Joshua Ho-Sang | Winger | #66

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (21) / 1/22/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 173
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (28) / NYI
Joshua Ho-Sang got the scoring started for the Islanders as they beat the Oilers 4-1 Tuesday night.
This was Ho-Sang’s first career NHL goal and it came in his fourth start. In 48 games with the AHL Bridgeport Sound Tigers, he has 10 goals and 26 assists. Despite Tuesday night’s goal, he had a -1 game, which lowers his total to -4 season-to-date. Mar 7 - 11:45 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3000-32000003.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 5@ CAL1000-32000001.000
Mar 3@ CHI100000000000.000
Mar 2@ DAL100000000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Brock Nelson
3Alan Quine
4Casey Cizikas
5Mikhail Grabovski
LW1Andrew Ladd
2Anders Lee
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Nikolay Kulemin
5Shane Prince
RW1Ryan Strome
2Josh Bailey
3Cal Clutterbuck
4Jason Chimera
5Stephen Gionta
6Joshua Ho-Sang
D1Johnny Boychuk
2Nick Leddy
3Travis Hamonic
4Thomas Hickey
5Dennis Seidenberg
6Calvin de Haan
7Adam Pelech
8Scott Mayfield
G1Thomas Greiss
2Jean-Francois Berube
 

 