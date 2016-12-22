Player Page

David Pastrnak | Winger | #88

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (20) / 5/25/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 181
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (25) / BOS
David Pastrnak (elbow) should be back on Thursday.
Pastrnak missed two contests due to the ailment. Now that he appears to be healthy, he's projected to play on the first line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Dec 22 - 2:19 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
271972615104100393.204
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014BOS461017271282100393.108
2015BOS5115112632001002108.139
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 20NYI000000000000.000
Dec 18LA000000000000.000
Dec 15ANA1000-22000005.000
Dec 14@ PIT111220000004.250
Dec 12@ MON100000000001.000
Dec 10TOR1000-20000005.000
Dec 8COL120224000004.500
Dec 7@ WAS110100000003.333
Dec 5FLA120210000013.667
Dec 3@ BUF101110000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3David Backes
4Ryan Spooner
5Dominic Moore
6Austin Czarnik
7Tim Schaller
LW1Brad Marchand
2Matt Beleskey
3Noel Acciari
4Anton Blidh
5Frank Vatrano
RW1David Pastrnak
2Jimmy Hayes
3Riley Nash
4Brian Ferlin
D1Torey Krug
2Zdeno Chara
3Adam McQuaid
4Brandon Carlo
5John-Michael Liles
6Kevan Miller
7Colin Miller
8Joe Morrow
G1Tuukka Rask
2Anton Khudobin
 

 