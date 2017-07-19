Ryan Donato | Center

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Patrice Bergeron Sidelined

Coach Bruce Cassidy doesn't expect Patrice Bergeron (foot) to play at all during the team's road trip. The Bruins' road swing began in Chicago on Sunday afternoon and it ends next Saturday at Tampa Bay. "He's not skating with the team and he's not skating on his own just yet, so he'll have to go through some of that part of it obviously before he can think about joining us," said Cassidy on Saturday. "I think he's on target, but that's all I know." It's a day-to-day situation, so it could change, but for now Bergeron is still on crutches and there's no rush to get him back into the lineup.

2 David Krejci Active

David Krejci scored a hat trick in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. This was a wild hockey team between two of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. Krejci's first goal tied the game at one. His second and third tallies, which were both scored on the power play, extended Boston's lead to 6-3 and 7-3 in the middle frame. Krejci finished the night with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes, three shots on goal and one hit in 16:25 of ice time. The 31-year-old is up to 14 goals and 33 points in 44 games this season. Rick Nash, David Backes, Torey Krug and David Pastrnak (twice) also found the back of the net for the Bruins.

3 Riley Nash Active

Riley Nash started Saturday's game alongside Brian Gionta and Tommy Wingels. David Backes was moved up to the top line, but he was forced to leave the game after he suffered a laceration above his knee when he was cut by a skate. Nash, who scored a power-play goal in the Bruins' 3-0 win over Tampa Bay, got to move back up as a result and could be on Boston's first unit again Monday night. He has compiled 17 points in his last 19 matches.

4 Tommy Wingels Active

The Boston Bruins have decided to scratch Tommy Wingels today. The Bruins have decided to go with Danton Heinen instead of Wingels. Joining Wingels in the press box will be Adam McQuaid and Matt Grzelcyk.

5 Sean Kuraly Active

Sean Kuraly notched a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Detroit. Kuraly scored his fourth goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1 during the second period and he set up Danton Heinen's game winner in the third frame.

LW 1 Brad Marchand Active

Brad Marchand made a successful return to the lineup Tuesday night with a goal and two assists in a 6-4 win over Carolina. Marchand sat out one game due to an upper-body injury, but it was nothing serious. "I felt a little better (yesterday)," he said. "If we had played (Monday), I wouldn't have been able to play, but I feel better today, so I'm happy with the progress." He got his 30th goal of the season and he has amassed 72 points in 54 outings.

2 Rick Nash Active

Rick Nash scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Nash's second game as a Bruin went a lot better than his first one. He tied the game at one at the 11:41 mark of the first period (that was the 800th point of his NHL career). The 33-year-old finished the night with a plus-1 rating, five shots on goal and two hits in 16:47 of ice time. Nash now has 19 goals and 29 points in 62 games this season. Riley Nash and Tommy Wingels also found the back of the net for the Bruins during Tuesday's win.

3 Anton Blidh Active

Anton Blidh has been called up by Boston on an emergency basis. Blidh has nine goals and 22 points in 59 games with Providence this season. He contributed one goal and one assist in 19 matches with Boston in 2016-17. Jake DeBrusk was injured on Tuesday and his status is unclear at this time for Thursday night.

4 Jake DeBrusk Sidelined

Jake DeBrusk (upper body) has been ruled out for games on Thursday and Saturday. DeBrusk suffered an upper-body injury on Tuesday night. He will reportedly be re-evaluated next week.

5 Tim Schaller Active

Tim Schaller scored a goal and had five shots in a 6-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Schaller has points in three straight games for Boston, and has four points in his last five outings. Schaller's goal gives him 10 on the season and 17 points in 56 games.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

David Pastrnak scored a goal, registered five shots on goal, and a plus-one rating in 15:04 of ice-time during Saturday night's 3-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. It's looking like another successful season for David Pastrnak. The Czech forward is six goals off his career high tally for goals (34) after scoring against Tampa a little over three minutes into the game. Riley Nash and David Backes also scored for Beantown. Pastrnak has 28 goals and 69 points in 70 games this season.

2 Danton Heinen Active

Danton Heinen ended his 15-game goalless drought Tuesday night. Heinen earned himself a longer leash thanks to his impressive play this season, but getting back on track is important for him going into the playoffs. "We're allowing him to play through it. He's earned that," coach Bruce Cassidy said going into Tuesday's contest. "He sat three or four games ago. We have a bit of a rotation now. Going forward, we’re just going to play it game by game." If Heinen doesn't want to be the odd-man out come playoff time then he will need to continue to produce.

3 David Backes Sidelined

David Backes suffered a laceration above his knee during Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Backes was cut by Yanni Gourde's skate and he was clearly struggling to get off the ice. The Bruins have already mentioned that he needed several stitches to close up the wound. He's resting now, but he won't be returning to tonight's contest. Backes is day-to-day for now. The veteran managed to find the back of the net before being forced from the game.

4 Brian Gionta Active

Brian Gionta has been a very pleasant surprise since signing with the Bruins. Gionta was brought on to provide the team with more depth, but he's been one of Boston's biggest offensive contributors lately with two goals and six points in five games. For a 39-year-old that hadn't played at all in the NHL this season before signing on Feb. 25, that's remarkable, but it does help that he had been skating all season so that he could participate in the Winter Olympics. He joined the Bruins after representing Team USA. He's won't maintain this level of offensive output, but he might work as a short-term pickup while he's hot.

5 Noel Acciari Active

Noel Acciari scored a score while dishing out two hits in 13:06 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 win at Edmonton. Acciari also won his only faceoff attempt, but the big news was his first goal in five games since coming off the injured reserve list. Despite the lamp lighting on Tuesday, he is only worth fantasy consideration in the deepest of pools at the moment.

6 Anders Bjork I.L.

Anders Bjork has undergone shoulder surgery. Bjork will need six months to recover, which means he's done for the 2017-18 campaign, but should be fine for training camp. He had four goals and 12 points in 30 games in his rookie season.

D 1 Torey Krug Active

Torey Krug registered three assists in Boston's 3-0 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday night. Krug helped set up power-play goals by David Backes and Riley Nash in the contest. He also had a primary assist on David Pastrnak's game winner. Krug has already matched his personal best for points in a season, which he established last year, with a total of 51 through 66 games. He should be able to set new career-highs this campaign.

2 Charlie McAvoy I.L.

Charlie McAvoy has a sprained left MCL and he will be re-evaluated in four weeks. This is a big blow to the Bruins with the playoffs just around the corner. McAvoy was injured in the first period against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. He didn't practice on Monday and was reportedly seen wearing a brace.

3 Brandon Carlo Active

Brandon Carlo will skate alongside Zdeno Chara on Tuesday night. Carlo will take the spot of rookie defender Charlie McAvoy, who is out with a lower-body injury. "We could go in different directions, but Carlo is an easy one to slot back in with [Chara]," said coach Bruce Cassidy Monday. "They’ve played together. [The rest of the pairings] is something we'll sort through. We had all seven of them working out there [at practice]." Carlo logged 20:04 of ice time on Saturday after McAvoy left the game against Montreal early.

4 Zdeno Chara Sidelined

Zdeno Chara (upper body) won't be available for at least the next two games. Chara will not play Thursday against Florida nor Saturday versus Tampa Bay after he sustained an upper-body injury on Tuesday night. He will reportedly be re-evaluated next week.

5 Adam McQuaid Active

The Boston Bruins will scratch Adam McQuaid today. Head coach Bruce Cassidy announced that McQuaid would be coming out for Nick Holden. Patrice Bergeron (fractured foot), Charlie McAvoy (sprained MCL) and David Backes (suspended) will also miss the game.

6 Nick Holden Active

Nick Holden will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Holden has picked up an assist in each of his last three games, but that wasn't enough to keep him in the lineup. He has three goals and 15 points in 58 games this season.

7 Matthew Grzelcyk Active

Matthew Grzelcyk notched a goal and an assist in Tuesday's comeback win over Carolina. Grzelcyk started Boston's third-period rally with his third goal of the season at the 10:04 mark of the third period. He cut the Hurricanes lead to 4-2 and his teammates piled on the goals for a thrilling 6-4 victory. Grzelcyk's assist came on a power-play marker by David Pastrnak, which gave the Bruins a 5-4 lead. Grzelcyk received a bigger role on the back end Tuesday after Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug were injured and he took advantage.

8 Kevan Miller Active

Kevan Miller (upper body) will return to the Bruins lineup on Saturday night. The injury forced him to miss each of Boston's last nine games. He has one goal and 10 points in 44 games this season. He doesn't need to be owned in any fantasy format.

G 1 Tuukka Rask Active

Tuukka Rask made 23 saves in a 3-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Rask earned his third shutout of the season, Saturday, while only having to make 23 saves in the process. All the while, he's begun a new winning streak of his own, having won his last six starts for Boston. Rask's record is now 30-11-4 with a 2.30 GAA and a .919 save percentage.