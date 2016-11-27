Gerard Gallant | Center

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
White Sox place Geovany Soto (knee) on DL
Kaprielian to undergo Tommy John surgery
Justin Turner (quad) back in Dodgers lineup
J.D. Martinez (foot) nearing rehab assignment
Carlos Correa won't discuss early extension
Ian Kinsler out of Tigers' lineup on Thursday
David Price two weeks from rehab outings?
Rondon lifted after collision w/ sore knee
Stanton cranks two bombs versus Braves
Franco goes 2-for-4 with a grand slam Wed.
Chase Anderson goes seven shutout vs. Jays
Holland flirts with no-no in scoreless outing
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Lynch likely to be traded to Raiders
Jets hosting UNC QB Mitchell Trubisky
Free agent Cutler contemplating retirement
Giants offer DT Hankins 4 years, $28 million
Report: Hankins unlikely to sign with Colts
Rams to pass on Greg Robinson's 2018 option
Rams likely to make Donald richest DEF player
Tony Romo yet to file retirement paperwork
49ers 'ready to give up' on RB Carlos Hyde?
'Odds are' Jets will trade Sheldon Richardson
Browns split on Garrett, Trubisky at No. 1?
Kirk Cousins: Next move up to the Redskins
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Woj: Orlando fires GM Rob Hennigan
Cheick Diallo grabs 16 rebounds in win
James Harden drops 22nd triple-double
Clint Capela scores 22 points vs. MIN
Aaron Gordon scores 32 points w/ 12 rebounds
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 28 with 21 boards
Boban Marjanovic double-doubles w/ 3 blocks
Kris Dunn hands out 16 dimes in loss
Paul George, Pacers secure No. 7 seed on Wed
Jamal Murray scores 27 points w/ six dimes
Nikola Jokic closes with 29/16/8, five blocks
Crowder scores 16, Boston clinches No. 1 seed
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Las Vegas' first head coach is Gerard Gallant
David Krejci day-to-day with UBI
Melker Karlsson nets OT winner in Game 1
Jake Allen makes 51 saves in win over Wild
Phil Kessel nets 1G, 1A in Game 1 W over CBJ
Henrik Lundqvist shuts out Habs in Game 1
Tuukka Rask leads Bruins to GM 1 win over OTT
Sharks missing Joe Thornton (LBI) in Game 1
Penguins scratch Mark Streit in Game 1
Matt Murray suffers injury in pregame warmups
Bruins don't have David Krejci for Game 1
DeBoer calls Thornton a game-time decision
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Stenhouse Jr. team issued penalty at Texas
Joey Gase pulling 'Dega double duty
Lupton joins JGL Racing 'Young Guns' program
Solomito 2nd at Thompson, retains points lead
Zachem: Third at Thompson, third in points
Justin Bonsignore: Icebreaker 150 results
Vinny Miller: Music City 200 results
Pitkat: 8th at Thompson, gains in NWMT points
Matt Swanson: Icebreaker 150 results
Weatherman rocks Special Awards at Nashville
DNF for Andy Seuss in Icebreaker 150
Smith: A winner with BBBS Ford at Nashville
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stal takes early lead in Trophee Hassan II
Stone back on home continent for Morocco bid
Morgan Hoffmann hopeful on Hilton Head Island
Grace gears up for RBC Heritage title defense
Rose closes w/ 69, loses Masters in playoff
Garcia wins 81st Masters; first major title
STM Thomas Pieters T4 in his Masters debut
Past champ Schwartzel bags solo 3rd w/ 68
McIlroy comes up short in bid for Grand Slam
Ace buoys Kuchar to 67; joint clubhouse lead
Hagestad claims low amateur at 81st Masters
Ryan Moore two shy after second straight 69
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
AFC HC on Kizer: There are diva qualities
Breer: NFL has questioned Fournette's passion
Chris Godwin visited the Jets Wednesday
Noles EDGE/DL Walker visits NE, CAR & JAX
Booger: Both sides want Dalvin Cook to Bucs
Titans have done 'extensive work' on Williams
SF GM Lynch on No. 2: I'm open for business
MSU WR Malik Dear tears his ACL
QB Kizer: Kelly's assessment was 'the truth'
Exec: Reuben Foster a top two talent off tape
Norris ranks DL Chris Wormley No. 27 overall
Seahawks host Cal QB Davis Webb for visit
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Foxes need heroics after first-leg defeat
Galloway returns from West Brom loan
Rooney trains but won't play in Belgium
Mane successfully undergoes knee surgery
Hull hope to hold on to prodigal Marco Silva
Ndidi fit for UCL quarterfinal first-leg
Noble suspended for two games
Morgan out for UCL clash says Shakespeare
Palace winger confident of a swift recovery
Bilic praying Byram injury is not serious
Pied back playing for Southampton's reserves
Puel lauds Tadic for recent improvement
Gerard Gallant | Center
Team:
Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:
(
53
) / 9/2/1963
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 190
Latest News
Recent News
Gerard Gallant has been named the first head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights.
Reports surfaced Wednesday night that this announcement was coming, but now it's official. In Gallant, the new franchise is getting a veteran coach with 327 games worth of experience as a bench boss between his stints with Columbus and Florida. He was also a Jack Adams Award finalist for leading the Panthers to the playoffs in 2014-15. "We are proud to announce Gerard as the first head coach in Vegas Golden Knights history," said Golden Knights GM George McPhee. "He is an experienced head coach, has had success at multiple levels and has a great reputation amongst the players who have played for him. We undertook a very detailed due diligence process over the last several months and canvassed a number of qualified head coaching candidates to ensure we found the best coach for our group. And we believe we have found that coach in Gerard. We look forward to working with him to build a team that our fans and our community are proud to support."
Apr 13 - 11:32 AM
Source:
NHL.com
The Vegas Golden Knights will reportedly name Gerard Gallant as their head coach on Thursday.
Until the announcement it's not official, but it seems like Vegas naming anyone but Gallant to the post would be a major surprise now. Gallant has a career 152-140-4-31 record as a bench boss between parts of six campaigns with Columbus and Florida.
Apr 12 - 8:15 PM
Source:
Darren Dreger on Twitter
Along with Gerard Gallant, assistant coach Mike Kelly was also let go.
There's word that GM Tom Rowe may relinquish his front office duties to focus on the bench, but nothing official yet. Either way, two coaching vacancies need to be filled.
Sun, Nov 27, 2016 09:52:00 PM
Source:
Bob McKenzie on Twitter
An interesting detail has emerged that may add a clue as to why Gerard Gallant was let go on Sunday.
According to Elliotte Friedman, Gallant and the front office "disagreed about the direction of the team" and that there had been "things brewing behind the scenes." Read that as you will. For what it's worth, Gallant was given an extension last season. More details to come.
Sun, Nov 27, 2016 09:38:00 PM
Source:
Elliotte Friedman on Twitter
Las Vegas' first head coach is Gerard Gallant
Apr 13 - 11:32 AM
Report: Gerard Gallant will be Vegas' coach
Apr 12 - 8:15 PM
Panthers also fire assistant coach Mike Kelly
Sun, Nov 27, 2016 09:52:00 PM
Gallant, front office disagreed on direction
Sun, Nov 27, 2016 09:38:00 PM
More Gerard Gallant Player News
Headlines
Lundqvist is Roi in Montreal
Apr 13
The Thursday Dose looks at two overtime thrillers in the West as well as Henrik Lundqvist shutting out the Canadiens in Montreal.
»
Las Vegas' first head coach is Gerard Gallant
»
David Krejci day-to-day with UBI
»
Melker Karlsson nets OT winner in Game 1
»
Jake Allen makes 51 saves in win over Wild
»
Phil Kessel nets 1G, 1A in Game 1 W over CBJ
»
Henrik Lundqvist shuts out Habs in Game 1
»
Tuukka Rask leads Bruins to GM 1 win over OTT
»
Sharks missing Joe Thornton (LBI) in Game 1
»
Penguins scratch Mark Streit in Game 1
»
Matt Murray suffers injury in pregame warmups
»
Bruins don't have David Krejci for Game 1
»
DeBoer calls Thornton a game-time decision
