C 1 Ryan Johansen Active

Ryan Johansen had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 2-0 win over Edmonton. He set up Viktor Arvidsson's game-winning goal early in the second period and added a goal of his own in the final minute of the second frame. Johansen has nine goals and 38 points in 51 games this season.

2 Mike Fisher Active

Mike Fisher picked up his 13th point of the season during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche. Fisher now has 27 points in 40 games this season, and is well on pace to 45-50 point campaign.

3 Vernon Fiddler Active

Vernon Fiddler is expected to make his season debut with the Predators on Tuesday night. He was acquired from New Jersey on Saturday in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2017. "It's been great," said Fiddler. "I got the news a couple days ago there, and I'm very excited to be back. My career started here and I had lots of great memories. I'm looking forward to making some more." He is slated to center the fourth line between Cody McLeod and Austin Watson.

4 Calle Jarnkrok Active

Calle Jarnkrok notched a goal and a helper in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh. He gave the Predators a 1-0 lead and picked up an assist on a power-play goal by Colin Wilson, but the Penguins scored four times in between those scores to down Nashville. Jarnkrok has two goals and three helpers over a three-game point streak.

5 Colton Sissons Active

Colton Sissons will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Canucks. Sissons has five goals and two assists in 39 games in 2016-17. Anthony Bitetto and Brad Hunt will also be scratched tonight.

LW 1 Colin Wilson Active

Colin Wilson picked up a goal and an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. Wilson threw a backhand into Murray's pads before burying his own rebound for his 7th goal of the season. Wilson has been a fairly inconsistent player throughout his career, but he is performing slightly above his career average of 0.47 points-per-game with 20 points in 41 games this season. He picked up his assist on Calle Jarnkrok's first period goal.

2 Austin Watson Active

Austin Watson scored in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win against Vancouver. He has recorded two of his three goals this season in the past two games. In 37 appearances, Watson has contributed nine points and 46 penalty minutes.

3 Cody McLeod Active

Cody McLeod scored a goal against Buffalo on Tuesday night. He also dropped the gloves with Marcus Foligno and compiled five hits in just 8:40 of ice time. McLeod has two goals and 19 PIMs in six games with Nashville this season. He is tied with Anaheim's Jared Boll for the most major penalties in the league with 11 apiece.

4 Harry Zolnierczyk I.L.

Harry Zolnierczyk (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve. He took part in Monday's practice and logged 6:12 of ice time against Detroit on Saturday. It's unclear what is ailing Zolnierczyk, but he should be considered day-to-day for now.

5 Miikka Salomaki Sidelined

Miikka Salomaki is back on the sidelines with a lower-body injury. GM David Poile described the ailment as long term. Salomaki played in the first two games of the season for Nashville, but he hasn't been in the lineup since then. He was out with an upper-body injury until he was given a conditioning stint in the minors in late November. Perhaps he was injured during his AHL assignment.

6 Pontus Aberg Active

Pontus Aberg has been recalled by Nashville. Aberg hasn't been in the lineup for Nashville since Jan. 12. He has one goal and one assist in 11 NHL appearances this season.

RW 1 Filip Forsberg Active

Filip Forsberg has amassed 12 goals in the last 18 games. He has been red hot since a slow start to the season and he is currently riding a four-game point streak. Forsberg is up to 15 goals and 32 points in 48 contests.

2 James Neal Active

James Neal scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 OT loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Neal helped set up Viktor Arvidsson's go-ahead, power play goal (3-2) in the third period and he added one of his own to make it 4-2 just minutes later. Unfortunately for the Preds, they blew that lead before losing in overtime. Neal finished the game with a minus-3 rating and five shots on goal in 16:40 of ice time. He's up to 17 goals and 24 points in 39 games this season.

3 Viktor Arvidsson Active

Viktor Arvidsson scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Arvidsson's goal tied the game at one in the first period and he picked up the primary assist on Calle Jarnkrok's goal just over four minutes later. Arvidsson has picked up four points in his last three games and he's up to 14 goals and 34 points in 51 games this season.

4 Craig Smith Active

Craig Smith picked up a couple of goals in a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Smith beat Bobrovsky from a tight-angle to give the Preds a 4-2 lead in the third period, a goal we are sure Bobrovsky would love to have back. Smith's points-per-game are now dipping for a third straight season, falling from 0.66 to 0.34. With 16 points in 47 games, he is not worth rostering in fantasy circles. Calle Jarnkrok and Harry Zolnierczyk also scored for the Preds in the win.

D 1 P.K. Subban Active

P.K. Subban is hoping to get back on track after missing roughly a month due to an upper-body injury. "It’s really frustrating because it seemed that once we started to jell and things starting clicking for me, I had to come out of the lineup," Subban said. "It sucks because you lose a little bit of momentum. … This season has been a little different than what I’m used to when you think about the injury. But before I got hurt, I felt pretty solid about the way I was playing and our team was playing, so just getting back to that now." He has seven goals and 18 points in 33 games this season. He got into four games after returning from the injury before the All-Star break started. He got to represent Nashville in the All-Star Game, so that might help him come back big.

2 Roman Josi Active

With Roman Josi returning to the lineup Saturday night against Detroit, it marked the first time in 22 games that he played in the same contest as fellow star P.K. Subban. The last time the Preds' star blueliners skated in the same NHL game was December 15th. With both Subban and Josi healthy, the Preds should be much better in their own zone and Pekka Rinne will have a much easier time kicking out shots.

3 Ryan Ellis Active

Ryan Ellis contributed two assists in Sunday's 4-2 win over Minnesota. He has generated three goals and two helpers during a three-game point streak. Ellis has reached at least the 20-point mark in each of his last four seasons.

4 Mattias Ekholm Active

Mattias Ekholm earned a pair of assists in a 4-3 win against Columbus Thursday night. He got the primary helper on both goals by Craig Smith during the third period. Ekholm has collected 18 points in 49 matches this year.

5 Anthony Bitetto Active

Anthony Bitetto, Derek Grant and Brad Hunt will each be scratched against the Red Wings on Saturday. Bitetto has posted three points along with 15 PIMs, 16 blocks, 24 hits over 18 games. Grant meanwhile has a point in six games in a Predators' uniform.

6 Matt Irwin Active

Matt Irwin scored a modest pay raise from the Predators on Friday. Irwin has signed a one-year contract extension worth $650K, or a $75K raise over his currently one-year deal. It's not PK Subban money, but who reading this would turn it down anyway?

7 Brad Hunt Active

Brad Hunt will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. Hunt was claimed on waivers from St. Louis last week, but he' still yet play in a game for his new team. Harry Zolnierczyk and Derek Grant will also watch tonight's game from the press box.

8 Yannick Weber Active

Yannick Weber will make his Predators debut Saturday night against Chicago. Weber is tagging in for the injured Anthony Bitetto. Weber has shown the ability to score from the point, having posted 11 goals for Vancouver two seasons ago. But we'd let him prove himself first before jumping on the Weber-train.

G 1 Pekka Rinne Active

Pekka Rinne allowed two goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Rinne and the Preds allowed the first goal of the game, but they responded by scoring three unanswered goals. The Preds goalie has two wins in his last three games and he's given up just three goals during that stretch. Rinne has a 21-14-6 record with a 2.30 goals-against-average and a .923 save percentage this season. His fantasy stock is on the rise.