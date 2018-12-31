Brendan Lemieux | Winger | #48

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Mark Scheifele Active

Mark Scheifele should be in the mix for the Hart Trophy. Scheifele deserves to be mentioned with names like Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Nikita Kucherov and others. The 25-year-old has accumulated 17 points in his last eight games and he has 22 goals and 49 points in 36 games this season. He also has five game-winning goals, while averaging an impressive 22:43 of ice time per game.

2 Bryan Little Active

Bryan Little scored his fifth goal of the season in Sunday's comeback win over the New York Rangers. Little tied the game at 3-3 at the 17:30 mark of the third period to send the game to overtime. The Jets rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the third frame and won the game in the shootout.

3 Adam Lowry Active

Adam Lowry scored a goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames. Tonight, was Lowry's first game back from a two-game absence due to an upper-body injury. Winnipeg's line of Lowry, Brandon Tanev and Mathieu Perreault was their best tonight, and it only makes it right that they got the goal. The 25-year-old Lowry sits at six goals and 11 points in 35 games this season.

4 Andrew Copp Active

Andrew Copp (undisclosed) was activated from the IL on Thursday December 27. Copp had two shots in 9:54 minutes of ice time Thursday night. It was his first game since Dec. 2.

5 Nic Petan Active

Nic Petan won't dress on Thursday night against the Calgary Flames. He'll be joined in the press box by Brendan Lemieux and Joe Morrow.

LW 1 Kyle Connor Active

Kyle Connor scored two goals in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Connor capped off a big opening period, extending Winnipeg's lead to 3-0. He then got the second period started with a power play marker 1:44 into that frame. The 22-year-old winger has three goals in his last two games, bringing him to 13 goals and 28 points in 30 games this season. Mark Scheifele, Tyler Myers, Brandon Tanev and Mathieu Perreault also scored in the win.

2 Nikolaj Ehlers Active

Nikolaj Ehlers scored three goals in a 5-3 win versus the Sharks on Thursday night. Ehlers notched his first goal of the night during the wild 5-goal first period which saw the Jets take a 3-2 lead to the dressing room. Then with the scored knotted at threes in the third, the 22-year old scored the eventual game-winner with less than four minutes remaining. He completed the hat trick when he deposited the puck into an abandoned San Jose net. Ehlers has now reached 15 goals in 35 games this season along with 12 assists. Byfuglien and Appleton also scored in the game and Wheeler recorded three assists in the win.

3 Mathieu Perreault Active

Mathieu Perreault scored for the fifth consecutive game in Tuesday's 4-1 loss on the road against the Los Angeles Kings. Perreault's five-game goal-scoring streak marks a career high. He'll try to extend the streak on Thursday in San Jose. He scored three goals with four points in three games against the Sharks last season. An upper-body injury suffered on Dec. 9 against Philadelphia really lit a fire under him, as he has scored a goal in every outing since.

4 Brandon Tanev Active

Brandon Tanev scored in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames. It took Tanev just 15 seconds to get the Jets on the board, but the Flames responded by scoring five unanswered goals in the first period. The 26-year-old has two goals and seven points in 20 games this season. This was his first goal since opening night on Oct. 4.

RW 1 Blake Wheeler Active

Blake Wheeler had an eventful game Saturday in Vancouver, as he left the game briefly after being hit with a slap shot to the midsection. Wheeler needed assistance getting to the bench before heading to the dressing room for further assistance. He was able to return late in the first period and ended up picking up the primary assist on Mark Scheifele's goal late in the third, the only goal of the game. He'll have plenty of time to rest his bumps and bruises over the Christmas break, as the Jets do not play again until Thursday, Dec. 27 against the Flames.

2 Patrik Laine Active

Patrik Laine found the back of the net in Winnipeg's 3-1 loss to Minnesota. Laine has 24 goals and 31 points in 38 contests in 2018-19. Blake Wheeler and Dustin Byfuglien assisted on the marker.

3 Jack Roslovic Active

Jack Roslovic scored his first goal of the season on Sunday in a 5-2 win over New Jersey. Roslovic opened the scoring 3:02 into the first period. He was popular sleeper candidate going into the season, but hasn't been given much of a chance. The 11:59 of ice time he received on Sunday was a season-high. It was hoped he would get a chance to center the second line, but he hasn't been given that opportunity. Roslovic only has three points in 15 games.

4 Brendan Lemieux Active

Brendan Lemieux scored a pair of goals including the game-winner in a 4-3 win versus the Oilers on Monday night. Both of Lemieux’s goals gave the Jets a one goal lead, including the winner with just under six minutes remaining in the final frame. The 22-year old isn’t known for his goal scoring, as evidenced by his three goals and four points in 23 games this season.

5 Mason Appleton Active

Mason Appleton remained the lineup on Thursday night. The Jets got Adam Lowry and Andrew Copp back from injuries against Calgary, but Appleton stayed in the fold, while Nic Petan and Brendan Lemieux were scratched. He has two points in 13 appearances this season.

D 1 Dustin Byfuglien I.L.

Dustin Byfuglien (lower body) has been moved to injured reserve. That isn't surprising, as he is expected to be out for at least the next four weeks. The Jets will reassess Byfuglien's status following the All-Star break after he suffered a lower-body injury against Minnesota on Saturday.

2 Jacob Trouba Active

Jacob Trouba scored his third goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders. Trouba got a power-play goal during the third period to tie the game at 1-1. He logged a team-high 28:01 of ice time because of injuries on the back end to Dustin Byfuglien, Joe Morrow and Josh Morrissey.

3 Tyler Myers Active

Tyler Myers accounted for one goal and one assist in Sunday's 7-1 win over Philadelphia. Myers produced both points in the third period. He posted a helper on a power-play goal by Bryan Little and rounded out the scoring with his second goal of the season. Myers didn't have a point in his previous seven outings. He has six points through 29 appearances in 2018-19.

4 Josh Morrissey Active

Josh Morrissey has collected nine points in his last six contests. Morrissey has also found himself on the scoresheet in four consecutive games. The 23-year-old has four goals and 21 points in 32 games this season. He's worth owning in all standard fantasy leagues right now.

5 Dmitry Kulikov Active

Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) is no longer on the injured reserve. Kulikov last played on Nov. 9. He has an assist in six games this season.

6 Ben Chiarot Active

Ben Chiarot scored the game-winner in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Washington Capitals. Chiarot's shot went off John Carlson and into the net. The goal gave the Jets a 2-1 lead at the 12:51 mark of the third frame. The 27-year-old now has three goals and five points in 17 contests this season. He shouldn't pop up your on fantasy radar.

7 Joe Morrow Active

Joe Morrow will be in the lineup for Monday's game against Edmonton. Dustin Byfuglien won't play because of a lower-body injury. Morrow has no points and 23 shots in 19 games this season.

8 Sami Niku Active

Sami Niku won't dress on Monday night against the Edmonton Oilers. Niku was recalled earlier today. Mason Appleton and Nic Petan are also expected to sit.

G 1 Connor Hellebuyck Active

Connor Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 24 shots in a 4-3 win versus the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. Hellebuyck allowed a goal in each period, but his teammates were consistently able to either tie the game or take the lead to earn the win. His record improves to 17-11-1 and sports a 2.88 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 2018-19.