to Calgary. Granlund's current scoring spree set a Wild record and it tied Chicago's Artem Anisimov for longest point streak in the NHL this season.

3 Jason Zucker Active

The Wild’s only goal of the night came from Jason Zucker in 5-1 loss to Calgary Flames Wednesday. Going into Wednesday night’s matchup Zucker had at least one point in four of the last five games. The winger’s goal came off of his only shot on Flames goaltender Brian Elliott and was the only goal of the second period. This brought Zucker’s goal total to 16 and point total to 36. Zucker is tied with teammate Ryan Suter for the league best +/- ranking with a +30 and fellow teammate Jared Spurgeon is not far behind with +28 in a tie for third. Zucker’s time on ice was shortened due to two penalties—two minutes for interference in the first and two minutes for roughing in the second.

4 Jordan Schroeder Active

Jordan Schroeder is on a three-game point streak. Schroeder had an assist in Minnesota's 3-2 win over Chicago on Sunday. He's up to three goals and seven points in 12 games this season.

RW 1 Nino Niederreiter Active

Nino Niederreiter scored a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over the St. Louis Blues. Both of his assists came in the second period, as he set up goals by Tyler Graovac and Mikko Koivu. Niederreiter's goal early in the third period made it 4-1 for Minnesota. The Wild forward finished the game with a plus-2 rating and four shots on goal in 13:09 of ice time. He has 15 goals and 36 points in 48 games this season.

2 Charlie Coyle Active

Charlie Coyle has gone eight straight games without scoring a goal. "He's got to shoot the puck when he gets it," coach Bruce Boudreau said. "He's not looking to shoot ... ever." Coyle has been credited with just five shots on goal during his slump. He has contributed five assists during that span to give him some fantasy value, but he needs to start firing the puck on goal.

3 Jason Pominville Active

Jason Pominville is riding a six-game scoring spree. He has two goals and six helpers during that span. Pominville has 12 points in his last 13 contests following a slow start to the season.

4 Chris Stewart Active

Chris Stewart scored the winning goal in the fifth round of a shootout as the Wild beat the Stars 3-2 Tuesday night. Stewart had only 9:25 of ice time in the game, which was the third-least among forwards. He has 10 goals and three assists in 47 games this season.

5 Zack Mitchell Active

Zack Mitchell and Gustav Olofsson will be scratched on Sunday against the Oilers. Mitchell has 10 games to his credit this season, but none thus far in December. The rookie is also still searching for his first points in the NHL. Olofsson is also still finding his way with no points in four career games.

6 Alex Tuch Active

Top prospect Alex Tuch will indeed make his NHL debut on Saturday against the Canucks. The 20-year-old has 11 goals and 22 points in 34 games with AHL Iowa so far this season. If your pool is deep enough, he may be worth a flyer given the competition.

D 1 Ryan Suter Active

Ryan Suter notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-1 victory versus Montreal. The goal snapped a nine-game drought and gave him six on the year. Suter leads the league with a plus-26 rating and he has racked up 24 points in 40 matches.

2 Jared Spurgeon Active

Jared Spurgeon picked up a goal and an assist in Minnesota's 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils. Spurgeon opened the scoring with a power play goal at the 17:58 mark of the first period and he also registered an assist on Erik Haula's third period-goal, which gave the Wild a 3-2 lead. Unfortunately for the Wild, they allowed the Devils to score back-to-back goals before the end of the game. Spurgeon has now picked up nine points in his last 10 games. He's up to six goals, 15 assists and a plus-26 rating in 39 games this season.

3 Matt Dumba Active

Matt Dumba collected three helpers in a 7-1 thumping of Montreal on Thursday night. He is one point away from his second straight 20-point season. Dumba had one power-play point and a plus-3 rating in 15:46 of ice time on Thursday.

4 Jonas Brodin Sidelined

Jonas Brodin will miss a minimum of four weeks due to a broken finger. His 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 43 games this season is already far better than the seven points he produced in 68 appearances last year.

5 Marco Scandella Active

Marco Scandella has seen his role with the Wild decline this season. Scandella is averaging 17:37 minutes per game, down from 20:42 minutes last season and 21:43 in 2014-15. His point production has also declined as he has two goals and three assists in 37 games after surpassing the 20-point mark in each of his previous two campaigns.

6 Christian Folin Active

Christian Folin will dress against the Calgary Flames, avoiding a fifth straight scratch. Nate Prosser will take his place in the press box, as Folin likely pairing with Mike Reilly. Folin has five points (1-4-5) in 34 games.

7 Nate Prosser Active

Nate Prosser will return to the blue line against the Predators on Sunday. Through 18 games this season he's posted two points with 18 hits and 26 blocks.

8 Mike Reilly Active

Minnesota has called up Mike Reilly. Reilly spent the All-Star break in the AHL. He has no points in 13 games with Minnesota this season.

9 Victor Bartley I.L.

Victor Bartley will start the year on injured reserve. He tore his left triceps in training camp and is expected to be out for months.

G 1 Devan Dubnyk Active

Devan Dubnyk gave up five goals on 36 shots Wednesday night as the Wild lost 5-1 to the Flames. Dubnyk entered the game with four straight wins and a record of 18-2-0 in his last 20 starts. Dubnyk has not been without his own struggles in that span, however, having given up four goals on four occasions, which are the only times this season that he has been beaten that often. This was the first time this season that he gave up five.