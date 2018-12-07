Alex Nedeljkovic | Goalie | #39

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sebastian Aho Active

Sebastian Aho picked up a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss against the Calgary Flames. Teuvo Teravainen and Justin Williams set up Aho for the game-tying goal with 44 seconds remaining in regulation and an extra attacker, helping his team to a valuable point against the red-hot Flames on the road. Eventually the Canes lost in overtime, but it was a clutch goal just the same. The 21-year-old Finn has managed 22 goals, 55 points and a plus-13 rating, including seven goals and 16 points with a plus-5 in 11 games in the month of January.

2 Jordan Staal I.L.

Jordan Staal (concussion) has been doing some skating on his own over the last five days. Staal hasn't been back on the ice with his teammates yet, though, even in a no-contact capacity. "At least he's out there and starting to feel a little better, so that's a positive," coach Rod Brind'Amour said this past Friday. Staal has missed the last 12 games with lingering symptoms from a concussion.

3 Greg McKegg Active

Carolina has called up Greg McKegg. McKegg has six goals and 23 points in 31 AHL games. The 26-year-old has 91 career NHL games under his belt.

4 Lucas Wallmark Active

Lucas Wallmark scored twice and added an assist in a 7-4 win over Edmonton. Wallmark is seeing bottom-six minutes but made the most of them Sunday as he scored his fifth and sixth of the season as well as his 11th assist. Wallmark scored on the power play as well as an empty net goal. He has little fantasy value.

LW 1 Micheal Ferland Sidelined

Micheal Ferland will not dress Wednesday night against the Canucks. Ferland apparently has tweaked his back and with the long All-Star break coming, keeping him out to heal is a wise decision.

2 Jordan Martinook Active

Jordan Martinook tied the team-high with five shots in Carolina's 2-0 loss to New Jersey Saturday afternoon. Martinook has now been held off the scoresheet for six straight games. He has eight goals and 11 points in 37 contests in 2018-19.

3 Andrei Svechnikov Active

Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and two assists as the rookie had his best game to date as an NHLer Sunday. Svechnikov had been having his troubles before Sunday's game with only one goal in his previous 14 games and no assists but he broke out in a big way with the three point effort. The 18-year-old was taken second overall by the Hurricanes and has 12 goals and 22 points this season. We cannot recommend him this season in any but the deepest of pools but he should be on someone's roster in all keeper leagues.

4 Warren Foegele Active

Warren Foegele scored a goal in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Foegele cut the Senators' lead to 3-1 at the 11:24 mark of the second period, when he banked a shot off Sens goalie Anders Nilsson and in. But that's the only offense his team could muster on Friday night. The 22-year-old now has six goals and three assists in 47 games this season. He doesn't need to be owned in any fantasy format.

5 Saku Maenalanen Active

Saku Maenalanen scored a couple of goals in Tuesday’s 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers. Brett Howden had the bad turnover in the slot, right to Maenalanen who buried the puck to tie things up midway through the first period. Things went downhill from there however, with the Rangers scoring the game’s next four goals before Maenalanen added his second of the night midway through the final frame. The 24-year-old winger finds himself at four goals and five points in nine games this season.

RW 1 Teuvo Teravainen Active

Teuvo Teravainen has signed a five-year, $27 million contract extension with the Carolina Hurricanes. Teravainen's new deal, which goes through the 2023-24 campaign, will have an average annual value of $5.4 million per season. "Teuvo has improved every year of his NHL career and has established himself as a cornerstone forward for the Hurricanes now and into the future," said GM Don Waddell. "He has shown that he is capable of adapting and expanding his role with our team, becoming a key penalty killer for Rod this season. He's still just 24 years old and we believe he will only continue to grow as a player." He generated 64 points in 82 games last season and has 39 points through 48 matches this year.

2 Nino Niederreiter Active

Nino Niederreiter scored two goals in Sunday’s 7-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Niederreiter opened the scoring after Sebastian Aho found him trailing into the zone, firing off a quick shot to beat Cam Talbot. Carolina’s new Swiss winger then ended Talbot’s night, this time doing great work to out-muscle an Oiler before sneaking one through Talbot’s pads, jumping out to a 3-0 lead. It’s the 26-year-old’s first two goals as a Hurricane, bringing him to 11 goals and 25 points in 48 games this season.

3 Justin Williams Active

Justin Williams scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 6-3 win over Nashville. Williams has picked up a goal in five straight games and he has earned one point in seven consecutive contests. He is up to 13 goals on the year now thanks to his recent scoring surge.

4 Brock McGinn Active

Brock McGinn notched one goal and one assist in Sunday's 5-4 win over Ottawa. McGinn gave the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead after the first period with a shorthanded marker. He picked up an assist on a goal by Dougie Hamilton during the second stanza to give him his first multi-point effort of the season. McGinn has one goal and three helpers during a three-game point streak.

D 1 Dougie Hamilton Active

Dougie Hamilton finished with a goal, plus-2 rating and four shots with a blocked shot, minor penalty and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss against the Calgary Flames. It was Hamilton's first game back in front of the fans in Calgary since an off-season trade sent him and Micheal Ferland to Raleigh in exchange for Noah Hanifin and Elias Lindholm. Hamilton appeared to be pumped up for his return, picking up a game-tying goal at 15:48 of the first period after Calgary grabbed an early lead. Ferland wasn't as fortunate, as he was forced to leave the game due to injury.

2 Justin Faulk Active

Justin Faulk scored for the first time since October 22, aiding the Hurricanes in their 5-3 win over Boston. Faulk used to be quite the goal scorer as he averaged 16 goals a season for three years prior to the 2017-18 season. He has regressed, scoring eight goals last season and Sunday's effort was only his second this season in 35 games. Toss in eight assists and you see why Faulk is no longer fantasy relevant in most fantasy leagues.

3 Calvin de Haan Active

Calvin de Haan did not practice on Wednesday after he took a high-stick on Tuesday night. De Hann's left eye was swollen after he received six stitches above the eyeball. "His eye looked pretty bad this morning," coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "He looked a little bit like Rocky. We just decided to give him a little breather. I think he'll be fine."

4 Jaccob Slavin Active

Jaccob Slavin chipped in with three assists Sunday. The defenseman has been Carolina's best this season and he has a team leading 21 points among blueliners including six goals. He can be used in deeper leagues that have five or six active defensemen.

5 Trevor van Riemsdyk Active

Trevor van Riemsdyk won't dress on Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens. This will be the fourth time he sits this season. Jordan Staal (concussion), Curtis McElhinney (lower body) and Micheal Ferland (upper body) will also miss the game.

6 Brett Pesce Active

Brett Pesce will return from a lower-body injury on Wednesday night. Pesce has been out of the lineup for the last nine games. He is projected to be paired with Trevor van Riemsdyk.

7 Haydn Fleury Active

Haydn Fleury will be scratched on Tuesday night. Fleury was a late addition to the lineup on Sunday night when Micheal Ferland was unable to play, but Ferland is good to go versus his former Calgary teammates tonight.

G 1 Curtis McElhinney Sidelined

Curtis McElhinney will rest for a couple days due to a knee issue. Expect McElhinney to miss at least Friday's game as a result. This will lead to a call up, but the Hurricanes haven't made that move yet. McElhinney is 11-6-1 with a 2.50 GAA and .914 save percentage in 18 contests.

2 Petr Mrazek Active

Petr Mrazek allowed three goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss in overtime against the Calgary Flames. Mrazek split his part of starts in Alberta, going 1-1-0 with a 3.51 goals-against average and an .848 save percentage. All things considered, helping his team to three points in two road games against a pair of high-octane offenses is actually pretty impressive. He is 3-1-1 in five road outings in the month of January, and might slowly be carving out a large role for himself at the expense of Curtis McElhinney.