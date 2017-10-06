Nick Schmaltz | Center | #8

All Positions

C 1 Jonathan Toews Active

Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-1 victory versus Columbus. Toews got his first goal of the season in the second period after he picked up a helper on a power-play marker by Brandon Saad in the first frame. Saad also earned an assist on Toews' goal, while Patrick Kane concluded the contest with a goal and an assist as well.

2 Artem Anisimov Active

Artem Anisimov may start the regular season as Chicago's third-line center. It looks like Nick Schmaltz will take over the second-line role, but if that happens then Anisimov won't mind. "I expect a lot to happen [in camp], and my mind-set was to be ready for -anything," he said. Anisimov could also see a larger role on the penalty kill if he drops to the third unit.

3 Nick Schmaltz Sidelined

Nick Schmaltz suffered an upper-body injury on Saturday night. Coach Joel Quenneville said that Schmaltz will not join the team on the two-game road trip to Canada, so you can rule him out for at least Monday (Toronto) and Tuesday (Montreal).

4 Tanner Kero Sidelined

Tanner Kero (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's contest. Kero was hurt during Thursday's game. His absence will probably result in Tommy Wingels serving as the Blackhawks' fourth-line center.

LW 1 Brandon Saad Active

Brandon Saad tallied a hat trick in Chicago's 10-1 annihilation of Pittsburgh on Thursday night. It was a big opening night for several Blackhawks and Saad's first regular-season game back with the team since April 2016 couldn't have gone much better. He was credited with the game winner and posted five shots in the contest.

2 Patrick Sharp Active

Patrick Sharp scored the only goal in Chicago's 1-0 win over the Boston Bruins. Sharp is back with the Blackhawks after spending the last two seasons with the Dallas Stars. The veteran forward has had issues with his hip in the last year, but the Hawks are hoping he'll be healthy enough to contribute on a regular basis in 2017-18. Sharp had eight goals and 10 assists in 48 games with Dallas last season.

3 Lance Bouma Active

The Blackhawks have signed Lance Bouma to a one-year contract. Bouma registered only seven points in 61 games with the Flames and his contract was just recently bought out. He will be looking to win a job on the Hawks' third-defenseman pairing. Needless to say, his fantasy value is not very high.

4 John Hayden Active

John Hayden will start the 2017-18 campaign on the Blackhawks. Hayden earned his spot with an impressive training camp. He will probably skate on the fourth opening night versus Pittsburgh.

RW 1 Patrick Kane Active

Patrick Kane amassed four points (one goal, three assists) in Thursday's 10-1 victory over Pittsburgh. The Blackhawks opened the regular season with a bang and the Penguins were out of the game early. It was 4-0 before the 10-minute mark of the first period and Kane already had two assists. Kane had instant chemistry with Ryan Hartman and Nick Schmaltz, as the trio combined for 12 points.

2 Richard Panik Active

Richard Panik produced a goal and a helper in Thursday's 10-1 victory versus Pittsburgh. Panik also had a plus-4 rating and four shots. It looks like he will have another productive campaign in 2017-18 alongside Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad. Panik recorded 22 goals and 22 assists in 82 games last season.

3 Alex DeBrincat Active

Alex DeBrincat made his NHL debut on Thursday night. DeBrincat didn't factor into the scoring even though Chicago posted a 10-1 win over Pittsburgh. He skated on the third line with Patrick Sharp and Artem Anisimov. DeBrincat posted a plus-2 rating, two shots and four hits in the match.

4 Ryan Hartman Active

Ryan Hartman picked up a goal and four assists in Thursday's 10-1 pounding of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Well that was unexpected. The Blackhawks absolutely dominated the defending Stanley Cup champions in this one. Hartman scored the game's first goal at the 6:21 mark of the opening period before setting up goals by Nick Schmaltz (twice), Patrick Kane and Brent Seabrook. Hartman is more of an energy player than a scorer, but the former first round pick showed that he can also contribute offensively. Hartman had 19 goals, 31 points and 70 penalty minutes in 76 games last season. He'll have some value in fantasy leagues that award points for penalty minutes.

5 Tommy Wingels Active

The Chicago Blackhawks have scratched Tommy Wingels for opening night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Joining Wingels will be Jordan Oesterle and Cody Franson. Wingels picked up 12 points in 73 games with both the Senators and Sharks. He is a depth forward with no fantasy upside.

6 Jordin Tootoo I.L.

Coach Joel Quenneville said Jordin Tootoo suffered an upper-body injury during training camp. Tootoo was put on long-term injured reserve after he cleared waivers on Tuesday. Quenneville said there's a possibility that Tootoo will return this season, but he wouldn't go into specifics about the situation.

7 Marian Hossa I.L.

The Chicago Blackhawks have placed Marian Hossa on the long-term injured list. By going on LTIR, Hossa's $5.275 million doesn't count against the salary cap. The Blackhawks have already announced that Hossa will miss the entire 2017-18 season because of a skin disorder. The 38-year-old's career is likely over, but that hasn't been confirmed yet.

D 1 Duncan Keith Active

After being shut out in Game 1, the Blackhawks know they have to find a way to make life more difficult for Preds goalie Pekka Rinne. "That's no secret in playoff hockey, that it's always going to be those greasy goals that aren't always pretty plays," defenseman Duncan Keith said. "It comes down to having a little more determination and, like (Quenneville) said, that desperation — pick it up a bit. Maybe that'll be the difference." The Blackhawks will look to even up the best-of-seven series at home on Saturday night.

2 Brent Seabrook Active

Brent Seabrook posted three points in Thursday's 10-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Seabrook earned one goal, two assists, two shots, two blocks and a plus-3 rating in an impressive season debut. The Blackhawks need him to step this season on a new-look defense corps and he is off to a strong start.

3 Connor Murphy Active

Connor Murphy sustained a lower-body injury during Saturday's game. Murphy exited the contest with roughly 4:40 minutes left in the contest. Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville believed that Murphy would be okay, but Chicago will know more on Sunday. The Blackhawks acquired Murphy as part of the Niklas Hjalmarsson trade.

4 Gustav Forsling Active

Gustav Forsling is feeling more confident now that he's a sophomore in the NHL. Forsling had two goals and five points in 38 games with Chicago last season. He wasn't too happy with his rookie campaign, but he feels like he learned a lot along the way. Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville seems to like his more confident approach. "When you have confidence as a young defenseman, you seem to have way more patience of things developing and opening up and then you have confidence going into the puck area and trying to influence it and not that hesitation in your game," he said. "When [Forsling] plays with more poise he gets to another level. He’s had a good camp and some really good days." Forsling registered an assist in Thursday's season opener.

5 Michal Kempny Active

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced that Michal Kempny has signed a one-year contract extension with the club. After crossing the pond from the KHL, Kempny picked up two goals and eight points in 50 games this season. He showed some potential and finished the season as one of the Blackhawks with the best possession numbers. "Michal’s style of play is an asset to our defense," general manager Stan Bowman said in a statement. "He is the type of player who will continue to improve now that he has transitioned to the National Hockey League. We look forward to his continued development on the ice for the Blackhawks." Kempny does not warrant any fantasy consideration next season.

6 Cody Franson Active

Cody Franson won't be in the lineup against Columbus Saturday night. Franson signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Hawks Wednesday following a professional tryout. The defenseman had 19 points in 68 games last season.

7 Jan Rutta Active

Though it was overshadowed by the Blackhawks' offensive explosion, Thursday's 10-1 win over Pittsburgh was also Jan Rutta's NHL debut. Rutta registered an assist and logged 20:45 minutes of ice time. He's 27-years-old and up until this season he had been playing in the Czech league. In 2016-17 he had eight goals and 32 points in 46 games. Blackhawks coach coach Joel Quenneville was happy with what he saw from Rutta, but of course it was a pretty ideal game all around for the Blackhawks.

8 Jordan Oesterle Active

Jordan Oesterle has agreed to a two-year contract with Chicago. His new is reportedly worth $650,000 per season. Oesterle played in 44 games with Bakersfield of the AHL last year and he compiled 32 points. He also appeared in two matches with the Oilers.

G 1 Corey Crawford Active

Corey Crawford stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced in a 5-1 win against Columbus on Saturday night. Crawford has been great in two wins to start the 2107-18 season. He currently owns a 1.00 goals-against average and a .968 save percentage. Crawford may get a game off next week when Chicago visits Toronto on Monday and plays in Montreal on Tuesday.