Jack Eichel | Center | #15

Team: Buffalo Sabres
Age / DOB:  (20) / 10/28/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 196
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (2) / BUF
Recent News

Jack Eichel scored two goals in Buffalo's 4-1 win over Dallas on Monday.
Those were Eichel's ninth and 10th markers in just 22 games this season. Tyler Ennis and Jake McCabe scored Buffalo's other two goals. Kyle Okposo and Sam Reinhart each registered an assist for the Sabres. Jan 16 - 3:53 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
218715-244300278.103
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015BUF81243256-1622813005238.101
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 13@ CAR1000-10000004.000
Jan 12@ TB101100000003.000
Jan 10PHI100000000002.000
Jan 7WPG100000000004.000
Jan 5@ CHI1101-10100005.200
Jan 3@ NYR1101-101000011.000
Dec 31@ BOS101102000003.000
Dec 29BOS101100000005.000
Dec 27@ DET111210010005.200
Dec 23@ NYI100010000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan O'Reilly
2Jack Eichel
3Johan Larsson
4Zemgus Girgensons
5William Carrier
LW1Evander Kane
2Tyler Ennis
3Marcus Foligno
4Nicolas Deslauriers
5Cal O'Reilly
6Cody McCormick
RW1Kyle Okposo
2Sam Reinhart
3Matt Moulson
4Brian Gionta
D1Rasmus Ristolainen
2Zach Bogosian
3Dmitry Kulikov
4Jake McCabe
5Josh Gorges
6Cody Franson
7Justin Falk
8Taylor Fedun
G1Robin Lehner
2Anders Nilsson
 

 