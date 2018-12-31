NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Brendan Lemieux | Winger | #48

Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/15/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 210
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (31) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Brendan Lemieux scored a pair of goals including the game-winner in a 4-3 win versus the Oilers on Monday night.
Both of Lemieux’s goals gave the Jets a one goal lead, including the winner with just under six minutes remaining in the final frame. The 22-year old isn’t known for his goal scoring, as evidenced by his three goals and four points in 23 games this season. Mon, Dec 31, 2018 11:42:00 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
22112-1340000015.067
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2017WPG9101221000006.167
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 31@ EDM1202220000121.000
Dec 29MIN000000000000.000
Dec 27CAL000000000000.000
Dec 22@ VAN100000000001.000
Dec 20@ SJ101115000000.000
Dec 18@ LA100000000000.000
Dec 16TB100000000001.000
Dec 14@ CHI100000000003.000
Dec 13EDM1000-10000001.000
Dec 11CHI100010000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mark Scheifele
2Bryan Little
3Adam Lowry
4Andrew Copp
5Nic Petan
LW1Kyle Connor
2Nikolaj Ehlers
3Mathieu Perreault
4Brandon Tanev
RW1Blake Wheeler
2Patrik Laine
3Jack Roslovic
4Brendan Lemieux
5Mason Appleton
D1Dustin Byfuglien
2Jacob Trouba
3Tyler Myers
4Josh Morrissey
5Dmitry Kulikov
6Ben Chiarot
7Joe Morrow
8Sami Niku
G1Connor Hellebuyck
2Laurent Brossoit
 

 