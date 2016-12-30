Scott Darling | Goalie | #33

All Positions

C 1 Jonathan Toews Active

Captain Jonathan Toews is heating up for the Blackhawks. Toews collected his sixth goal of the season when he deflected a shot on the power play Thursday night against Nashville. Goals have been hard to come by, but now he has two in the last three games. Toews has 16 points in 29 games so far this season.

2 Artem Anisimov Active

Artem Anisimov scored a pair of goals in a 4-3 overtime win over Buffalo on Thursday night. He tied the game both times with his 17th and 18th markers of the season. The second time he evened the score it was at the 17:56 mark of the third period and it sent the match into the extra session, where Patrick Kane got the game winner. Anisimov is just four goals away from matching the personal high he set in 2013-14 when he was a member of Columbus.

3 Marcus Kruger I.L.

The Blackhawks have placed Marcus Kruger on I/R retroactive to Dec. 30th with an upper body injury. He's still considered week-to-week. Kruger has 10 points in 39 games so far this season.

4 Vince Hinostroza Active

Vince Hinostroza will play on a line with Jonathan Toews and Marian Hossa Friday night. Hinostroza has three goals and eight points in 31 contests this season. This is a big opportunity for him, but it might not last long.

LW 1 Artemi Panarin Active

Artemi Panarin scored a power play goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Panarin's goal in the second period gave the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead at the time and it proved to be the game-winning goal. The sophomore forward has scored 17 points in his last 13 games. Panarin has 16 goals and 40 points in 42 games this season. Jonathan Toews also found the back of the net for Chicago.

2 Andrew Desjardins Active

Andrew Desjardins will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers. This will be the fourth time in the last six games that Desjardins has been scratched. The 30-year-old has no points and four penalty minutes in seven games this season. Michal Kempny, who has two assists in 19 games, will also be scratched.

3 Dennis Rasmussen Active

Dennis Rasmussen picked up the sixth goal of his career during Tuesday's 4-0 win over Arizona. It was his second goal of the season, giving him four points in 25 games thus far. With only 13 points in 69 career games through age-26, we wouldn't expect much in the way of offensive contributions from him.

RW 1 Patrick Kane Active

Patrick Kane scored the overtime-winning goal in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. It took him just 56 seconds to find the back of the net in the extra period. It was Kane's fourth game-winning goal of the season. He registered assists on both of Artem Anisimov's goals. Kane finished the game with a plus-3 rating and seven shots on goal in 21:33 of ice time. The 28-year-old has racked up 12 points in his last 10 games, and he's up to 12 goals and 40 points in 41 games in 2016-17.

2 Marian Hossa Active

Marian Hossa (upper body) has been activated off the injured reserve list. Hossa was already expected to return on Thursday, but now he's officially available. He's projected to play alongside Jonathan Toews and Spencer Abbott.

3 Richard Panik Active

Richard Panik's line, with Dennis Rasmussen and Marcus Kruger, has impressed coach Joel Quenneville with their two-way play. "They're responsible in ways," Quenneville said. "You have two guys who can take faceoffs. We use them in our own end a lot. Sometimes we’ve been matching them up against top lines and so they get some assignments as well and if they can outscore that group it's a real plus for us. But they spend some zone time, they get good cycles shifts and they've all been managing the puck well." Panik had the game-winning goal Tuesday versus Ottawa. He has two goals and one assist in the last four outings.

4 Ryan Hartman Active

Ryan Hartman scored his sixth goal of the season in Chicago's 4-1 victory over San Jose on Sunday. Hartman, who also added an assist in the win, now has six goals and 11 points through 29 games in his rookie season. The 22-year-old has four points in his last five.

5 Jordin Tootoo Active

Jordin Tootoo will return to the Hawks' fourth line on Friday night against the Hurricanes. The veteran forward has no points with 16 PIMS and 28 hits through 30 games this season. He's expected to skate to the right of Andrew Desjardins and Dennis Rasmussen.

6 Tanner Kero Active

Tanner Kero is slated to center the fourth line in his season debut Friday night. He is projected to play between Andrew Desjardins and Jordin Tootoo. Kero had one goal and two assists in 17 games with the Blackhawks last year

D 1 Duncan Keith Active

Duncan Keith posted his 25th helper of the season Monday afternoon against St. Louis. He is one assist away from hitting the 400-mark for his career. Keith has provided 26 points in 40 games this season.

2 Brent Seabrook Active

Brent Seabrook picked up another helper for Chicago during Thursday's 3-2 win over Nashville. The veteran defender is on pace to approach last year's 35 helpers and 49 points in 81 games. He's now up to 19 assists and 21 points in 36 games this season.

3 Brian Campbell Active

Brian Campbell will return to Chicago's blue line on Friday night against Carolina. He'll skate to the left of Niklas Hjalmarsson on their third defensive unit. Campbell has three goals and 10 points with 42 blocks over 39 games so far this season.

4 Niklas Hjalmarsson Active

With his third goal of the season during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils, Nicklas Hjalmarsson sits just a goal shy of matching his career high for a season. That's right, Hjalmarsson has yet to post a nickle's worth of goals in a season. He has just 21 for his career. He now has six points on the season as well.

5 Trevor van Riemsdyk Active

Trevor van Riemsdyk tallied his first goal of the year in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rangers. He opened the scoring at the 5:18 mark of the second period. Van Riemsdyk has contributed two points in just seven games this season.

6 Michal Kempny Active

Michal Kempny scored Chicago's only goal in a 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues in the Winter Classic. It was Kempny's second goal and fifth point in 26 games this season. Artemi Panarin and Duncan Keith assisted on the marker.

7 Michal Rozsival Active

Michal Rozsival will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars. The 38-year-old has skated in just 11 games this season. He has one assist and a plus-1 rating in 2016-17. Rozsival is nothing more than a depth defenseman at this point of his career. Michal Kempny will also watch the game from the press box.

G 1 Corey Crawford Active

Corey Crawford stopped 17 of 20 shots in Thursday's 4-3 OT win over the Buffalo Sabres. The 'Hawks came into this game with a 1-4-1 record in their last six games and they nearly dropped another decision, but Artem Anisimov was able to tie the game late in regulation before Patrick Kane scored in overtime. Crawford has a 14-8-3 record with a 2.34 goals-against-average and a .925 save percentage in 2016-17.