All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jordan Staal Active

Jordan Staal is on a three-game point streak. Staal reached that mark by registering an assist in the Hurricanes' 4-3 win over Florida on Tuesday. He has 15 goals and 42 points in 64 games this season. This is the third time in the span of four seasons that he's crossed the 40-point mark.

2 Victor Rask Active

Victor Rask couldn't build off his strong start to the 2016-17 campaign. Rask had eight goals and 15 points in his first 17 games in 2016-17. "After that I wasn’t playing very well," Rask said. "I don’t know why but I have to do a better job of that." He scored eight goals and 30 points in the other 65 contests. He's still just 24 years old so there's room for him to grow and become a more consistent player. Keep his upside in mind when evaluating him for 2017-18.

3 Derek Ryan Active

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed Derek Ryan to a one-year/$1.425 million contract. Ryan only received $600,000 from the Hurricanes last season so he got a nice raise. The Bill Masterton Memorial Finalist had 11 goals and 29 points in 67 games last season. He should be a 30-35 point center this season.

4 Marcus Kruger Active

Hurricanes GM Ron Francis cited Marcus Kruger's leadership as one of the main things the veteran forward brings to the table. Carolina hasn't had a captain since Eric Staal was dealt in 2016, but the Hurricanes have added some potential leaders this summer in Kruger and Justin Williams. The fact that both of them have plenty of playoff experience is also an asset for a franchise that hasn't been to the postseason since 2009.

5 Josh Jooris Active

The Carolina Hurricanes like the versatility of forward Josh Jooris. While not a big scorer as his four goals and 12 points in 54 games will attest to, Jooris is a nice add as a bottom six forward. "Josh is a versatile player who can play in the middle or on the wing," GM Ron Francis said in a statement. "He’s hard-working and competitive, and gives us more flexibility with our group of forwards." That being said, don't think about taking him in fantasy pools.

LW 1 Jeff Skinner Active

Jeff Skinner has 17 goals in his last 18 games. The red-hot Hurricane has 37 goals this season and needs a hat trick on Sunday in the season's finale to reach the 40 goal mark. The way Skinner has been scoring of late, nothing is beyond his reach. Skinner missed three games earlier in the season and has 63 points in 78 games. He should be taken in the sixth or seventh round if you play multiple categories next season.

2 Joakim Nordstrom Active

Joakim Nordstrom scored the only goal in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the San Jose Sharks. It took a while, but we finally got a goal in this game. Nordstrom broke the scoreless tie at the 10:48 mark of the third period. Viktor Stalberg picked up the assist on Nordstrom's first goal of the year. The 24-year-old has three points in 15 games this season.

3 Sebastian Aho Active

Sebastian Aho scored two goals and 11 points in 10 games for Finland at the World Championships. The 19-year-old scored 49 points in his rookie season with Carolina, coming off a point-per-game pace in the SM-Liga. Overshadowed by Auston Matthews and Patrick Liane, Aho will be a sophomore capable of inflicting damage on opposing netminders next season.

4 Brock McGinn Active

Brock McGinn has agreed to a two-year contract with Carolina. McGinn will earn $875,000 in 2017-18 and $900,000 in 2018-19. "Brock took a step forward last season and was a regular presence in our lineup," said GM Ron Francis. "He is a young player who plays a physical, but smart brand of hockey, and can contribute offensively." McGinn registered seven goals and nine assists in 57 matches with the Hurricanes last year.

5 Phil Di Giuseppe Active

Phil Di Giuseppe has been assigned to AHL Charlotte. He has registered one goal and six assists in 36 appearances with the Hurricanes this season. Di Giuseppe went eight straight matches without a point prior to his demotion.

RW 1 Justin Williams Active

Justin Williams has signed a two-year/$9 million contract with the Hurricanes. It's a homecoming for Williams who played four seasons with the Hurricanes and had his only two 30 goal campaigns with Carolina. Williams had his named engraved on the Cup with Carolina and done so again a couple of times with the Kings. Look for a 20-25 goal season for the veteran winger after a 24 goal, 48 point season with Washington last year.

2 Elias Lindholm Active

The Carolina Hurricanes protected seven forwards and three defensemen. The list includes: Phillip Di Giuseppe, Elias Lindholm, Brock McGinn, Victor Rask, Jeff Skinner, Jordan Staal, Teuvo Teravainen, Trevor Carrick, Justin Faulk, Ryan Murphy and Scott Darling. Among the available players to Vegas include Cam Ward, Eddie Lack and Klas Dahlbeck.

3 Teuvo Teravainen Active

Teuvo Teravainen has signed a two-year, $5.72 million extension with the Carolina Hurricanes. Teravainen was eligible to become a restricted free agent after completing his entry-level contract. He had 15 goals and 42 points in 81 games in 2016-17. "Teuvo is a highly-skilled player and an important part of what we are building here," Hurricanes GM Ron Francis said. "He's still a very young player and we look forward to seeing him take the next step in a Hurricanes uniform."

4 Lee Stempniak Active

Four different shooters combined for 12 of 25 shots on goal Saturday night, but none of them found the back of the net as the Hurricanes lost a 3-0 contest to the Stars. Lee Stempniak, Joakim Nordstrom, Brett Pesce, and Jaccob Slavin each provided the futile shots. The foursome provided nearly half of the offense for the team as they outshot their opponent 25-22.

5 Julien Gauthier Active

Julien Gauthier scored twice to help Carolina's prospects earn a 6-4 victory over Detroit's prospects and take the Traverse City title. Gauthier was taken with the 21st overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He had 41 goals and 57 points in 54 QMJHL games last season.

D 1 Justin Faulk Active

Justin Faulk set a new career-high in goals during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins. It was Faulk's 17th marker of the 2016-17 campaign. Through 71 games this season he also has 36 points.

2 Jaccob Slavin Active

Jaccob Slavin has signed a seven-year, $37.1 million contract extension with the Carolina Hurricanes. That works out to a $5.3 million annual cap hit. He still has a season left on his entry-level deal too, so the Hurricanes now have him locked up for the next eight seasons. This could prove to be a steal of a contract as he only celebrated his 23rd birthday in May and already is a top pairing blueliner. He had five goals and 34 points in 82 games in his sophomore campaign. "Jaccob is one of the cornerstones of our team moving forward, and it was important to secure him with our organization long term," said Hurricanes GM Ron Francis. "We believe he is one of the top young defensemen in the NHL today, and are thrilled that he and his wife, Kylie, have made their home in Raleigh."

3 Brett Pesce Active

Brett Pesce is seeing his role with the Hurricanes increase following the Ron Hainsey trade. Pesce was already averaging more than 20 minutes per contest, but he was on the ice for 23:31 minutes on Tuesday and 24:44 minutes on Wednesday. In particular, the Hurricanes are leaning on Pesce heavily when shorthanded. From a fantasy perspective though, Pesce doesn't have much value in standard leagues due to his modest offensive contributions. He has two goals and 14 points in 60 games this season.

4 Noah Hanifin Active

USA Hockey have announced that Noah Hanifin has been added to the 2017 U.S. Men's National Team for the upcoming World Hockey Championships. Hanifin finished the season strong with 10 points in his final 17 games played. The former 5th overall pick is still only 20-years-old and he has a bright future ahead of him in the National Hockey League. He will likely be playing top-4 minutes in Carolina next season and might be worth a flier in fantasy leagues.

5 Trevor van Riemsdyk Active

The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired Trevor van Riemsdyk and a 2018 seventh-round pick from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for the 62nd overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Vegas claimed van Riemsdyk from Chicago in the expansion draft. He had five goals and 16 points in 58 contests in 2016-17. The Golden Knights got a lot of defensemen in the draft, so it was expected that they'd follow that up with trades like this one. "As a right-handed defenseman, Trevor fills an immediate need in our lineup," said Hurricanes GM Ron Francis. "He has obviously already experienced success in Chicago, and now will be another good, young piece on our blueline."

6 Haydn Fleury Active

Carolina has sent Haydn Fleury to AHL Charlotte. In 56 games with Red Deer of the WHL last season, he registered 12 goals and 41 points. He had one goal in one game with Charlotte in 2014-15.

7 Klas Dahlbeck Active

Klas Dahlbeck has singed a one-year extension with Carolina. Dahlbeck will come with a $850,000 cap hit for the 2017-18 campaign, which is up from $750,000 this season. He had two goals and six points in 43 games.

G 1 Scott Darling Active

Scott Darling feels he is ready to be a number one goaltender and is prepared to lead Carolina to success in the playoffs. "I'm excited for the challenge," Darling said. "It's kind of what I've been hoping for my whole career, to have this opportunity." The Hurricanes believe they have a roster that can make it to the postseason and Darling should play a big part in that if it happens. He signed a four-year, 16.6 million contract with Carolina and it's expected that he will be the team's top netminder in 2017-18.

2 Cam Ward Active

Cam Ward saved 35 of 39 shots in regulation in a 5-4 shootout loss to St. Louis on Saturday. Ward surrendered a pair of goals over four shootout rounds. He has a 26-22-12 record, 2.69 GAA, and .905 save percentage in 61 starts this season.