J.T. Compher | Center | #37

C 1 Nathan MacKinnon Active

Nathan MacKinnon scored a goal and registered two assists in Colorado's 4-3 overtime win against Toronto Friday night. J.T. Compher netted the overtime winner. Alexander Kerfoot and Mikko Rantanen also found the back of the net for the Avalanche. Nikita Zadorov assisted on two of Colorado's four goals.

2 Alexander Kerfoot Active

Alexander Kerfoot got his 10th goal of the year on Friday night. Kerfoot put Colorado up 3-2 in the third period against Toronto in what eventually became a 4-3 overtime win. He also screened Leafs goalie Calvin Pickard on J.T. Compher's game winner.

3 J.T. Compher Sidelined

J.T. Compher (upper body) won't play Sunday night. Compher isn't expected to play in Colorado's three contests this coming week, so the earliest he could be back in the lineup is Jan. 13 at Dallas. The 22-year-old had been heating up lately with three goals in his last five games.

4 Carl Soderberg Active

Carl Soderberg posted two goals with a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 victory on the road against the Coyotes. Soderberg snapped a four-game scoreless drought and he lit the lamp for just the second time in the past 16 outings. The 32-year-old center has managed just six goals with 15 points and a plus-2 rating through 32 games. While he has matched his goal total from a season ago, he has a while to go before he is relevant in fantasy leagues again.

5 Tyson Jost Active

Tyson Jost was benched in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Arizona. Jost logged a team-low 7:47 of ice time and committed the turnover that led to Arizona's game-winning goal. He has contributed five points in 20 games this season, while missing time with injuries and he has averaged just 12:46 of action per game. It remains a surprise that he wasn't loaned to Canada for the World Juniors to get some confidence back.

LW 1 Gabriel Landeskog Active

Gabriel Landeskog scored in the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. Landeskog has now picked up at least one point in three straight games, with four goals and three assists during that span. He has 13 goals and 26 points in 30 games for the Avs this year.

2 Sven Andrighetto Active

Sven Andrighetto had a pair of assists in a 4-2 win against Pittsburgh on Monday night. Andrighetto had a hand in goals by J.T. Compher (game winner) and Tyson Barrie (power play) in the contest. He hasn't scored a goal since Nov. 11, but he has generated 16 points in 32 outings this season.

3 Matt Nieto Active

Matt Nieto posted a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating in 13:00 of ice time in Saturday's 6-2 road win against the Coyotes. Nieto has picked up the pace lately, posting two goals with seven points over the past eight outings. He has some short-term fantasy appeal in deeper leagues since he is producing at a near point-per-game clip. However, he is still not worth bothering with in standard play.

4 Gabriel Bourque Active

Gabriel Bourque will be a healthy scratch on Wednesday night as the Colorado Avalanche host the Arizona Coyotes. Bourque has no goals and one assist in 12 games so far this season. He has only been dressed for four games in the month of December and hasn't played since the 14th.

5 Vladislav Kamenev I.L.

Vladislav Kamenev suffered a broken arm in his Colorado debut Thursday night. Kamenev is out indefinitely after he was hit hard by Washington defenseman Brooks Orpik. His third career NHL appearance lasted just eight shifts for 4:06 of ice time.

RW 1 Mikko Rantanen Active

Mikko Rantanen netted his 11th goal of the season on Wednesday night. Rantanen has generated two goals and six assists during a personal best seven-game point streak. He has compiled 32 points in 36 games this campaign.

2 Nail Yakupov Active

Nail Yakupov will be a healthy scratch for the Colorado Avalanche as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night. Yakupov has eight goals and 12 points in 31 games so far this season with the Avalanche. He has a goal and an assist in his last five games. Joining him in the press box Friday will be defenseman Andrei Mironov.

3 Blake Comeau Active

Blake Comeau scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. All three of this game's goals came in the third period. Comeau's empty-netter at the 18:31 mark of the frame gave the Avalanche a 2-0 lead at the time. Pittsburgh managed to get a goal back, but it was too late. Comeau now has seven goals and seven assists in 29 games this season. He's picked up three points in his last two contests.

4 Colin Wilson Active

Colin Wilson found the back of the net in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Washington. Wilson has scored two of his three goals this season in the last three games. Still, he has just seven points in 21 matches and shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.

D 1 Tyson Barrie Sidelined

Tyson Barrie will miss the next four-to-six weeks due to his hand injury. Barrie fractured his right hand while blocking a shot on Saturday. He will undergo surgery as a result.

2 Erik Johnson Active

Erik Johnson picked up an assist with a minor penalty in Wednesday's 3-1 loss against the Coyotes. It was Johnson's first point since returning from a two-game suspension for boarding. Apparently he didn't learn much from his penalty, as he has picked up 11 PIM over his past two games since returning from the banishment. With just four goals and 13 points overall this season, his biggest contributions in fantasy pools come in the blocked shots, hits and penalty minutes categories.

3 Samuel Girard Active

Samuel Girard and Tyson Jost likely won't be loaned to Canada for the upcoming World Junior Championship in Buffalo. "It's not up to me, but if it were I'd say no. They're part of our team and we need them," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. Jost feels he is getting back into a groove and wants to stay with Colorado, while Girard remains an important defender even though his ice time has dropped of late.

4 Mark Barberio Active

Mark Barberio picked up two assists with a plus-1 rating, two blocked shots and a hit in Saturday's win in Arizona. Barberio has two goals and 10 points through 32 games while he remains in the red with a minus-2 rating. While he doesn't have much appeal in standard fantasy pools, he is a decent contributor in the blocked shots (39) category in deeper formats.

5 Patrik Nemeth Active

Patrik Nemeth posted an assist with a plus-1 rating and he blocked a career-high 11 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win in Arizona. Nemeth has posted just one goal with eight points and a plus-6 rating through 21 games, so he doesn't have a lot of fantasy appeal in standard fantasy leagues. However, he has rolled up 22 hits with 61 blocked shots to help in deeper pools and DFS play.

6 Nikita Zadorov Active

Nikita Zadorov earned two assists in a 4-3 OT win over Toronto on Friday night. Zadorov had a hand in goals by Mikko Rantanen and Alexander Kerfoot in the contest. He also had five blocks and one hit versus the Maple Leafs. The Colorado defender has 10 points in 32 games this season.

7 Anton Lindholm Active

The Colorado Avalanche have decided to go with 12 forwards and six defensemen tonight against the Arizona Coyotes. Anton Lindholm will be the casualty of the switch and Gabriel Bourque will enter the lineup. Lindholm has zero points in 21 games this season.

8 Sergei Boikov I.L.

Sergei Boikov will be out of action indefinitely with a dislocated shoulder. The Russian defenseman has yet to make an impact in the NHL and will not do so for the foreseeable future due to this injury. Too bad, as he had a big game Thursday night with a huge hit and a goal.

G 1 Semyon Varlamov Active

Semyon Varlamov turned aside 31 of 34 shots in a 4-3 overtime win against Toronto. Varlamov faced a staggering 16 shots in the third period, but held Toronto to one goal in that frame. He improved to 13-9-2 with a 2.94 GAA and .909 save percentage in 25 games.