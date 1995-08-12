Thatcher Demko | Goalie | #35

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Henrik Sedin Active

Henrik Sedin has not had a point in his last eight games. Sedin has only two goals all season but does have 40 assists. He was coming off a four-game points streak before this collapse. He has no real value in fantasy pools unless it is an assist pool only.

2 Bo Horvat Active

The Arizona Coyotes shutout the Vancouver Canucks 1-0 on Sunday night. Neither the Canucks or Coyotes could get much of anything going offensively tonight. Bo Horvat finished tied with Clayton Keller for a game-high five shots on goal, but none of them could crack the back of the net. Horvat sits at 37 points and needs three goals to eclipses last season's total of 20 with 13 games remaining.

3 Nic Dowd Active

Look for Nic Dowd to draw in and center the Cancuks' fourth line in place of the injured Sam Gagner. Dowd will skate between Brendan Gaunce and Jake Virtanen against the Lightning Saturday night. That said, Dowd is not fantasy relevant.

4 Markus Granlund Sidelined

Markus Granlund (ankle) will be out of action for more than a month, according to coach Travis Green. Granlund suffered an ankle injury on Thursday night and those injuries can be difficult to come back from.

5 Brandon Sutter Active

Brandon Sutter hates the talk of the Canucks tanking. The logic behind it is obvious: The lower your team finishes in the standings, the better the chances of the team winning the draft lottery. Getting a top-tier prospect, in this case potentially getting an opportunity to take defenseman Rasmus Dahlin with the first overall pick, could be a major boost to any franchise. Sutter doesn't like that line of thinking though. "That doesn’t sit well with the pro athlete at all," Sutter said. "To us, that’s just insane. If you’re a fan, you want to see your team win. We were talking about having a chance to still catch Chicago. And I’m sure some wouldn’t be too happy about that. If you start playing games that way (to lose), you’ll never get that (winning mentality) back. We’re trying to improve. Sitting around and losing games isn’t going to make anybody better. True fans just enjoy watching us play and cheering us on. There’s always going to be outside pressure, but if you pay attention to it, it could really hurt you."

LW 1 Daniel Sedin Active

Don't be surprised if Daniel and Henrik Sedin retire at the end of the season. While no announcement has been made, it will be awfully tough for the twins to remain on the same team, especially if they want even close to the amount of money they have been earning ($7 million per season). The two will turn 38 before the start of next season and they are 45-50 point players at this stage of their careers. If the duo are looking to get their names engraved on the Stanley Cup, they will have to go to a contender and be willing to substantially drop their salaries. Stay tuned.

2 Loui Eriksson Sidelined

Loui Eriksson will miss the remainder of the season due to a fractured rib. Eriksson had 10 goals and 23 points in 50 contests this season. He inked a six-year, $36 million contract in the summer of 2016 and so far that deal has been a huge disappointment for Vancouver. Hopefully he'll be healthy next season and bounce back, but we can't recommend betting on that happening in fantasy leagues.

3 Sven Baertschi Sidelined

According to coach Travis Green, Sven Baertschi will likely miss the rest of the 2017-18 season due to a separated shoulder. Baertschi was hurt on Friday after he received a hit from Nashville's Alexei Emelin. If the Canucks winger is indeed done then his season will end with 14 goals and 29 points in 53 appearances.

4 Reid Boucher Active

Reid Boucher chipped in a goal and an assist in the Canucks' 4-1 win over Dallas. Boucher, who was a healthy scratch last week, led the Canucks to the victory over Dallas. He now has three goals and five points in 17 games this season. The 24-year-old is a -12 this season.

5 Jussi Jokinen Active

Jussi Jokinen had a pair of assists Sunday. It has not been a good season for the winger who has seen action with four teams this year including Edmonton, Los Angeles and Columbus in addition to Vancouver. He has only three goals and 11 points this season so if you played him in DFS Sunday, kudos to you.

6 Brendan Leipsic Sidelined

Brendan Leipsic (undisclosed) will sit again on Sunday at Dallas. This will be Leipsic's second straight game on the shelf due to injury. He has two goals and seven points in 11 appearances with the Canucks since he was acquired from Vegas.

7 Brendan Gaunce Active

Brendan Gaunce (lower body) returned to the lineup Thursday. Gaunce got his first game action since Feb. 6. He had one shot and one hit in 9:02 of ice time against Edmonton.

8 Tyler Motte Active

Don't be surprised if the Vancouver Canucks send Tyler Motte to the minors. Motte was a healthy scratch Sunday and the Canucks want him to play in the AHL playoffs and gain valuable experience. "We papered him down and we want him to play meaningful games in Utica," coach Travis Green said of making the winger eligible for the AHL playoffs. "We want him to play meaningful games in Utica. We have to sit him out four games or if we put him down to Utica for playoff games, he’d have to go through waivers. He understands. It’s part of the business."

9 Darren Archibald Active

Darren Archibald picked up an assist with a plus-3 rating and three hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win against Anaheim. Archibald entered play with just one assist and a minus-2 rating over his past 10 games, so he can mostly be avoided outside of the very deepest of fantasy pools at this point.

RW 1 Brock Boeser I.L.

Brock Boeser (back) will be out of action for four-to-six weeks. Boeser was diagnosed with a soft tissue injury and a small non-structural, non-displaced fracture of the transverse process in his lower back. He was hurt Monday night when fell awkwardly into the Canucks' partially open bench door. Boeser's impressive rookie season has likely come to an end with this injury. He has 29 goals and 55 points in 62 games.

2 Sam Gagner Active

Sam Gagner is on a bit of a hot streak at the moment. Gagner is enjoying playing on a line with the Sedin twins, as he has scored in back-to-back games and has goals in three of his last four outings. He didn't have a goal in his previous 25 games.

3 Jake Virtanen Active

Jake Virtanen scored his ninth goal of the season Sunday in a 4-1 road win over Dallas. The Canucks took Virtanen sixth overall in 2014 and the 21-year-old has not had much luck at the NHL level thus far. But there is light at the end of the tunnel as the power forward is starting to look like he belongs in the NHL. He will be fantasy-relevant in a couple of seasons, with the big question being, will he make an impact next year. We shall see.

4 Derek Dorsett Sidelined

Derek Dorsett will not return to Vancouver's active roster due to health reasons and risks associated with playing, according to GM Jim Benning. Dorsett has been advised by doctors to stop playing hockey after it was revealed that he has a cervical disc herniation adjacent and separate to his previous fusion. "I'm devastated by the news. It will take a long time for this to truly sink in," said Dorsett. "As hard as it was to hear, Dr. Watkins' diagnosis is definitive. There is no grey area, and it gives me clarity to move forward. I have a healthy young family and a long life of opportunities ahead of me. Hockey taught me a lot and it will help me be successful in whatever I choose to do in the future." We wish him the best in whatever he decides to do next.

5 Nikolay Goldobin Active

Nikolay Goldobin picked up a power-play goal midway through the second period of Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss against the Avalanche. Goldobin finished with the goal, an assist and a plus-1 rating over 12:48 of ice time. The right winger entered with just two goals and four points through his first 16 games, so it will take a few more performances like this before fantasy owners can trust him outside of the very deepest of pools.

D 1 Alexander Edler Active

Alex Edler scored a couple of goals in a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. It's the fourth time in his career Edler has scored two goals in a game but it's the first time since Oct. 29, 2011 that he has done it. The 31-year-old Swedish defenseman used to be an offensive force on the back end but injuries have limited him to no more than 31 points since the 2012-13 season. He's regained some of his offensive game this season and currently sits at five goals and 30 points in 62 games. Henrik Sedin, Bo Horvat and Brandon Sutter also scored in the win. Heading into a contract year next season, Edler might be worth a look in drafts next season.

2 Chris Tanev Sidelined

Chris Tanev (knee) will be out for the rest of the season. Tanev suffered a sprained knee last Friday against St. Louis. His 2017-18 campaign ends with 11 points, 70 blocks and a plus-7 rating in 42 appearances.

3 Michael Del Zotto Active

Michael Del Zotto was scoreless with three shots on goal, three blocked shots and five hits over 21:33 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-0 loss at Anaheim. Del Zotto has managed just six goals and 19 points, so he doesn't take up a roster spot for his offensive ability. However, he has managed 210 hits with 115 blocked shots over 71 outings. He is one of just nine NHL players to dish out 200 or more hits so far this season.

4 Ben Hutton Sidelined

Ben Hutton (foot) will not play on Vancouver's road trip, which begins Tuesday night at Vegas. Hutton has a foot infection and did not travel with the team. He was not able to play Saturday because of the issue.

5 Troy Stecher Active

Troy Stecher went scoreless with a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 loss at Vegas. He didn't do anything at the offensive end, but he was able to log a blocked shot with a game-best seven hits to show off his physicality. He is seventh on the team with 105 hits and 60 blocked shots, and those two categories are his biggest help to fantasy owners at this time.

6 Alex Biega Active

Alex Biega will be in the lineup Wednesday night. Biega has been a healthy scratch for the last two games, but he will play now that Erik Gudbranson (shoulder) is done for the rest of the year. Biega has six assists and 60 shots in 32 appearances with Vancouver.

7 Derrick Pouliot Active

Derrick Pouliot was scoreless with a pair of shots on goal and five blocked shots with a hit Monday in Colorado. Pouliot hasn't done much on the offensive end, posting just two goals with 16 points and a minus-13 rating across 42 games, but he has logged 51 hits with 85 blocked shots to endear himself to fantasy owners in deeper pools.

8 Erik Gudbranson I.L.

Erik Gudbranson will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. Vancouver has announced that Gudbranson has been removed from the active roster. He was initially injured on Nov. 22 and missed 12 games. Gudbranson was able to return after successful rehabilitation and treatment, but surgery has been determined to be in his best interest now.

9 Ashton Sautner Active

Ashton Sautner will make his NHL debut Sunday night. "He's a puck moving guy and he's come a long way this year," said coach Travis Green. "I talked to him about playing with confidence." Chris Tanev (knee) is back on the sidelines, so Sautner will get a chance to play against Dallas.

G 1 Jacob Markstrom Sidelined

Jacob Markstrom is dealing with a minor lower-body injury. It's unclear at this time who will dress for Vancouver among the team's goaltenders, but Thatcher Demko may start if Markstrom can't play because Anders Nilsson is feeling under the weather.

2 Anders Nilsson Sidelined

Anders Nilsson is reportedly feeling sick. Nilsson may not be available to play Saturday as a result. Multiple sources believe that Thatcher Demko will start against Columbus. Jacob Markstrom is reportedly dealing with a minor lower-body injury. If Demko does get the nod, it's unclear at this time who will be available to back him up.