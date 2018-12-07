NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Alex Nedeljkovic | Goalie | #39

Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/7/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 198
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (37) / CAR
Alex Nedeljkovic will get his first NHL start Wednesday night versus the Vancouver Canucks.
Nedeljkovic was recently called up after putting up 20 wins with a 2.68 goals-against average and .903 save percentage over 30 AHL games. He hasn't appeared in the NHL since 2016-17 when he made a relief appearance. Jan 23 - 10:16 PM
Source: Sara Civian on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2016CAR130000000.0017171.0000
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sebastian Aho
2Jordan Staal
3Greg McKegg
4Lucas Wallmark
LW1Micheal Ferland
2Jordan Martinook
3Andrei Svechnikov
4Warren Foegele
5Saku Maenalanen
RW1Teuvo Teravainen
2Nino Niederreiter
3Justin Williams
4Brock McGinn
D1Dougie Hamilton
2Justin Faulk
3Calvin de Haan
4Jaccob Slavin
5Trevor van Riemsdyk
6Brett Pesce
7Haydn Fleury
G1Curtis McElhinney
2Petr Mrazek
3Alex Nedeljkovic
 

 