Thatcher Demko | Goalie | #35

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/8/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 192
College: Boston College
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (36) / VAN
Thatcher Demko has been confirmed as the starting goaltender this afternoon against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
With Anders Nilsson battling an illness and Jacob Markstrom battling a lower-body issue, Demko will make his NHL debut. It's a less that ideal debut for Demko who had to travel upwards of seven hours last night to get to Vancouver and it's tough to tell how that will affect him. The 22-year-old goaltender is a former second round pick who has gone 23-12-4 this season with the Utica Comets of the AHL, while posting a 2.49 goals-against-average and .921 save percentage. Mar 31 - 2:01 PM
Source: Vancouver Canucks on Twitter
Season Stats
Career Stats
Game Log
