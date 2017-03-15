Julius Honka | Defenseman | #6

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Tyler Seguin Active

Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars were shut out, 2-0, by the Boston Bruins on Thursday. The Stars forward was unable to figure out his old team tonight. Seguin finished the game with four shots on goal and one hit in 19:12 of ice time. He's now been held off the scoresheet in back-to-back games. Seguin has 25 goals and 45 assists in 77 games this season.

2 Jason Spezza Active

Jason Spezza posted a pair of points in Sunday's 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay. Spezza collected a goal and an assist during the match, giving him 14 goals and 48 points in 65 games this season.

3 Cody Eakin Active

Cody Eakin scored Dallas' only goal in their 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Eakin's goal at the 5:19 mark of the third period cut Minnesota's lead to 2-1, but that's as close as Dallas could get to tying things up. Antoine Roussel and Patrick Eaves picked up the assist on Eakin's second goal of the year. Eakin has eight points and 41 penalty minutes in 37 games this season.

4 Radek Faksa Active

Radek Faksa has produced two goals in his last three outings. He got his 10th goal of the season in Monday's 4-2 win over Washington. Faksa has 30 points and 61 penalty minutes in 64 games this season after he had five goals and 12 points in 45 NHL appearances last year.

5 Devin Shore Active

Devin Shore scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Shore tied the game at one with his goal at the 14:12 mark of the first period. He also helped set up John Klingberg's power play goal in the second frame. Shore has 10 goals and 16 assists in 61 games.

6 Gemel Smith Active

Gemel Smith scored his third goal of the year during Sunday's 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay. He has recorded just four points in 16 games this season, so he shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.

7 Justin Dowling Active

Justin Dowling has been called back up by Dallas. He was assigned to the minors on Monday, but probably didn't even leave the team. Dowling is projected to center the fourth line on Tuesday night.

LW 1 Jamie Benn Active

Jamie Benn registered an assist in the Stars' 2-1 overtime win against New Jersey on Sunday. Benn is on a three-game point streak. He has 25 goals and 67 points in 70 contests this season. He's on pace to reach the 70-point milestone for the fourth straight season.

2 Patrick Sharp Sidelined

Patrick Sharp will undergo hip surgery on Tuesday. Sharp has eight goals and 18 points in 48 games this season. The surgery will end Sharp's season, or at least keep him out for what little remains. This has been a very difficult season for Sharp, who had suffered two concussions and has played through his hip issue. On top of that, his father is battling leukemia. "It's been tough," Sharp said. "I knew it was going to be a challenging year with my father and what he has been going through. Looking back on the season, I probably could have handled my emotions a little better maybe."

3 Antoine Roussel Sidelined

Antoine Roussel will miss the next six-to-eight weeks with a hand injury. In other words Roussel will probably be out for the rest of the season. He has 12 goals, 27 points, and 115 penalty minutes in 60 games this season.

4 Remi Elie Active

Remi Elie registered a pair of assists in Friday's 6-1 win over the San Jose Sharks. Elie picked up assists on goals by Brett Ritchie and John Klingberg. He finished the game with a plus-3 rating and one shot on goal in 15:01 of ice time. Elie has one goal and four assists in 10 games.

5 Jason Dickinson Active

Jason Dickinson has been called up by the Dallas Stars. Dickinson has no points in two games with Dallas this season. He also has nine goals and 30 points in 55 AHL contests.

6 Mattias Janmark I.L.

Mattias Janmark (knee) hopes to be healthy for training camp next fall. He won't play this season after he suffered a bone fracture in September. A congenital condition called osteochondritis dissecans has slowed his recovery. "I for sure expect to be ready by camp. I'll probably have some hints during the summer, but for sure that's my goal," Janmark said. "If I am not ready by then, then I am going to have to start looking at options. That's a long time, that's almost 12 months. But I for sure expect to be ready by then. Absolutely." He has been participating in practices, but still has a ways to go in his recovery.

RW 1 Ales Hemsky Sidelined

Ales Hemsky (hip) is unlikely to return this week. The Stars have three games left and Hemsky is back on the sidelines with a hip issue that has kept him out for most of the season. He has been limited to just 15 outings in 2016-17. Hemsky is eligible for unrestricted free agency in July.

2 Brett Ritchie Active

Brett Ritchie scored a goal in Sunday's 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay. Ritchie has 15 goals and 23 points in 77 games this season.

3 Jiri Hudler Sidelined

Jiri Hudler (groin) is not expected to return before the end of the regular season. Hudler has skated in only 32 games this campaign with the Stars and he has recorded 11 points. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

4 Curtis McKenzie Sidelined

Curtis McKenzie (eye) is doubtful to return before the end of the 2016-17 campaign. Dallas has three games remaining, but there still appears to be a chance that he could return. McKenzie has six goals, 16 points and 72 penalty minutes in 53 games this year.

D 1 John Klingberg Active

John Klingberg got his 13th goal of the season Saturday night. He scored an empty-netter late in the third period in a 3-0 win over Carolina. Klingberg has accounted for six points in the last nine matches. He has 46 points on the year despite going through some struggles.

2 Dan Hamhuis Active

Dan Hamhuis (undisclosed) returned to action on Sunday March 26. Hamhuis wasn't able to play on Friday. He had a shot on goal in 19:20 minutes of ice time in his return.

3 Esa Lindell Active

Esa Lindell recorded three assists during Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning. This was Lindell's first career three-point night. The 22-year-old rookie has six goals and 17 points in 70 games this season.

4 Stephen Johns Active

Stephen Johns is projected to be scratched on Sunday against the Lightning. Through 59 games this season the young defender has posted 10 points with 126 blocks and 158 hits.

5 Patrik Nemeth Active

Patrik Nemeth will be scratched from Friday's match with the Coyotes. Through 26 games this season the young defender has posted two points along with 28 hits and blocks.

6 Jamie Oleksiak Sidelined

Jamie Oleksiak has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury. The youngster has picked up five goals and seven points along with 37 PIMs, 45 blocks and 50 hits over 38 games this season. Consider him day-to-day, for now.

7 Julius Honka Active

Julius Honka scored the overtime winner in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes. The goal was also the first of his NHL career. Honka finished the game with a team-high five shots on goal in 15:47 of ice time. He now has five points in 14 games in 2016-17. Honka will likely take on a bigger role with the Stars next season, so keep him in mind in deep fantasy leagues next season. Brett Ritchie and Jason Dickinson also found the back of the net for the Stars.

8 Greg Pateryn Active

Greg Pateryn will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. Pateryn had played in eight of Dallas' last nine games, but he had a minus-2 rating against the Bolts on Sunday. He has one goal and seven assists in 34 games this season. Patrik Nemeth will also watch the game from the press box.

G 1 Kari Lehtonen Active

Kari Lehtonen got lit up by the Lightning during Sunday's 6-3 loss. Lehtonen stopped just 19 of 24 shots, and allowed a power-play goal on the only shot he faced. For the season the veteran netminder has posted a 21-24-7 record with a 2.80 GAA and a .904 save percentage.