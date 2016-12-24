Anthony DeAngelo | Defenseman | #77

All Positions

The Arizona Coyotes 4-2 to the Calgary Flames on Saturday, but Martin Hanzal contributed to the cause with a goal. Hanzal extended his current point streak to three games (one goal, two assists). He now has eight goals and six assists for 14 points in 32 games this season.

Christian Dvorak has played quite well defensively. The Coyotes took Dvorak late in the second round in 2014 and it was his offensive prowess that was attractive. But Dvorak knew that he had to play well defensively if he hoped to make it in the NHL despite his 52 goals and 121 points for London last season in 59 OHL games. "I wanted to make sure I was good defensively," Dvorak said. "You don’t want to be a liability out there. I think defensively I’ve done pretty well this year. I think as the games go by, I’m trying to get a little more creative offensively and trying to make more things happen." Dvorak has four goals and 12 points in 33 games this season but is an impressive plus-five on a weak Arizona squad. While we cannot recommend him at this time, look for him in a year or two in your pool.

Jordan Martinook registered an assist in Arizona's 2-1 overtime loss to Calgary Wednesday night. Martinook has recorded at least a point in three of his last four games. He has five goals and nine points in 15 contests this season.

Peter Holland earned his third assist in six games with Arizona Friday night. He helped set up Shane Doan's 400th career goal late in the second period in a 4-1 loss to Toronto. Holland made an impact against the Leafs last week too when he scored the shootout winner for the Coyotes.

Josh Jooris is a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars. This is the second time in three games that Jooris will find himself in the press box. The 26-year-old has one goal and two assists in 17 games this season. Kevin Connauton will also be scratched tonight.

Brad Richardson (leg) might not be able to return in 2016-17. Richardson hasn't played since Nov. 17 because of a broken tibia and fibula. Before the injury he was off to a solid start with five goals and nine points in 16 contests.

Dave Bolland (lower body) might not be able to play in the NHL again. Bolland will probably open the season on the long-term injured reserve list after failing his physical. "He’s working towards trying to (play), but again injuries are what they are. He’s been trying to comeback from that injury for the last nine months and he hasn’t gotten to the stage where he can do that to be cleared," said agent Anton Thun. "His goal is to try to continue to play, but at some point in time, it may just be not happening. He may never play again." He's completed two seasons of his five-year, $27.5 million deal.

Max Domi underwent successful hand surgery Tuesday. He is out indefinitely, according to Coyotes GM John Chayka, but he is expected to make a full recover and return later this season. Domi was injured in a fight with Calgary's Garnet Hathaway on Dec. 8.

Tobias Rieder scored in the Coyotes 6-3 loss to the Rangers on Thursday. Rieder has points in consecutive games and has 15 total points in 37 games. Anthony Duclair and Christian Dvorak scored the other goals for the Coyotes in the loss. Arizona will try to snap a six game losing streak on Saturday in Calgary.

The Arizona Coyotes have struggled to find the back of the net in 2016-17. The Coyotes are one of just three teams that have failed to hit the 80-goal mark this season. Their 2.11 goals-per-game is second-worst in the NHL, but things have been even worse lately. During their current five-game losing skid, Arizona's scoring just 1.6 goals-per-game. "It’s not going in right now, but we have to stay positive and continue to work," winger Jamie McGinn said. "You stop working, you’re going to have no chance. You just gotta bear down and keep going."

Lawson Crouse skated on the Coyotes' first line with Martin Hanzal and Radim Vrbata on Monday. Crouse got the opportunity as the Coyotes' look for someone to fill the void left by Max Domi while he recovers from a broken hand. Crouse didn't end up with a point or shot on goal in his first trial in that position though. That being said, he did block three shots.

Brendan Perlini scored his third goal of the season Saturday. The rookie now has four points in 12 games with the lowly Coyotes who have lost seven in a row. Perlini was picked 12th overall in 2014 and the 20-year-old is showing that he belongs in the NHL, although his fantasy value is really non-existent at this time.

Anthony Duclair netted a goal in Arizona's 6-3 loss to Boston Thursday night. That was Duclair's second goal in as many games. He's been very cold so far this season, but perhaps we're seeing the start of a turning point for him. He now has three goals and seven points in 33 games.

Radim Vrbata closed the Arizona Coyotes to within one on a penalty shot, but it was not enough to stem a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars Tuesday night. The penalty came when Esa Lindell grabbed the puck in the crease. Vrbata earned his ninth goal of the season with 6.6 seconds remaining, but the opportunity was lost when the puck was cleared to the other end of the ice on the ensuing faceoff. With his 23rd point, Vrbata padded his lead for first over teammate Oliver Ekman-Larsson and his 17 total points.

In terms of offensive production, this has been a rough season for Shane Doan. Doan has just four goals and 10 points in 34 contests. Of course he's 40 now, so it's easy to point to his age as the cause for his regression. At the same time it's worth noting that his shooting percentage is just 5.1, down from 16.5% last season and his career average of 10.3%. His shooting percentage should go up before the campaign's done.

Ryan White (lower body) didn't participate in Friday's practice. White will miss Saturday's contest, but he still might be able to play at some point next week. He has two goals and five points in 30 contests in 2016-17.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored one goal and had an assist in the 3-2 loss of the Arizona Coyotes to the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night. Ekman-Larsson earned his 10th assist of the season on Martin Hanzal’s second period goal and found the back of the net on his own with five seconds remaining in regulation to pull the Coyotes to within one. In the closing minutes of play, he also instigated a fight at the other end of the ice behind an empty net in a bid to pump some adrenalin into the team. This snapped a two-game streak in which he failed to score a point.

Alex Goligoski scored the first goal of the night and had an assist on the final goal as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night. This was also Goligoski’s first goal of the season. Fortunately, he has also posted 11 assists and that has made him fantasy relevant.

Michael Stone will be a healthy scratch Thursday night. Stone dressed in the Coyotes' previous four games. He has no goals and six assists in 24 contests in 2016-17.

Jakob Chychrun (upper body) returned to action on Tuesday December 27. Chychrun didn't play on Friday due to the injury. He had a minus-one rating in 17:23 minutes of ice time.

Connor Murphy picked up a point during Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Wild, his return after a three-game absence. He also had a minus-2 rating in 17:25 of ice time in his return to the lineup from an upper-body injury. Murphy currently has five points in 27 games this season.

Anthony DeAngelo has been suspended for three games for "physical abuse of official." He will forfeit $14,388.90 of salary as a result. The talented young blue liner will miss all of next week, and with Arizona playing just five times over the next two weeks, won't be eligible to return until Friday Jan. 13th when they take on Winnipeg.

Luke Schenn will be scratched against the Flames on Saturday night. Through 32 games this season he's posted two helpers with 39 PIMs, 48 blocks, and 110 hits. Not too shabby in reverse leagues.

Chris Pronger was moved to long-term injured reserve by the Coyotes on Monday. The transaction cleared some cap space to help the team accommodate minor-league call-ups Tyler Gaudet and Anthony DeAngelo. The move won't bother Pronger, who won't play again because of concussions.

Mike Smith allowed five goals in a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday. The scored was actually tied at 3-3 in the third period before the Rangers scored three unanswered to blow it open. Smith turned aside 26 shots of 31 faced in the Coyotes sixth straight loss. Smith too has a six game personal losing streak going. His last win came on Dec. 15 against Toronto. He has seven of the Arizona 11 game wins thus far and he has a 2.82 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 22 games started.