Julius Honka | Defenseman | #6

Team: Dallas Stars
Age / DOB:  (21) / 12/3/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 195
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (14) / DAL
Julius Honka scored the overtime winner in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes.
The goal was also the first of his NHL career. Honka finished the game with a team-high five shots on goal in 15:47 of ice time. He now has five points in 14 games in 2016-17. Honka will likely take on a bigger role with the Stars next season, so keep him in mind in deep fantasy leagues next season. Brett Ritchie and Jason Dickinson also found the back of the net for the Stars. Apr 4 - 11:33 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
13044-320100023.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 2@ TB100010000001.000
Apr 1@ CAR100000000000.000
Mar 30@ BOS100000000000.000
Mar 28@ MON000000000000.000
Mar 26@ NJ000000000000.000
Mar 24SJ000000000000.000
Mar 23@ CHI000000000000.000
Mar 20SJ000000000000.000
Mar 17@ CAL000000000000.000
Mar 16@ VAN000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Seguin
2Jason Spezza
3Cody Eakin
4Radek Faksa
5Devin Shore
6Gemel Smith
7Justin Dowling
LW1Jamie Benn
2Patrick Sharp
3Antoine Roussel
4Remi Elie
5Jason Dickinson
6Mattias Janmark
RW1Ales Hemsky
2Brett Ritchie
3Jiri Hudler
4Curtis McKenzie
D1John Klingberg
2Dan Hamhuis
3Esa Lindell
4Stephen Johns
5Patrik Nemeth
6Jamie Oleksiak
7Julius Honka
8Greg Pateryn
G1Kari Lehtonen
2Antti Niemi
 

 