Nick Schmaltz | Center | #8

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (21) / 2/23/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 177
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (20) / CHI
Nick Schmaltz suffered an upper-body injury on Saturday night.
Coach Joel Quenneville said that Schmaltz will not join the team on the two-game road trip to Canada, so you can rule him out for at least Monday (Toronto) and Tuesday (Montreal). Oct 8 - 2:28 AM
Source: Chicago Blackhawks on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
121340000004.500
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016CHI61622281060200066.091
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 7CLM100010000000.000
Oct 5PIT121340000004.500

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Artem Anisimov
3Nick Schmaltz
4Tanner Kero
LW1Brandon Saad
2Patrick Sharp
3Lance Bouma
4John Hayden
RW1Patrick Kane
2Richard Panik
3Alex DeBrincat
4Ryan Hartman
5Tommy Wingels
6Jordin Tootoo
7Marian Hossa
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Connor Murphy
4Gustav Forsling
5Michal Kempny
6Cody Franson
7Jan Rutta
8Jordan Oesterle
G1Corey Crawford
2Anton Forsberg
 

 