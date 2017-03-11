Adrian Kempe | Winger | #9

All Positions

C 1 Anze Kopitar Active

Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist Sunday. Kopitar is redeeming himself for his poor 2016-17 season in which he had only 12 goals and 52 points. He was held off the scoresheet in the opener but has been guns a blazing ever since with four goals and eight points in his last four games. He is a must start.

2 Jeff Carter Active

Jeff Carter picked up three assists on Saturday. The trio of helpers give Carter 66 points this season. He will lead the Kings in points, becoming the first player to beat Anze Kopitar in 10 years for the Los Angeles lead. Carter has tied his career high in assists with 34 and it was the third straight season that he has reached the 60 point mark. He has found a home in Los Angeles with the Kings.

3 Nic Dowd Active

Nic Dowd picked up two points in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Last year was his first opportunity to play a full season in the NHL. The 27-year-old had six goals and 22 points in 70 games with the Kings last season. He'll probably stick with the Kings as a depth player again this year, but don't expect him to have any fantasy value. Brooks Laich scored the game-winning goal for the Kings.

4 Nick Shore Active

Nick Shore has signed a one-year, $925,000 contract with the Los Angeles Kings. Shore was coming off a two-year, $1.2 million deal. He scored six goals and 17 points in 70 contests in 2016-17.

5 Alex Iafallo Active

Alex Iafallo registered his first NHL point in the Kings' 4-3 overtime loss to Calgary on Wednesday. Iafallo assisted on Dustin Brown's third period marker. Iafallo, 23, had 21 goals and 51 points in 42 games with the University of Minnesota-Duluth last season. He's gotten off to a somewhat quiet start offensively in his NHL rookie campaign, but his offensive upside makes him worth keeping tabs on.

LW 1 Tanner Pearson Active

Tanner Pearson picked up a couple of assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Pearson's second assist came on a nice move behind the net to set up Brown at the top of slot to tie up the game late into the second period for the Kings. Pearson's offensive output has increased every year and he will look to continue that trend this season. His 24 goals last season were a career high. Jake Muzzin and Oscar Fantenberg also scored for the Kings in the loss.

2 Mike Cammalleri Active

Mike Cammalleri posted two goals with two assists and a plus-3 rating in 14:01 of ice time Wednesday against Montreal. It seems like old times for Cammy in L.A. He posted the first of his two 80-point NHL campaigns in Los Angeles back in 2006-07 during his first tour of duty wearing the crown. While he has settled into being more of a 35-40 point type player in the NHL in recent seasons, this performance reminded fans of halcyon days.

3 Adrian Kempe Active

Adrian Kempe scored three goals with an assist, a plus-4 rating, a blocked shot and a hit in Wednesday's 5-1 win against the Canadiens. Kempe, Mike Cammalleri and Trevor Lewis shined all night, combining for 10 points (five goals and five assists). It was Kempe's first-career NHL hat trick to help L.A. to its best six-game home start in club history. Kempe entered the game with just two goals and six points over his first 30 NHL games, so don't get terribly excited and add him to a fantasy roster just yet.

4 Kyle Clifford I.L.

The Los Angeles Kings have announced that Kyle Clifford has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive from October 11. Clifford sustained his upper-body injury during Wednesday's contest against the Calgary Flames. He has one point in three games. He should not be on any fantasy teams.

5 Andy Andreoff Active

Andy Andreoff has inked a two-year contract extension with Los Angeles. Andreoff was slated to become a restricted free agent. His new deal has an annual average value of $677,500. Andreoff posted two assists and 70 penalty minutes in 36 appearances with the Kings in 2016-17. He has 10 goals and 15 points in 114 career NHL outings.

RW 1 Tyler Toffoli Active

Tyler Toffoli scored a goal in the Kings' 2-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. Toffoli is in year one of a three-year contract extension that's supposed to pay him nearly $14 million. The 25-year old is also trying to improve on a down 2016-17 where he only scored 16 times and suffered injuries. Toffoli is still one of LA's premier young talents so he'll be counted on for goals whenever possible.

2 Marian Gaborik Sidelined

Marian Gaborik (knee) still isn't skating. Beyond that, there has been no update on Gaborik's status. It's not clear when he'll be back, but this might be a no news, is bad news kind of situation. We wouldn't count on him returning soon, but there's always the possibility that he'll surprise us.

3 Dustin Brown Active

Dustin Brown picked up an assist on Sunday to increase his points streak to four games. Brown has not had a four game points streak since March 2013 so this is a significant boost to his game. Brown has four goals and seven points in the streak and has been fantasy relevant through the first 12 days of the NHL season. We are not counting on this fantasy boost to continue but take it while it lasts.

4 Trevor Lewis Active

Trevor Lewis netted a goal in Los Angeles' 2-0 win against Philadelphia on Thursday. Lewis' marker was the game-winner. He now has 48 career NHL goals with 14 of them being GWGs. In 2016-17 he set a career-high with 12 markers, including three GWGs.

5 Justin Auger Active

Justin Auger might make his NHL debut on Wednesday. As previously reported, Auger was summoned on Tuesday. Based on the practice lines, it looks like Auger will serve on a line with Michael Cammalleri and Adrian Kempe. The 23-year-old forward isn't expected to have any fantasy value in standard leagues.

D 1 Drew Doughty Active

Drew Doughty helped lead the Kings to a 3-2 victory over the Islanders on Sunday night. A shorthanded, game-winning goal in the final match of the fantasy week surely helped owners too. Doughty is off to a red hot start with two goals and five points in five games. He's surpassed the 50-point barrier only twice in his career.

2 Jake Muzzin Active

Jake Muzzin is on a five-game point streak. Muzzin kept that run going by registering an assist Wednesday night. He has a goal and five points in six games this season.

3 Alec Martinez Active

Alec Martinez picked up an assist in his season debut Saturday. Martinez missed the first three games of the season with a lower body injury. The assist was the 100th of his NHL career. Martinez had 39 points last season so 35-40 points is within his wheelhouse in 2017-18. Get him in your lineup in leagues that use at least four blueliners.

4 Derek Forbort Active

Derek Forbort had a minor surgical procedure on his left knee. He is slated to be available for the start of training camp in the fall. Forbort appeared in all 82 games with the Kings during the regular season and he contributed 18 points, with 54 penalty minutes.

5 Christian Folin Active

The Los Angeles Kings have signed Christian Folin to a one-year/$850,000 contract. Folin was not qualified by the Minnesota Wild after splitting the 2016-17 season with the Wild and Iowa of the AHL. He has little to no fantasy value next season.

6 Kevin Gravel Active

Kevin Gravel being waiver exempt might end up costing him in the battle for a roster spot. At the end of the day Gravel could make the Kings' opening game roster anyways, but it would be easier to move him to the AHL than it would Christian Folin and Kurtis MacDermid, who would need to go through waivers. On the plus side, Gravel can serve as either a left or right defenseman, which is an added bit of versatility that the Kings don't have a lot of. He also brings a blend of skill and size, though he isn't a major offensive force. Gravel had a goal and seven points in 49 contests last season while being limited to 14:09 minutes per game.

7 Oscar Fantenberg Active

Oscar Fantenberg registered an assist in the Kings' 5-1 win against Montreal on Wednesday. Fantenberg has now recorded a point in each of his last three games. That brings him up to three assists in six contests in 2017-18. The 26-year-old rookie defenseman had three goals and 23 points in 44 KHL contests last season.

8 Kurtis MacDermid Active

Kurtis MacDermid inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Los Angeles Kings. MacDermid had 20 points and 135 penalty minutes in 58 AHL games in 2016-17. If he plays in the NHL next season then he'd come with a $650,000 cap hit.

G 1 Jonathan Quick Active

Jonathan Quick allowed one goal on 37 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 victory against the visiting Canadiens. Quick moved to 4-0-1 with a 1.59 goals-against average and a stellar .950 save percentage through five outings. He had the one hiccup against the Flames last Wednesday, but outside of that appearance he has been a bona fide No. 1 fantasy backstop across all formats.