All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Steven Stamkos Sidelined

Steven Stamkos (knee) is still on crutches and he continues his rehabilitation. "It's a milestone-based recovery," said Scott Faucett, an orthopedic surgeon in Washington who has performed surgeries like Stamkos' on many college hockey players. "You can't work on strength if your knee is swollen. If you're not strong enough, you can't do a single leg squat or tolerate 5, 10 minutes of skating." He likely won't be able to resume skating for another month and isn't projected to be ready to return until mid-March. Stamkos hasn't spoken to the media since he suffered a lateral meniscus tear, which required surgery to repair. Lightning GM Steve Yzerman said, "He's doing fine" when asked for an update. That suggests that he remains on schedule.

2 Tyler Johnson Active

Tyler Johnson scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens. Johnson's first goal tied the game at one in the first period and his second goal gave the Bolts the win in overtime. The "Triplets" line of Johnson, Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat were dangerous throughout the game. With so many of the Lightning's key players injured at this time, the team will need to rely on this trio if they want to climb back into the playoff picture. Johnson now has 11 goals and 21 points in 36 games this season.

3 Valtteri Filppula Active

Valtteri Filppula is not on the ice in warm ups for the Tampa Bay Lightning and will be scratched for disciplinary reasons. Nikita Nesterov is taking line rushes on the fourth line for the Lightning instead. Filppula walked back toward the locker room just before warmups began. He's being held out due to missing a team meeting earlier this morning.

4 Brian Boyle Active

Brian Boyle, who will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2016-17 season, is hoping to re-sign in Tampa. Although Boyle is a very useful hockey player, the Lightning have a stable of younger players who will be clawing for more playing time next season. Boyle, who will be looking to get a raise from the $2 million he earned this season, maybe on the outside looking in.

LW 1 Ondrej Palat Active

Ondrej Palat had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win against Montreal. He sat out five games with an undisclosed injury before making his return Wednesday. Palat tied the game late in the third on a power-play marker. He skated on a line with Nikita Kucherov and Tyler Johnson in the match.

2 Alex Killorn Active

Alex Killorn collected two helpers in a 4-1 win versus Detroit on Tuesday. He had the primary helper on goals by Jonathan Drouin (power play) and Vladislav Namestnikov. Killorn has provided 17 points through 33 games this campaign.

3 Vladislav Namestnikov Sidelined

Vladislav Namestnikov has an upper-body injury. Namestnikov is regarded as day-to-day as a result. The timing is particularly unfortunate because he just returned to the Lightning's lineup on Wednesday after missing two contests with an illness.

4 Jonathan Drouin Active

Jonathan Drouin is projected to play Wednesday night. He left Friday's game against Washington due to an undisclosed injury, but was back practicing with the team this week without any issues. Drouin is slated to play with Brian Boyle and Valtteri Filppula versus Montreal.

5 Cedric Paquette Sidelined

Cedric Paquette didn't play Thursday due to a lower-body injury. He just returned to the lineup on Tuesday from an upper-body injury. Paquette's status for Friday night is uncertain right now.

6 Michael Bournival Active

The Tampa Bay Lightning have called up Michael Bournival. Bournival had five goals and 13 points in 24 AHL contests in 2016-17. He has played in three NHL games, but hasn't recorded a point yet at that level this season.

7 Yanni Gourde Active

Yanni Gourde has been called up by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Gourde has 10 goals and 26 points in 29 AHL games this season. He appeared in two contests with the Lightning in 2015-16 and registered an assist.

RW 1 Nikita Kucherov Active

Nikita Kucherov produced two assists in his return to the lineup on Wednesday night. He also recorded five shots on goal to help the Lightning notch a 4-3 overtime win over Montreal. Kucherov, who missed six games with a lower-body injury, was back with Triplets linemates Ondrej Palat and Tyler Johnson in the contest.

2 Ryan Callahan I.L.

Ryan Callahan (lower body) won't play Tuesday night. He didn't skate in the morning and may not be ready to return until after the holiday break. Coach Jon Cooper isn't sure when Callahan will be available.

3 Brayden Point Active

Brayden Point will miss the next four-to-six weeks with an upper-body injury. In other words, Point shouldn't be expected to return until the end of January or early February. The 20-year-old rookie has three goals and 15 points in 36 contests this season.

4 J.T. Brown Active

The Lightning made JT Brown a surprise late scratch against the Penguins on Saturday night. Through 23 games this season the physical forward has three points with 34 PIMs and hits to his credit.

5 Erik Condra Active

The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled Erik Condra. Condra was sent to the minors less than a week ago. He has five goals and 19 points in 21 AHL contests. With Tampa Bay he's played in seven games, but hasn't recorded a point.

D 1 Victor Hedman Active

Victor Hedman accounted for a goal and a helper in a 4-3 OT victory versus Montreal on Wednesday night. He has racked up two goals and 10 assists for 12 points in the past seven games. Hedman has been red hot after a slow start to the season. He has 31 points through 36 contests.

2 Anton Stralman Active

Anton Stralman posted two assists in a 5-2 win against St. Louis Thursday night. He has three helpers in the past two outings. Stralman has accounted for one goal and 11 points in 25 appearances this year.

3 Jason Garrison Active

Jason Garrison (lower body) has declared himself ready to play Thursday. Garrison is projected to play alongside Andrej Sustr. He missed two contests due to the ailment.

4 Braydon Coburn Active

Braydon Coburn is slated to play Wednesday against Montreal. He sustained an undisclosed injury last Friday, but the break did him some good and he is set to return. Coburn is poised to pair with Slater Koekkoek.

5 Nikita Nesterov Active

Nikita Nesterov played well as a forward on Friday versus Washington. The Lightning have plenty of injury concerns and question marks when they resume playing on Wednesday against Montreal. Nesterov could see more time up front if those forwards aren't ready to return.

6 Andrej Sustr Active

Andrej Sustr first goal of the season was a game winner as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 6-3 Wednesday night. The defenseman’s goal came at the 18:47 mark of the second period and lifted the Bolts to a 4-1 advantage over the Flames. Sustr has only four assists this season, so he isn't worth owning on your fantasy roster.

7 Slater Koekkoek Active

Slater Koekkoek has been called up by Tampa Bay. The 22-year-old defender has four assists in 17 games with the Lightning this season.

G 1 Ben Bishop Sidelined

Ben Bishop (lower body) is expected to miss three-to-four weeks. Bishop was injured in Tuesday's game against Detroit. Andrei Vasilevskiy will tend to the crease during his absence.

2 Andrei Vasilevskiy Active

Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 22 shots in Tampa Bay's 4-3 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens. Vasilevskiy looked particularly bad on Montreal's first goal, as he was stripped of the puck by Paul Byron, who fed Alex Radulov for an easy goal. The Canadiens held a 3-1 lead heading into the third period, but the Lightning managed to fight back before Tyler Johnson scored the game-winner in the extra frame. Vasilevskiy has won three of his last four games and now owns a 9-5-1 record this season. He'll enter his next game with a 2.55 goals-against-average and a .915 save percentage.