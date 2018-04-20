Player Page

Roster

Jakub Vrana | Winger | #13

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (22) / 2/28/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 197
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (13) / WAS
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jakub Vrana scored a goal and two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Devante Smith-Pelly started the game on the top line with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin, but head coach Barry Trotz decided to replace Smith-Pelly with Vrana in the second period. The move paid off in a big way, as Vrana scored the game-winner with less than five minutes remaining in regulation. He also collected primary assists on goals by Brett Connolly and Kuznetsov. The 22-year-old finished the game with a plus-3 rating and two shots on goal in 10:52 of ice time. Vrana had more points on Saturday than he had in his previous nine games. He's up to two goals and five points in 10 playoff games. The Capitals lead this best-of-seven series 3-2. May 5 - 10:17 PM
More Jakub Vrana Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
7313142721212002133.098
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016WAS21336223100232.094
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 7NJ1000-10000001.000
Apr 5NAS000000000000.000
Apr 2@ STL100012000000.000
Apr 1@ PIT1000-10000001.000
Mar 30CAR100000000003.000
Mar 28NYR000000000000.000
Mar 26@ NYR100000000001.000
Mar 24@ MON1000-30000001.000
Mar 22@ DET101110000000.000
Mar 20DAL100010000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Lars Eller
4Jay Beagle
5Chandler Stephenson
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Brett Connolly
3Jakub Vrana
4Nathan Walker
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Andre Burakovsky
3Tom Wilson
4Alex Chiasson
5Anthony Peluso
6Devante Smith-Pelly
7Travis Boyd
D1John Carlson
2Matt Niskanen
3Dmitry Orlov
4Brooks Orpik
5Christian Djoos
6Michal Kempny
7Madison Bowey
8Jakub Jerabek
G1Braden Holtby
2Philipp Grubauer
3Pheonix Copley
 

 