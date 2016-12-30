Player Page

Scott Darling | Goalie | #33

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/22/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 232
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 6 (153) / ARI
Scott Darling stopped 39 of 40 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.
Darling was the busier of the two goalies tonight, but he was able to help lead his team to victory anyway. The win put an end to his personal two-game losing streak. Darling has an 11-4-2 record with a 2.31 goals-against-average and a .925 save percentage in 2016-17. Jan 6 - 11:52 PM
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
189791042392.39494455.9211
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2014CHI1483394001271.94419392.9361
2015CHI291560128043672.58784717.9151
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 5BUF0000000.0000.0000
Jan 2@ STL0000000.0000.0000
Dec 30@ CAR158010033.102825.8930
Dec 29@ NAS0000000.0000.0000
Dec 27WPG0000000.0000.0000
Dec 23COL0000000.0000.0000
Dec 20OTT157010044.213026.8670
Dec 18SJ160100011.003433.9710
Dec 17@ STL160100044.002723.8520
Dec 15@ NYI160100044.003228.8750

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Artem Anisimov
3Marcus Kruger
4Vince Hinostroza
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Andrew Desjardins
3Dennis Rasmussen
RW1Patrick Kane
2Marian Hossa
3Richard Panik
4Ryan Hartman
5Jordin Tootoo
6Tanner Kero
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Brian Campbell
4Niklas Hjalmarsson
5Trevor van Riemsdyk
6Michal Kempny
7Michal Rozsival
G1Corey Crawford
2Scott Darling
 

 