Player Page

Roster

Anthony DeAngelo | Defenseman | #77

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (21) / 10/24/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 183
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (19) / TB
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Anthony DeAngelo has been suspended for three games for "physical abuse of official."
He will forfeit $14,388.90 of salary as a result. The talented young blue liner will miss all of next week, and with Arizona playing just five times over the next two weeks, won't be eligible to return until Friday Jan. 13th when they take on Winnipeg. Jan 1 - 8:21 PM
Source: Frank Seravalli on Twitter
More Anthony DeAngelo Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
20369-4142400038.079
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 31@ CAL1000-110000003.000
Dec 29NYR1000-10000002.000
Dec 27DAL100000000004.000
Dec 23TOR1000-10000001.000
Dec 21EDM000000000000.000
Dec 19CAL000000000000.000
Dec 17@ MIN100000000003.000
Dec 15@ TOR101110010001.000
Dec 13@ DET1101-10100004.250
Dec 12@ PIT1000-20000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Martin Hanzal
2Christian Dvorak
3Jordan Martinook
4Peter Holland
5Josh Jooris
6Brad Richardson
7Dave Bolland
LW1Max Domi
2Tobias Rieder
3Jamie McGinn
4Lawson Crouse
5Brendan Perlini
RW1Anthony Duclair
2Radim Vrbata
3Shane Doan
4Ryan White
D1Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2Alex Goligoski
3Michael Stone
4Jakob Chychrun
5Connor Murphy
6Anthony DeAngelo
7Luke Schenn
8Chris Pronger
G1Mike Smith
2Louis Domingue
 

 