Tony DeAngelo | Defenseman | #77

C 1 Mika Zibanejad Active

Mika Zibanejad scored a goal, achieved a rating of plus-1, three hits, and six shots on goal in 18:23 of ice-time in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. In his second game back from illness, Zibanejad reached the 20-goal plateau for the third time in his career. The Swede scored 17 seconds in the third period of Saturday's loss. Zibanejad now has 20 goals and 35 points in 59 games this season.

2 Kevin Hayes Active

Kevin Hayes is on a three-game point streak. Hayes kept that run going with a goal on Friday. It was his 18th marker and 32nd point in 59 contests this season. That goal also set a new single season career-high for the 25-year-old.

3 David Desharnais Active

David Desharnais will play tonight despite suffering from kidney stones. Give credit to Desharnais who'll play despite dealing with stones. Peter Holland will be a healthy scratch to make room for the veteran center.

4 Ryan Spooner Active

Ryan Spooner had two assists Saturday. Spooner has been on an absolute tear since his trade from the Bruins at the deadline. He has two goals and 12 points in seven games with New York to give him 11 goals and 37 points in only 46 games split between the Rangers and Boston. He is a must-start at this time.

5 Peter Holland Active

Peter Holland will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 27-year-old has one goal and four points in 19 games this season. This will be the fifth time in seven games that he'll watch from the press box.

6 Vinni Lettieri Active

Vinni Lettieri has been summoned by the Rangers. Lettieri has 14 goals and 23 points in 37 AHL games this season. With New York, he's scored a goal and five points in 16 contests.

LW 1 Chris Kreider Active

Chris Kreider (head) believes he'll be able to play on Saturday. Kreider crashed into the boards Thursday night and was pulled from the game by a spotter. He went through the concussion protocol and passed, but sat out the remainder of the contest for precautionary reasons. He took part in Friday's practice so everything seems good, but Rangers coach Alain Vigneault referred to him as 50-50 for Saturday's game, so we'll see.

2 Vladislav Namestnikov Active

Vladislav Namestnikov has had an interesting hockey background. He was born in Russia but moved to North America at the age of eight months as his dad tried to make it as an NHLer. He played 43 games with Vancouver and the Islanders but returned to Russia when Vladislav was nine. Vladislav also had a couple of uncles in the NHL including Slava Kozlov and Ivan Novoseltsev. With all that hockey around him, it was his mom who pushed him into the game. Namestnikov was a first round pick of the Lightning in 2011 and was dealt a week ago to the Rangers. He has 21 goals and 46 points in 65 games this season.

3 Jimmy Vesey Active

Jimmy Vesey scored three goals in a 6-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. It was Vesey that scored but Pavel Buchnevich made a great play to win the draw and get the puck over to Vesey for his first goal of the game. Vesey then followed that up with the game-winning goal midway through the third period before scoring into an empty net. The 24-year-old forward is now up to 15 goals and 22 points in 67 games this season and the Rangers must be at least encouraged on his goal scoring numbers after a disappointing rookie season. Mats Zuccarello (x2), and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored in the win.

4 Cody McLeod Active

The New York Rangers have claimed Cody McLeod off waivers from Nashville. McLeod has two points and 72 penalty minutes in 23 games this season. It will be interesting to see if the Rangers intend on using McLeod routinely on their fourth line.

5 Ryan Gropp Active

New York has signed Ryan Gropp to an entry-level contract. He has 18 goals and 32 points in 32 games with Seattle of the WHL this campaign. He was a second-round pick (41st overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

RW 1 Mats Zuccarello Active

With Chris Kreider returning to action Friday night the Rangers re-configured their lines. Matt Zuccarello played alongside Jimmy Vesey and Kevin Hayes on the Rangers' second line. Zuccarello still gets plenty of ice time on the team's first power-play unit so we're not sure this is a huge hit to his fantasy value. We'll take a wait and see approach on how the Rangers will end up after the trade deadline.

2 Pavel Buchnevich Active

Pavel Buchnevich was dropped from the first line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider Saturday. Buchnevich played 17:32 Saturday and was on a line with Jimmy Vesey and Vladislav Namestnikov. He had one shot on goal. "It’s the NHL, it’s the best league. Every player goes through, in a season, some ups and downs," coach Alain Vigneault said before the game. "But we think Butchie has a high skill level and we’re working with him to put it all together." He has 14 goals and 36 points in 61 games this season and is worth taking late in deeper pools next season.

3 Jesper Fast Active

Jesper Fast had a minus-3 rating during Tuesday's 3-0 home loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Fast was on the ice for all three of Patrik Laine's goal, including the empty-netter late in the third period. The 26-year-old now has 10 goals, 11 assists and a minus-13 rating in 58 games this season. The Rangers probably won't provide much fantasy value down the stretch.

D 1 Kevin Shattenkirk I.L.

Kevin Shattenkirk (knee) has suffered a minor setback, according to coach Alain Vigneault. Shattenkirk won't skate for a few days as a result. He was getting close to a potential return before this recent hiccup. Shattenkirk hasn't played since Jan. 18 after he suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee.

2 Brady Skjei Active

Brady Skjei was on the ice for three even strength goals in a 4-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Skjei and Marc Staal combined for a minus-6 rating tonight and were severely outplayed by the Leafs from the moment the puck was dropped. Skjei has 16 points in 51 games this season with a minus-6 rating. He has no fantasy value but is someone to monitor heading into next season.

3 Tony DeAngelo Sidelined

Tony DeAngelo (ankle) will be out of action for three-to-four weeks. DeAngelo suffered a sprained ankle in Monday's game versus Carolina. That will likely sideline him for the rest of the season. He has eight assists in 32 games with the Rangers in 2017-18.

4 Marc Staal Active

Marc Staal (whiplash) will rejoin the Rangers on Thursday. It will be Staal's first game since Feb. 3. He has a goal and seven points in 50 games this season.

5 Ryan Sproul Active

Ryan Sproul has been called up by the New York Rangers. Sproul has two assists in four games with the Blueshirts this year. He also has 10 goals and 25 points in 44 games with Hartford of the AHL. Tony DeAngelo had an MRI Tuesday morning and the team is awaiting the results.

6 John Gilmour Active

John Gilmour posted a goal just 1:22 into overtime in Wednesday's victory in Vancouver. Gilmour picked up a plus-1 rating with a team-high five shots on goal across 21:35 of ice time. He posted six goals and 20 assists over 44 AHL games this season, showing off some offensive skill. Gilmour is worth a look in the very deepest of fantasy pools if you need help along the blue line.

7 Steven Kampfer I.L.

Steven Kampfer will be out for four-to-six weeks because of a fractured hand. Kampfer has one assist in 22 appearances with the Rangers this season. New York played without fellow blueliners Ryan McDonagh, Marc Staal and Kevin Shattenkirk on Sunday. The team has brought up Ryan Sproul from the minors as another potential fill-in.

8 Rob O'Gara Active

Rob O'Gara is happy to get a fresh start with the New York Rangers. O'Gara is with the Rangers after the Boston Bruins traded him on Tuesday. He only got into 11 games over two seasons with Boston as the rest of his time was spent in the minors. Now with the Rangers, he's set to play on a pairing with John Gilmour on Thursday and if he does well enough, he might be able to stick with the club. "It’s no secret that there is [an opportunity] and that there’s time here to prove myself," O’Gara said. "If I can step in and play my game, I think I can get comfortable playing some NHL games and I think it’ll help me a lot moving forward, hopefully solidifying myself in the organization. It’s a clean slate."

9 Neal Pionk Active

Neal Pionk posted two assists with a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's OT win in Vancouver. Pionk entered the game with just one assist over his first nine NHL games so don't get too carried away with this performance. He's worth keeping an eye on as the Blueshirts go with a youth movement. However, there could be plenty of growing pains for the former standout at Minnesota-Duluth. Be patient.

G 1 Henrik Lundqvist Active

Henrik Lundqvist made 32 saves on 35 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. The King has now dropped his last three games for the Blueshirts, going 0-2-1 in that span and allowing 10 goals in that span. Lundqvist has also allowed four goals in back-to-back starts for the third time this season. His record falls to 25-23-6 with a 2.92 GAA and a .916 save percentage.

2 Ondrej Pavelec I.L.

Ondrej Pavelec will be sidelined for two-to-three weeks due to a sprained MCL. Pavelec was hurt on Friday against Calgary and Alexandar Georgiev is currently up with the Rangers to serve as Henrik Lundqvist's understudy.