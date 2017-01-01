Jack Eichel | Center | #15

All Positions

C 1 Ryan O'Reilly Active

The Buffalo Sabres had an ugly collapse in the second period of Friday's game against Carolina. Buffalo went into the second period with a 1-0 lead, but they watched as the Hurricanes scored three goals in the first 6:51 of the frame. The Sabres never recovered. "They get a goal and you just see us drop. We got affected by it," said center Ryan O'Reilly. "They come right back down and they score again. From there it was trying to climb back. We couldn't do it. We didn't have the collective everyone-together kind of thing. When things aren't going the right way, we tend to get a little selfish and you can see it breaks us down."

2 Jack Eichel Active

Jack Eichel scored two goals in Buffalo's 4-1 win over Dallas on Monday. Those were Eichel's ninth and 10th markers in just 22 games this season. Tyler Ennis and Jake McCabe scored Buffalo's other two goals. Kyle Okposo and Sam Reinhart each registered an assist for the Sabres.

3 Johan Larsson I.L.

Johan Larsson (elbow/wrist) has announced that he won't return this season. Larsson had surgery over the weekend after dislocating his wrist and elbow during Saturday's game. It's a terrible setback for the 24-year-old, who has been having a solid season as a two-way center. He's finishing the campaign with six goals and 11 points in 36 games.

4 Zemgus Girgensons Active

Zemgus Girgensons scored his fifth goal of the season during Saturday's 4-3 win over the Jets. Now through 39 games he's posted eight points this season. For his career, Gigensons has picked up 34 goals and 77 points in 240 games.

5 William Carrier Active

William Carrier found the back of the net in Friday's loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Carrier scored the game's first goal at the 4:24 mark of the opening period, but the Sabres couldn't hold onto the lead in the second period. The 22-year-old has three goals and two assists in 28 games this season.

LW 1 Evander Kane Active

Evander Kane found the back of the net in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Kane cut the Bolts' lead to 3-2 with his goal in the third period, but that's as close as the Sabres would come to tying the game up. After a slow start to the season, he's finally starting to fill the net. Kane has 10 goals in his last 16 outings. Matt Moulson also scored for the Sabres tonight.

2 Tyler Ennis Active

Tyler Ennis (groin) is returning to the Sabres' lineup on Monday. Ennis is projected to play alongside Kyle Okposo and Ryan O'Reilly. This will be his first game since Nov. 7. He has a goal and two points in 12 games this season, but is capable of much more than those numbers suggest going forward.

3 Marcus Foligno Active

Marcus Foligno picked up his seventh goal of the season during Saturday's 4-3 win over the Jets. Foligno now has goals in as many games, with three over his last six games. Could this be the start of something bigger? Unlikely unfortunately, as he now has just 107 points in 306 career games.

4 Nicolas Deslauriers Active

Nicolas Deslauriers and Cody Franson will be scratched against the Islanders on Friday nigiht. Franson is out with an undisclosed, though non-serious, injury. Through the first dozen games of the season for Deslauriers, who started the season on I/R, he has no points with 31 hits and an average of 8:19 of ice time.

5 Cal O'Reilly Active

Cal O'Reilly has been summoned by the Buffalo Sabres. O'Reilly has eight goals and 34 points in 36 AHL games this season. Look for O'Reilly to serve on the Sabres' fourth line.

6 Cody McCormick I.L.

Cody McCormick, who has technically retired due to a blood clot, did report to the Sabres to have his physical. McCormick failed it and he'll be on the injured reserve list this season. He only has one season left on his three-year, $4.5 million contract so he won't need to go through this formality next year.

RW 1 Kyle Okposo Active

Kyle Okposo will represent the Buffalo Sabres at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game. "It feels good. It feels like it's a bit of a reward for my play," Okposo said. "This year is probably not the best statistical year that I've had. With coming here and everything being new, the transition, the guys make it easy but at times it's difficult, just trying to get used to everything and still get cemented in the lineup somewhere. It definitely feels good. Feels like a reward." He currently co-leads the Sabres in scoring with 27 points in 39 games. Okposo also ranks first on the team with 12 goals.

2 Sam Reinhart Active

Sam Reinhart scored a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Reinhart opened the scoring with a power play goal at the 5:15 mark of the second period, and he followed that up by setting up goals by Evander Kane and Marcus Foligno. Reinhart has been (not literally) on fire over the last few weeks. He's now picked up 12 points in his last 10 contests. The Sabres forward is up to nine goals and 27 points in 40 games. He's only owned in 29 perfect of Yahoo fantasy leagues, which seems a way too low.

3 Matt Moulson Active

Matt Moulson scored his ninth goal of the year Thursday night. He opened the scoring in a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay. Moulson had just eight goals and 21 points in 81 games last season. He has been better this campaign with 18 points after 41 contests, but he still doesn't have much fantasy value.

4 Brian Gionta Active

Brian Gionta scored a shorthanded goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Gionta's goal cut Carolina's lead to 3-2 late in the second period, but the Sabres failed to cut the gap in the third period. The veteran forward has nine goals and 19 points in 42 games this season. William Carrier also scored for Buffalo.

D 1 Rasmus Ristolainen Active

Rasmus Ristolainen added another assist to his impressive total during Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins. The marker gives him 22 assists and 25 points this season, and 90 points for his career. That 42-point plateau he hit last season seems sure to fall some time in February.

2 Zach Bogosian Active

Zach Bogosian will play in his 500th career NHL game on Friday night against Carolina. If it feels like Bogosian has been around forever, it might be because he has been. The 26-year-old came into the league not too long ago as an 18-year-old for the then-Atlanta Thrashers, finishing 12th for the Calder. The former third overall pick in 2008 has posted 47 goals and 161 points along with 446 PIMs, 725 blocks and 971 hits. Not too shabby for the young veteran.

3 Dmitry Kulikov Sidelined

Dmitry Kulikov (back) still hasn't been back on the ice. He has been suffering from a back issue since the preseason and it flared up again on Dec. 27."I'd like to list him at day-to-day, but it's more than a week now," coach Dan Bylsma said. "He is improving a little bit and hopefully continues to improve and gets back with us here shortly."

4 Jake McCabe Active

Jake McCabe is expected to play Thursday night. He skipped Wednesday's practice to receive some maintenance. McCabe had a plus-2 rating in nearly 21 minutes of ice time against the Rangers on Tuesday. He has contributed seven assists in 37 games this year.

5 Josh Gorges Sidelined

Josh Gorges is listed as day-to-day with a hip injury. He didn't skate on Monday at practice. Gorges has missed two of the last three games due to the ailment.

6 Cody Franson Active

Cody Franson (lower body) will be back on Thursday. Franson missed three straight games due to the injury. He has a goal and eight points in 31 games in 2016-17.

7 Justin Falk Active

Justin Falk will tag in for Josh Gorges against the Jets on Saturday afternoon. Falk has posted one point and 38 hits in 22 games so far this season. While Gorges has 25 PIMs, 62 blocks and 77 hits in 34 games thus far.

8 Taylor Fedun Active

Taylor Fedun has been recalled by Buffalo. He could play Tuesday night if Josh Gorges isn't able to go. Gorges is probable to dress and if that turns out to be the case then Fedun will probably be scratched against the New York Rangers.

G 1 Robin Lehner Active

Robin Lehner saved 31 of 32 shots in a 4-1 victory over Dallas Monday afternoon. Lehner returned to the Sabres' lineup after missing three games due to the flu. This was his second straight win, giving him a 10-12-5 record in 2016-17.