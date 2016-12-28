Pavel Buchnevich | Winger | #89

All Positions

C 1 Derek Stepan Active

Derek Stepan has 14 points in his last 13 games. Stepan's hot streak has come at an important time for the Rangers as they've often been without forwards Rick Nash and Mika Zibanejad over that stretch. Stepan was particularly important on Tuesday when he scored two goals against Ottawa to tie the contest at 3-3, which allowed Nick Holden's third period marker to be the game winner. With those two goals, Stepan is up to nine markers and 28 points in 37 games.

2 Mika Zibanejad I.L.

Mika Zibanejad (broken fibula) skated on his own Friday morning. He is getting closer to being ready to return to the lineup. "It will probably be a matter of getting a couple practices in," coach Alain Vigneault said, "feeling good about his conditioning and feeling good physically and mentally, and we'll make a call from there."

3 Kevin Hayes Active

Kevin Hayes picked up three assists in the Rangers 6-3 win over Arizona on Thursday. He was one of four Rangers players to have a multi point night in the late romp in the desert. That's 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points in 38 games for 24-year-old who is already on the verge of eclipsing the 36 points he totaled in 79 games last season.

4 Oscar Lindberg Active

Oscar Lindberg finally found the back of the net Saturday. It was his first of the season and he now has seven points in 27 games. He got a boost as Michael Grabner was moved onto his line along with Jesper Fast. Lindberg got off to a fast start last season but since November 2015 he has not been a fantasy asset.

LW 1 Rick Nash Sidelined

Rick Nash (groin) will not make his return on Saturday. After that game though, the Rangers will get roughly a week off. Nash is getting close to returning, so that break in the schedule could be all he needs to be ready to play.

2 Chris Kreider Active

Chris Kreider was responsible for half of the New York Rangers’ score as his hat trick was pivotal in a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche Saturday night. Kreider scored the first two goals for the Rangers during the first period and added his third at the 14:20 mark of the second. Kreider has had a remarkable December with 11 of his 15 goals for the season coming during this month. He scored two goals against the Avalanche on the 3rd and two against the Wild on the 23rd. It is time to give him some close attention.

3 Michael Grabner Active

Michael Grabner has earned the first star of the week honor for the period ending Jan. 8. He netted five goals and had two assists over three games. Grabner produced all of those points in two outings and he had the game-winning goal both times. He scored a hat trick versus Columbus to give him 19 goals in 41 matches.

4 Matt Puempel I.L.

The Rangers moved Matt Puempel to I/R retroactive to Dec. 31st with a concussion. The youngster has no timetable for his return. He has five goals and six points in 13 games with the Rangers this season.

5 Jimmy Vesey Active

With half a season left, Jimmy Vesey's endurance is being put to the test. Like many rookies, Vesey is dealing with a tougher schedule than he's faced in the past. He participated in 33 games with Harvard University last season, but he's already appeared in 41 contests with the Rangers in 2016-17 - 49 games if you want to include the preseason action. That steep increase isn't lost on him. "Yeah, I’ve thought about it, I’m just trying to put that one off," Vesey said. "You think about rookie camp and preseason, I’ve played almost 50 games. So I’m on pace for 100. I’ve thought about it, just trying to take it day by day." The 23-year-old forward has 11 goals and 19 points this season.

6 Brandon Pirri Active

Brandon Pirri will be back in the lineup Tuesday night. Pirri has been scratched for the last two contests, but he is getting a chance to play again because of a groin injury to Rick Nash. He has potted six goals and 12 points in 32 games this campaign.

7 Marek Hrivik Active

Marek Hrivik is expected to draw into the Rangers' lineup on Tuesday. Hrivik was called up by the Rangers on Monday. He has eight goals and 17 points in 20 AHL games this season, but he'll probably end up on the Rangers' fourth line.

RW 1 Mats Zuccarello Active

Mats Zuccarello racked up three assists in a 7-4 loss to Minnesota on Friday night. He has contributed five helpers over a three-game point spree and has amassed 10 points in 12 contests this month. If there is one blemish over that span, it's that Zuccarello has recorded just one goal in that time.

2 J.T. Miller Active

J.T. Miller is back on the third line after coach Alain Vigneault placed him on the fourth unit earlier in the week due to his performance. Vigneault doesn't like some of the chances that Miller takes when he has the puck and he let him know how he felt when he demoted him to the fourth line. "I like to make plays," Miller said. "I'm confident I can make the high-percentage play, but like me and AV have talked about over the last few years, sometimes that's not it. It's on paper that I'm making more bad plays than good ones. It is what it is, and I've got to put my head down and play well after that." Miller has had back-to-back two point nights and has 26 points in 39 games this season. He should be in someone's lineup in deeper leagues.

3 Jesper Fast Active

Jesper Fast scored in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Fast's goal was pretty nice, as he batted the puck into the net after it hit him in the chest near the Hawks net. The marker put an end to Fast's 17-game goalless drought. He has three goals and 10 assists in 31 games this season. Oscar Lindberg picked up the only assist.

4 Pavel Buchnevich Active

The New York Rangers have summoned Pavel Buchnevich. Buchnevich was sent to the minors on a conditioning stint after being sidelined for nearly two months due to back problems. The 21-year-old rookie has four goals and eight points in 10 games, so he's worth keeping an eye on now that he's back.

D 1 Ryan McDonagh Active

Ryan McDonagh notched a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild. After a sluggish stretch in November, McDonagh has bounced back in December with seven points in 11 matches. He also has both of his goals this month.

2 Dan Girardi Active

Dan Girardi appears to be playing Saturday night. That means that his precautionary scratch will probably come on Sunday at Edmonton. If it works out like that then Adam Clendening could be facing the Oilers.

3 Kevin Klein Active

Kevin Klein is expected to draw back into the lineup on Saturday after being a healthy scratch Thursday. Rangers coach Alain Vigneault is hoping he'll see more urgency in Klein's game after being scratched. Adam Clendening will probably be taken out of the lineup to make room for Klein, though that wasn't confirmed.

4 Marc Staal Sidelined

The upper-body injury that has been sidelining Marc Staal is reportedly post-concussion symptoms. Staal has missed two straight games. The good news is that he's been working out at the Rangers' practice facility. Consider him day-to-day for now.

5 Nick Holden Active

Nick Holden scored the only marker for the Rangers in their 4-1 loss to Buffalo. Holden's goal cut Buffalo's lead to 3-1 at the 15:55 mark of the second period. J.T. Miller and Oscar Lindberg picked up the helpers on the Rangers' only goal. Holden has scored four goals in his last four games. He's up to eight goals and 21 points in 40 games this season.

6 Adam Clendening Active

Adam Clendening had a goal and an assist in the Rangers 5-4 win over Columbus Saturday. It was his first goal of the season. The defenseman has five points in only 11 games as he has been a healthy scratch on numerous occasions this season.

7 Steven Kampfer Active

Steven Kampfer has been dealt to the New York Rangers. He cleared waivers on Monday, but stayed with the Panthers until he was moved, along with a conditional seventh-round pick, in exchange for Dylan McIlrath. Kampfer has 23 points in 134 career NHL appearances.

8 Brady Skjei Active

Brady Skjei will get into the lineup on Tuesday. He was scratched last Friday. Adam Clendening will head to the press box instead against Ottawa. Skjei has one goal and 14 assists in 35 games this year.

G 1 Henrik Lundqvist Active

Henrik Lundqvist had a lower percentage than his season average, but 33 saves were enough to give the New York Rangers a 5-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday night. Lundqvist had a shaky start by letting in three goals on 15 shots in the first period. Two were regular strength goals by Markus Nutivaara and Scott Hartnell and a power-play goal by Cam Atkinson. The beginning of the second period did not go much better for the veteran goaltender as he let in the first shot. His performance shifted after that fourth goal and he was perfect for the rest of the night, blocking the last 11 shots to give his team a chance to rally and win. He ended the night with .892 save percentage, significantly lower than his season record of .913, which also happens to be the second lowest of his 12 seasons with the Rangers.