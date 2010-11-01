Player Page

Ivan Barbashev | Center | #49

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (21) / 12/14/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 180
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (33) / STL
Ivan Barbashev skated between Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko during Tuesday's practice.
"To be honest, I'm really excited, especially with those guys in the playoffs. It's awesome," said Barbashev. "I don't know, just really happy about it and I'm looking (forward) to the first playoff game." He could be the Blues' top-line pivot on Wednesday night. Barbashev posted five goals and 12 points in 30 contests during the regular season. Apr 11 - 3:57 PM
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
305712520000120.250
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9COL101100000001.000
Apr 8@ CAR110100000002.500
Apr 6@ FLA101100000001.000
Apr 4WPG1011-10000000.000
Apr 2NAS100010000001.000
Mar 31@ COL100000000001.000
Mar 29@ ARI100000000001.000
Mar 27ARI100000000001.000
Mar 25CAL1101100000011.000
Mar 23VAN101110000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Paul Stastny
2Patrik Berglund
3Jori Lehtera
4Kyle Brodziak
5Ivan Barbashev
6Vladimir Sobotka
LW1Alexander Steen
2Jaden Schwartz
3Robby Fabbri
4David Perron
5Zach Sanford
6Magnus Paajarvi
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Dmitrij Jaskin
3Nail Yakupov
4Scottie Upshall
5Ryan Reaves
D1Alex Pietrangelo
2Colton Parayko
3Jay Bouwmeester
4Joel Edmundson
5Carl Gunnarsson
6Robert Bortuzzo
7Jordan Schmaltz
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 