C 1 John Tavares Active

John Tavares scored his 24th goal of the season during Sunday's 5-2 loss to Calgary. The Islanders' captain is now just six ticks away from his third straight 30-goals season, it would also be the fourth of his career. Tavares is now up to 54 points in 64 games this season as well.

2 Brock Nelson Active

Brock Nelson found the back of the net in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Nelson scored the game's first goal at the 13:27 mark of the second period. Unfortunately for the Islanders, Artemi Panarin tied the game with less than two minutes remaining. The 'Hawks ended up scoring two goals in the shootout. Nelson finished the game with a plus-1 rating and three shots on goal in 17:43 of ice time. Nelson has 14 goals and 35 points in 63 games this season.

3 Alan Quine Sidelined

Alan Quine is dealing with an upper-body injury. Quine missed Monday's practice as a result. He's still being evaluated so we don't know how long he'll be sidelined for, but this isn't believed to be a long-term issue.

4 Casey Cizikas I.L.

Casey Cizikas (upper body) has been moved to the injured reserve list. The Islanders are calling it an upper-body injury, but it's reportedly a broken hand. Based on the same report, he's projected to be sidelined for a month.

5 Mikhail Grabovski I.L.

Mikhail Grabovski (concussion) is on the injured non-roster list. Grabovski failed his physical due to concussion symptoms that have been bothering him since last season. There's no known timetable for his recovery, which is to be expected when it comes to a concussion.

LW 1 Andrew Ladd Active

Andrew Ladd (back) was fine to play on Thursday. That's not surprising, but Ladd did miss Monday's practice due to back issues. He scored a goal in Thursday's contest.

2 Anders Lee Active

Anders Lee has five goals and 10 points in eight February games. Lee got off to a sluggish start this season, but he scored two goals on Nov. 23 and since then he's only had one stretch where he's been held off the scoresheet for two or more games in a row. He has 22 goals and 35 points in 55 contests in 2016-17.

3 Anthony Beauvillier Active

Anthony Beauvillier will return to the Islanders' lineup on Friday against Chicago. He has six goals and 15 points in 46 contests in 2016-17.

4 Nikolay Kulemin Active

Nikolay Kulemin scored twice in the Islanders' 4-0 victory over Boston on Monday. It was Kulemin's second multi-point game of the 2016-17 campaign. Jason Chimera scored a goal and registered an assist for the Islanders. Josh Bailey accounted for New York's other marker. Casey Cizikas registered two assists.

5 Shane Prince Active

Shane Prince will return to the Islanders on Thursday against the Stars. He's been out the last six games with an upper body injury. Through 43 games this season he has five goals and 16 points with 34 hits.

RW 1 Ryan Strome Active

Ryan Strome picked up a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Dallas Stars. Strome opened the scoring at the 9:29 mark of the opening frame. He then helped set up goals by Andrew Ladd (second period) and Dennis Seidenberg (third period). Strome has collected two three-point games in his last five outings, but he's still put up just 28 points in 59 games this season.

2 Josh Bailey Active

Josh Bailey recorded a pair of assists in the Islanders' 3-0 win over Montreal. It was Bailey's second straight multi-point game. He has 12 goals and 43 points in 60 contests in 2016-17. That's a new career-high for him, up from his previous best of 41 points in 2014-15.

3 Cal Clutterbuck Active

Cal Clutterbuck will indeed make his return to the lineup on Thursday against the Stars. Through 45 games this season he's posted three goals and 15 points along with 152 hits this season. He also averages 14:25 of ice time per night. If you're in a pool that rewards his talents, then adjust your lineup accordingly.

4 Jason Chimera Active

Jason Chimera lifted his point streak to three games with a goal during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Flames. The goal was his 16th of the season, leaving him five shy of setting a new career high. Through 64 games thus far the veteran winger has 24 points.

5 Stephen Gionta Active

Stephen Gionta will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Edmonton Oilers. Gionta has just four assists in 10 games this season. This will be his third consecutive game as a healthy scratch. Scott Mayfield will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Joshua Ho-Sang Active

Joshua Ho-Sang got the scoring started for the Islanders as they beat the Oilers 4-1 Tuesday night. This was Ho-Sang’s first career NHL goal and it came in his fourth start. In 48 games with the AHL Bridgeport Sound Tigers, he has 10 goals and 26 assists. Despite Tuesday night’s goal, he had a -1 game, which lowers his total to -4 season-to-date.

D 1 Johnny Boychuk Sidelined

Johnny Boychuk (lower body) is still day-to-day. He won't be back in the lineup on Tuesday after he was injured on Sunday. Boychuk has contributed six goals and 21 points in 59 games this season.

2 Nick Leddy Active

Nick Leddy is racing towards his second straight 40-point season. The talented defender picked up his 25th assist of the season, giving him 35 points through 64 games thus far. Leddy needs one more goal to set a new career high, as well as six points to do the same in that category. However the Islanders fell to the Flames 5-2 on Sunday.

3 Travis Hamonic Active

The Islanders will get Travis Hamonic back on their blue line Friday against Chicago. He's missed nearly two months with a knee injury. He has two goals and 12 points along with 43 hits, 49 PIMs and 75 blocks thus far.

4 Thomas Hickey Active

Thomas Hickey will return to the Islanders lineup Sunday after being a healthy scratch Friday. Adam Pelech took his place on Friday. "Hicks is a big part of our leadership group and he understood it was a one-game thing," coach Doug Weight said. "It wasn’t performance-based whatsoever. I thought it was a good game for Pelly to play [Friday]." Hickey has three goals and 14 points in 60 games with 77 hits and 91 blocked shots so he isn't a great choice to start in traditional pools.

5 Dennis Seidenberg Active

Dennis Seidenberg is tied for ninth place in the league with a plus-21 rating. That's impressive when you consider that the Islanders' have had a less than ideal campaign and entered the All-Star break with a 21-17-9 record. After Seidenberg, the next best Islanders players are Calvin de Haan and Casey Cizikas at plus-11 each. Seidenberg's analytics have been somewhat muted though. His even strength Corsi For and Fenwick For are 46.3% and 48.8% while his CF% relative and FF% relative are minus-0.2 and plus-1.1 respectively. What that suggests is that from a Corsi perspective, the Islanders have been a slightly better puck possession team when Seidenberg is on the bench rather than on the ice. Fenwick tells a bit of a different story, suggesting that the Islanders are better served from a puck possession perspective when Seidenberg is playing relative to their alternatives.

6 Calvin de Haan Active

Calvin de Haan potted his second goal in 33 games Friday night in a 5-1 win against Buffalo. He didn't have a point in his previous 14 matches. De Haan has eight points this season.

7 Adam Pelech Active

Adam Pelech will indeed play on Friday against Chicago. The talented young defender has played just 26 games with the Islanders this season, posting six points, 32 hits, and 33 blocks.

8 Scott Mayfield Active

Scott Mayfield will tag in for Adam Pelech against the Flames on Sunday. The rugged defender has posted four points plus 15 PIMS and 20 blocks in 15 games this season.

G 1 Thomas Greiss Active

Thomas Greiss will start Tuesday night against Edmonton. He will be looking to bounce back after he allowed four goals on just 21 shots to Calgary in a 5-2 loss this past Sunday. Greiss has a 21-13-4 record on the year with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.