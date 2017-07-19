Player Page

Ryan Donato | Center

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (21) / 4/9/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 174
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (56) / BOS
Ryan Donato has signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins.
Donato, who had 26 goals and 43 points in 29 games during his junior season with Harvard University in 2017-18, could make his NHL debut as soon as Monday for the injury-depleted Bruins. "It came together in pretty short order," Boston GM Don Sweeney said. "We had always been committed to providing the opportunity to Ryan if and when he decided to leave school…I think it was a bit of an opportunity on both sides to explore at this point in time with Ryan and see where he's at. Again, a chance to jump into our lineup." Mar 18 - 10:00 PM
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3Riley Nash
4Tommy Wingels
5Sean Kuraly
LW1Brad Marchand
2Rick Nash
3Anton Blidh
4Jake DeBrusk
5Tim Schaller
RW1David Pastrnak
2Danton Heinen
3David Backes
4Brian Gionta
5Noel Acciari
6Anders Bjork
D1Torey Krug
2Charlie McAvoy
3Brandon Carlo
4Zdeno Chara
5Adam McQuaid
6Nick Holden
7Matthew Grzelcyk
8Kevan Miller
G1Tuukka Rask
2Anton Khudobin
 

 