Gerard Gallant | Center Team: Vegas Golden Knights Age / DOB: (53) / 9/2/1963 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 190

Latest News Recent News

Gerard Gallant has been named the first head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights. Reports surfaced Wednesday night that this announcement was coming, but now it's official. In Gallant, the new franchise is getting a veteran coach with 327 games worth of experience as a bench boss between his stints with Columbus and Florida. He was also a Jack Adams Award finalist for leading the Panthers to the playoffs in 2014-15. "We are proud to announce Gerard as the first head coach in Vegas Golden Knights history," said Golden Knights GM George McPhee. "He is an experienced head coach, has had success at multiple levels and has a great reputation amongst the players who have played for him. We undertook a very detailed due diligence process over the last several months and canvassed a number of qualified head coaching candidates to ensure we found the best coach for our group. And we believe we have found that coach in Gerard. We look forward to working with him to build a team that our fans and our community are proud to support." Source: NHL.com

The Vegas Golden Knights will reportedly name Gerard Gallant as their head coach on Thursday. Until the announcement it's not official, but it seems like Vegas naming anyone but Gallant to the post would be a major surprise now. Gallant has a career 152-140-4-31 record as a bench boss between parts of six campaigns with Columbus and Florida. Source: Darren Dreger on Twitter

Along with Gerard Gallant, assistant coach Mike Kelly was also let go. There's word that GM Tom Rowe may relinquish his front office duties to focus on the bench, but nothing official yet. Either way, two coaching vacancies need to be filled. Source: Bob McKenzie on Twitter