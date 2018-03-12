Player Page

Tony DeAngelo | Defenseman | #77

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 10/24/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 181
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (19) / TB
Tony DeAngelo (ankle) will be out of action for three-to-four weeks.
DeAngelo suffered a sprained ankle in Monday's game versus Carolina. That will likely sideline him for the rest of the season. He has eight assists in 32 games with the Rangers in 2017-18. Mar 14 - 10:27 AM
Source: New York Rangers on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
32088-18110600068.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016ARI395914-13372600160.083
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 12CAR1000-10000004.000
Mar 10@ FLA1000-10000003.000
Mar 8@ TB100010000001.000
Mar 6WPG100000000001.000
Mar 3@ EDM100000000003.000
Mar 2@ CAL101110000001.000
Feb 28@ VAN100000000001.000
Feb 25DET1011-10010000.000
Feb 23MIN100000000002.000
Feb 22@ MON101100010005.000

PosRoleName
C1Mika Zibanejad
2Kevin Hayes
3David Desharnais
4Ryan Spooner
5Peter Holland
6Vinni Lettieri
LW1Chris Kreider
2Vladislav Namestnikov
3Jimmy Vesey
4Cody McLeod
5Ryan Gropp
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2Pavel Buchnevich
3Jesper Fast
D1Kevin Shattenkirk
2Brady Skjei
3Tony DeAngelo
4Marc Staal
5Ryan Sproul
6John Gilmour
7Steven Kampfer
8Rob O'Gara
9Neal Pionk
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Ondrej Pavelec
3Alexandar Georgiev
 

 