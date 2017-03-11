Player Page

Roster

Adrian Kempe | Winger | #9

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (21) / 9/13/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 202
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (29) / LA
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Adrian Kempe scored three goals with an assist, a plus-4 rating, a blocked shot and a hit in Wednesday's 5-1 win against the Canadiens.
Kempe, Mike Cammalleri and Trevor Lewis shined all night, combining for 10 points (five goals and five assists). It was Kempe's first-career NHL hat trick to help L.A. to its best six-game home start in club history. Kempe entered the game with just two goals and six points over his first 30 NHL games, so don't get terribly excited and add him to a fantasy roster just yet. Oct 19 - 3:33 AM
More Adrian Kempe Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
6314240000110.300
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016LA 25246-360201132.063
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 18MON131440000015.600
Oct 15NYI100002000000.000
Oct 14BUF100000000000.000
Oct 11CAL1000-12000003.000
Oct 7@ SJ1000-10000000.000
Oct 5PHI100000000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Anze Kopitar
2Jeff Carter
3Nic Dowd
4Nick Shore
5Alex Iafallo
LW1Tanner Pearson
2Mike Cammalleri
3Adrian Kempe
4Kyle Clifford
5Andy Andreoff
RW1Tyler Toffoli
2Marian Gaborik
3Dustin Brown
4Trevor Lewis
5Justin Auger
D1Drew Doughty
2Jake Muzzin
3Alec Martinez
4Derek Forbort
5Christian Folin
6Kevin Gravel
7Oscar Fantenberg
8Kurtis MacDermid
G1Jonathan Quick
2Darcy Kuemper
 

 