Gerard Gallant | Center

Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:  (53) / 9/2/1963
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 190
Gerard Gallant has been named the first head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights.
Reports surfaced Wednesday night that this announcement was coming, but now it's official. In Gallant, the new franchise is getting a veteran coach with 327 games worth of experience as a bench boss between his stints with Columbus and Florida. He was also a Jack Adams Award finalist for leading the Panthers to the playoffs in 2014-15. "We are proud to announce Gerard as the first head coach in Vegas Golden Knights history," said Golden Knights GM George McPhee. "He is an experienced head coach, has had success at multiple levels and has a great reputation amongst the players who have played for him. We undertook a very detailed due diligence process over the last several months and canvassed a number of qualified head coaching candidates to ensure we found the best coach for our group. And we believe we have found that coach in Gerard. We look forward to working with him to build a team that our fans and our community are proud to support." Apr 13 - 11:32 AM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

