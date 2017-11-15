Vladislav Kamenev | Winger | #91

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Nathan MacKinnon Active

Nathan MacKinnon amassed five points in a 6-2 win over Washington on Thursday night. MacKinnon accounted for one goal and four helpers in the contest. He picked up two points on the power play and concluded the contest with five shots on target. MacKinnon's five-game point streak ended last Saturday, but he responded with his best performance of the young season on Thursday. He has 20 points through 17 matches.

2 Alexander Kerfoot Active

Alexander Kerfoot picked up a goal and an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Despite battling an allergic reaction before the Global Series even began, Kerfoot finished the back-to-back in Sweden with four points. He has now picked up 11 points over his last nine games with the Avalanche. Owned in just 4% of Yahoo leagues, it's time you start to really consider picking up the talented forward.

3 J.T. Compher Active

J.T. Compher is expected to return from a broken thumb on Friday against Ottawa. Compher is slated to the center the third line with Matt Nieto and Blake Comeau as his wingers. He has been out for the last six games. Compher has one goal and three helpers in eight matches this year.

4 Carl Soderberg Active

Carl Soderberg did not travel with the team to Sweden. Soderberg went back to Denver to be with his wife, Caroline, who is expected to give birth to their second child. The new baby is due to arrive Tuesday. The 32-year-old Swede has not been ruled out for Friday's game against Ottawa in Stockholm.

LW 1 Gabriel Landeskog Active

Gabriel Landeskog scored a hat trick in Thursday's 6-2 victory versus Washington. Landeskog got the ball rolling just 16 seconds into the first period with his sixth goal of the season. He added two more markers in the third frame. The Avalanche captain finished with seven shots and a plus-2 rating. Landeskog has eight goals and 14 points in 17 games now.

2 Sven Andrighetto Active

Sven Andrighetto scored a goal and registered an assist in Colorado's 4-3 loss to Ottawa on Saturday. It was Andrighetto's second multi-point game in the span of three contests. He has five goals and 12 points in 16 games, which is a very encouraging start for the 24-year-old. It helps that he's averaging a respectable 15:51 minutes per contest. As long as his playing time stays decent, we could see him flirting with the 50-point milestone.

3 Matt Nieto Active

Matt Nieto posted his first career hat trick in Tuesday's 5-3 win against the Stars. Nieto scored a pair of even-strength goals and an empty-net marker, finishing with a plus-4 rating and a blocked shot in 15:06 of ice time. Due to a rash of injuries he drew into the lineup after being a healthy scratch since Oct. 14. Despite the hat trick he remains best left to the waiver wire.

4 Gabriel Bourque Active

Gabriel Bourque will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against Washington. Bourque had been in the lineup for each of Colorado's last four games. He has no points in six contests this season. Tyson Barrie will miss the game because of an injury.

5 Vladislav Kamenev Sidelined

Vladislav Kamenev suffered a broken arm in his Colorado debut Thursday night. Kamenev is out indefinitely after he was hit hard by Washington defenseman Brooks Orpik. His third career NHL appearance lasted just eight shifts for 4:06 of ice time.

RW 1 Mikko Rantanen Active

Mikko Rantanen notched a goal and three assists in Thursday's 6-2 win against Washington. The top line of the Avalanche, which features Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog, combined for 12 points in the contest. Rantanen had a goal and a helper on the power play versus the Capitals. He is up to 17 points in 17 games this season.

2 Nail Yakupov Active

Nail Yakupov found the back of the net in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators. The game was played in Stockholm, Sweden as part of the NHL's Global Series. Yakupov notched the game's first goal at the 8:16 mark of the first period (it came on the power play). The signing of Yakupov has paid dividends for the Avalanche so far this season, as he has five goals and three assists in 15 games this season. He still isn't worth owning in standard fantasy leagues.

3 Blake Comeau Active

Blake Comeau was fine to play Friday. Comeau left last Sunday's game against the Islanders after he took a puck to the ear, but was ready to play against Ottawa in Sweden. He picked up an assist with three hits and two blocks in 16:24 of ice time.

4 Colin Wilson Active

Colin Wilson will return from a hip injury on Friday versus Ottawa. He is projected to center the fourth line between A.J. Greer and Rocco Grimaldi. Wilson, who has been sidelined since Oct. 19, has two assists in eight games this season.

D 1 Tyson Barrie Sidelined

Tyson Barrie is dealing with an upper-body injury. Barrie was hurt during the series in Sweden. "It’s been bugging him a little bit. He was pretty sore yesterday. He’s better today," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "He’ll be a guy that should be able to come on the road trip with us and hopefully play this weekend." Barrie won't play on Thursday though.

2 Erik Johnson Active

Erik Johnson has been seeing heavy ice time for the Avalanche this season. Johnson ranks fourth in the league in average ice time per game (26:27) and he is tied for fourth among defensemen in plus-minus with a plus-6 rating. He has been praised for his leadership and his presence on the back end was missed by the team last season. Johnson has also contributed one assist, six penalty minutes, six shots, 11 hits and 15 blocks this year.

3 Samuel Girard Active

Samuel Girard registered an assist in his Avalanche debut on Friday. Girard helped set up Alexander Kerfoot's second-period goal against Ottawa in Stockholm, Sweden. The blue liner finished the game with a plus-1 rating and two hits in 21:55 of ice time. He was acquired from Nashville as part of the three-way deal that saw Matt Duchene go to Ottawa and Kyle Turris head to Nashville.

4 Mark Barberio Active

Mark Barberio scored a goal while posting a plus-1 rating and two blocked shots in his 200th NHL game on Tuesday against Dallas. Barberio entered the game scoreless with a minus-1 rating and seven penalty minutes across his first six outings, so don't get carried away adding him after his goal.

5 Patrik Nemeth Sidelined

Patrik Nemeth won't play Friday against Ottawa because of an undisclosed injury. Nemeth was born in Stockholm, so it's a shame that he will miss the first of two games against the Senators in Sweden. He hasn't been ruled out yet for Saturday's contest.

6 Nikita Zadorov Active

The Colorado Avalanche are expected to scratch Nikita Zadorov for their matchup with the Ottawa Senators today. Zadorov played 13:05 yesterday and finished the game a minus-1. In his place, the Avalanche will dress Andrei Mironov. Carl Soderberg and A.J. Greer are also expected to serve as healthy scratches, while Tyson Jost (lower body), Patrik Nemeth (undisclosed) and Anton Lindholm (jaw) will miss the game due to injury.

7 Chris Bigras Active

Chris Bigras got back in the lineup on Sunday night. Bigras wasn't available to play Saturday because of an illness. He got back in the fold because Anton Lindholm was sidelined with a broken jaw.

8 Anton Lindholm Sidelined

Anton Lindholm is out indefinitely with a broken jaw. Lindholm was struck by a shot on Saturday, which caused the injury. Obviously, he won't be available to play Sunday night against the New York Islanders. Chris Bigras will play in his place.

9 Sergei Boikov I.L.

Sergei Boikov will be out of action indefinitely with a dislocated shoulder. The Russian defenseman has yet to make an impact in the NHL and will not do so for the foreseeable future due to this injury. Too bad, as he had a big game Thursday night with a huge hit and a goal.

G 1 Semyon Varlamov Active

Semyon Varlamov blocked 28 shots in a 6-2 win against Washington on Thursday night. Varlamov bounced back from a couple of sub-par performances in his previous two outings. He has a 7-3-0 record this season with a 3.07 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.