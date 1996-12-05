Player Page

Sonny Milano | Winger | #22

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age / DOB:  (21) / 5/12/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 195
College: Boston College
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (16) / CLM
Sonny Milano scored a pair of goals in Columbus' 2-1 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes.
He opened the scoring midway through the third period before adding the overtime winner. Milano's skill has been on display this season, as he's scored four goals in the first three games of the regular season. Milano, who was the 16th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He's always been an offensive-minded player, and it looks like he's finally ready to have a breakout season in the NHL. Three games doesn't make a season, but Milano should start popping up on your fantasy radar. Oct 10 - 10:07 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
220202000014.500
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015CLM301110000002.000
2016CLM4000-30000002.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 7@ CHI1101-12000002.500
Oct 6NYI110110000012.500

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Alexander Wennberg
2Nick Foligno
3Brandon Dubinsky
4Lukas Sedlak
5Jordan Schroeder
6Sam Vigneault
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Boone Jenner
3Pierre-Luc Dubois
4Matt Calvert
5Markus Hannikainen
RW1Cam Atkinson
2Oliver Bjorkstrand
3Sonny Milano
4Josh Anderson
5Zac Dalpe
D1Zach Werenski
2Seth Jones
3Jack Johnson
4David Savard
5Ryan Murray
6Scott Harrington
7Gabriel Carlsson
G1Sergei Bobrovsky
2Joonas Korpisalo
 

 