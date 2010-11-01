Ivan Barbashev | Center | #49

All Positions

C 1 Paul Stastny Sidelined

Paul Stastny (lower body) didn't skate Tuesday. It doesn't look like he will be available for Wednesday's playoff opener versus Minnesota. Stastny has been sidelined since Mar. 21 because of a lower-body injury.

2 Patrik Berglund Active

Patrik Berglund picked up a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Arizona. With his 22nd marker of the season, Berglund has matched the career high he set back in 2010-11. He has 33 points in 76 games.

3 Jori Lehtera Active

Jori Lehtera returned to the fold on Sunday. He sat out Saturday's game with an illness. Lehtera has posted a point (one goal, two assists) in each of his three appearances since returning from a concussion. He got a helper in Sunday's 3-2 win over Colorado.

4 Kyle Brodziak Active

Kyle Brodziak, Nail Yakupov and Dmitrij Jaskin will be scratched against the Jets on Friday. Brodziak has posted seven goals and 11 points along with 27 PIMs and 42 hits over 51 games this season. Jaskin meanwhile has but 10 points and 85 hits in 43 games.

5 Ivan Barbashev Active

Ivan Barbashev skated between Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko during Tuesday's practice. "To be honest, I'm really excited, especially with those guys in the playoffs. It's awesome," said Barbashev. "I don't know, just really happy about it and I'm looking (forward) to the first playoff game." He could be the Blues' top-line pivot on Wednesday night. Barbashev posted five goals and 12 points in 30 contests during the regular season.

6 Vladimir Sobotka Active

Vladimir Sobotka scored in his first game back with the Blues in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche. The 29-year-old Sobotka made his presence felt right off the bat with his old team. He could be a sneaky playoff pool pick if you believe in St. Louis this spring.

LW 1 Alexander Steen Active

Alexander Steen didn't practice Wednesday, but he is expected to play Thursday. He took the session off for maintenance. Steen has generated 15 goals and 50 points in 73 games this season.

2 Jaden Schwartz Active

Jaden Schwartz scored a goal and two assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Florida Panthers. Schwartz picked up the primary assists on goals by Vladimir Tarasenko and Alex Pietrangelo (power play). He then extended his team's lead to 6-3 with his goal in the final minute of the third frame. Schwartz finished the game with a plus-1 rating and five shots on goal in 19:58 of ice time. Schwartz has picked up at least one point in seven of his last nine contests. The Blues forward has 19 goals and 36 assists in 76 games.

3 Robby Fabbri I.L.

Robby Fabbri will miss the rest of the season with a left ACL injury. Well the Blues' worst fears were realized. Fabbri was St. Louis' third leading scorer and his absence is a huge blow to their playoff hopes. If you own Fabbri, look for a replacement immediately. The Blues have recalled Kenny Agostino and Magnus Paajarvi from AHL Chicago to compensate for Fabbri's loss.

4 David Perron Active

David Perron racked up a trio of points in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Predators. With a goal and two assists, it was Perron's most productive outing since Nov. 12 when he had three helpers against Columbus. Through 78 games this season, Perron has posted 17 goals and 44 points.

5 Zach Sanford Active

Zach Sanford will play on Saturday against Carolina. He's expected to see time with Dmitrij Jaskin and Magnus Paajarvi. Through 37 games this season the youngster has seven points.

6 Magnus Paajarvi Active

Magnus Paajarvi has played well for the Blues down the stretch. He has accounted for four goals and seven points in the last 10 contests. "It's definitely my best push so far with the Blues," Paajarvi said. "I don't know if I can put my finger on a single thing, but my confidence is high. I got a goal the first game I came up, and that gave me a boost right away. Been riding since, I feel like. Trying to keep pushing it and attacking the net." He has been skating on the second line with Patrik Berglund and David Perron.

RW 1 Vladimir Tarasenko Active

Vladimir Tarasenko will enter the postseason on a three-game point streak. He has two goals and three assists during that span. Tarasenko finished the regular season with 39 goals and 75 points in 82 matches. He has 19 goals and 26 points in 33 career postseason outings, so the Wild will focus on trying to shut him down. "This is going to be a real tough challenge for Vladi, let's be honest," coach Mike Yeo said. "They're going to really key on him, he's going to have tough matchups and it's going to be hard to get away from them, because they’re such a deep team."

2 Dmitrij Jaskin Active

Dmitrij Jaskin will return to action in place of Nail Yakupov on Sunday against the Predators. This will be Jaskin's first game since March 13. He sat out seven games with an upper-body injury and missed another two as a healthy scratch. Jaskin has posted a goal and 10 points with 94 hits in 47 games so far this season.

3 Nail Yakupov Active

Nail Yakupov will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. This will be his second straight game in the press box. The former first overall pick has been a huge disappointment this season. He has just three goals and nine points in 40 games. Dmitrij Jaskin will also serve as a healthy scratch.

4 Scottie Upshall Active

Scotti Upshall and Kyle Brodziak will be scratched from Sunday's season finale against Colorado. Upshall's regular season ends with 10 goals and 18 points plus 99 hits in 73 games. Brodziak's closes with 15 points plus 56 hits in 69 games.

5 Ryan Reaves Active

Ryan Reaves scored the only goal for the Blues in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Reaves was standing in front and managed to tip Scottie Upshall's shot from the boards passed Pickard 12:29 into the first period. It's Reaves' 5th goal of the year, one shy of his career high of six set during the 2014-15 season. He is nothing more than a 4th liner and has no business being on any fantasy teams.

D 1 Alex Pietrangelo Active

Alex Pietrangelo will be rested for Sunday's season finale against the Avalanche. His regular season closes with 14 goals and 48 points along with 158 blocks.

2 Colton Parayko Active

Colton Parayko expects to play in Monday's match with the Kings. Parayko has been everything and more for the Blues this season. He's scored four goals and 30 points with 68 hits and 99 blocks in 66 games thus far.

3 Jay Bouwmeester Active

Jay Bouwmeester recorded his first point since Feb. 11 on Friday. Bouwmeester has a goal and 11 points in 65 games this season. There was a time when he was a significant offensive defenseman, but his contributions are primarily defensive at this stage of his career and that's unlikely to stage.

4 Joel Edmundson Active

Joel Edmundson picked up his third goal of the campaign during Sunday's 4-1 win over the Predators. In 67 games last season, he posted one goal and nine points and over 65 games during his sophomore season he has registered 15 points.

5 Carl Gunnarsson Active

Carl Gunnarsson (lower body) will return to the Blues' lineup on Thursday. Gunnarsson was out for four straight games. He has no goals and six assists in 53 games this season.

6 Robert Bortuzzo Sidelined

Robert Bortuzzo (upper body) is projected to miss the next two games. He will not travel with the team, so he isn't expected to play on Thursday and Saturday. Bortuzzo sustained an upper-body injury last Friday.

7 Jordan Schmaltz Active

Jordan Schmaltz picked up his first NHL point in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to Colorado. It took Schmaltz four games to pick up his first NHL point. He helped set up Ryan Reaves' goal in the opening period. The former-first round pick won't have any fantasy value this season, but he could develop some over the next couple of years as he becomes a regular on the blue line.

G 1 Jake Allen Active

Jake Allen made 32 saves on 34 shots in a 3-2 win over Colorado on Sunday. Allen finishes the season with a 33-20-5 record, 2.42 goals against average and .915 save percentage. He allowed 10 goals in his final three games of the regular season.