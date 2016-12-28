Player Page

Pavel Buchnevich | Winger | #89

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 4/17/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 193
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (75) / NYR
The New York Rangers have summoned Pavel Buchnevich.
Buchnevich was sent to the minors on a conditioning stint after being sidelined for nearly two months due to back problems. The 21-year-old rookie has four goals and eight points in 10 games, so he's worth keeping an eye on now that he's back. Jan 12 - 2:49 PM
Source: Rangers.nhl.com on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
10448441200018.222
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 7@ CLM000000000000.000
Jan 4@ PHI000000000000.000
Jan 3BUF000000000000.000
Dec 31@ COL000000000000.000
Dec 29@ ARI000000000000.000
Dec 27OTT000000000000.000
Dec 23MIN000000000000.000
Dec 20@ PIT000000000000.000
Dec 18NJ000000000000.000
Dec 17@ NAS000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Mika Zibanejad
3Kevin Hayes
4Oscar Lindberg
LW1Rick Nash
2Chris Kreider
3Michael Grabner
4Matt Puempel
5Jimmy Vesey
6Brandon Pirri
7Marek Hrivik
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2J.T. Miller
3Jesper Fast
4Pavel Buchnevich
D1Ryan McDonagh
2Dan Girardi
3Kevin Klein
4Marc Staal
5Nick Holden
6Adam Clendening
7Steven Kampfer
8Brady Skjei
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Antti Raanta
 

 