Viktor Arvidsson | Winger | #38

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/8/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 180
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (112) / NAS
Latest News

Recent News

Viktor Arvidsson scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
Arvidsson's goal tied the game at one in the first period and he picked up the primary assist on Calle Jarnkrok's goal just over four minutes later. Arvidsson has picked up four points in his last three games and he's up to 14 goals and 34 points in 51 games this season. Feb 8 - 12:13 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
50131932141423221156.083
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014NAS600000000009.000
2015NAS568816-83510003139.058
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 4DET100000000005.000
Feb 2EDM111222000012.500
Jan 31@ PIT1000-10000004.000
Jan 26CLM1000-10000000.000
Jan 24BUF110100100003.333
Jan 22@ MIN101120000003.000
Jan 20@ EDM110120000004.250
Jan 19@ CAL102210010002.000
Jan 17@ VAN100000000003.000
Jan 14@ COL1000-10000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Mike Fisher
3Vernon Fiddler
4Calle Jarnkrok
5Colton Sissons
LW1Colin Wilson
2Austin Watson
3Cody McLeod
4Harry Zolnierczyk
5Miikka Salomaki
6Pontus Aberg
RW1Filip Forsberg
2James Neal
3Viktor Arvidsson
4Craig Smith
D1P.K. Subban
2Roman Josi
3Ryan Ellis
4Mattias Ekholm
5Anthony Bitetto
6Matt Irwin
7Brad Hunt
8Yannick Weber
G1Pekka Rinne
2Juuse Saros
 

 