Brayden Point | Winger | #21

Team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Age / DOB:  (20) / 3/13/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 166
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (79) / TB
Brayden Point will miss the next four-to-six weeks with an upper-body injury.
In other words, Point shouldn't be expected to return until the end of January or early February. The 20-year-old rookie has three goals and 15 points in 36 contests this season. Dec 29 - 12:25 PM
Source: Lightning.nhl.com on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3631215-5103400065.046
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 28MON1011-20010001.000
Dec 23@ WAS1000-10000001.000
Dec 22STL100000000002.000
Dec 20DET111210100002.500
Dec 17@ EDM101102010001.000
Dec 16@ VAN1000-30000002.000
Dec 14@ CAL100010000001.000
Dec 10PIT100000000000.000
Dec 8VAN100010000005.000
Dec 4@ CAR100002000004.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Steven Stamkos
2Tyler Johnson
3Valtteri Filppula
4Brian Boyle
LW1Ondrej Palat
2Alex Killorn
3Vladislav Namestnikov
4Jonathan Drouin
5Cedric Paquette
6Michael Bournival
7Yanni Gourde
RW1Nikita Kucherov
2Ryan Callahan
3Brayden Point
4J.T. Brown
5Erik Condra
D1Victor Hedman
2Anton Stralman
3Jason Garrison
4Braydon Coburn
5Nikita Nesterov
6Andrej Sustr
7Slater Koekkoek
G1Ben Bishop
2Andrei Vasilevskiy
3Kristers Gudlevskis
 

 