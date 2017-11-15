Player Page

Vladislav Kamenev | Winger | #91

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (21) / 8/12/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 194
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (42) / NAS
Vladislav Kamenev suffered a broken arm in his Colorado debut Thursday night.
Kamenev is out indefinitely after he was hit hard by Washington defenseman Brooks Orpik. His third career NHL appearance lasted just eight shifts for 4:06 of ice time. Nov 17 - 11:20 AM
Source: Denver Post
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1000000000000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016NAS2000-12000001.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 16WAS100000000000.000

