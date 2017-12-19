Player Page

J.T. Compher | Center | #37

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (22) / 4/8/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 193
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (35) / BUF
J.T. Compher (upper body) won't play Sunday night.
Compher isn't expected to play in Colorado's three contests this coming week, so the earliest he could be back in the lineup is Jan. 13 at Dallas. The 22-year-old had been heating up lately with three goals in his last five games. Dec 31 - 2:53 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
317613-15123220272.097
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016COL21325041000130.100
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 29TOR1101-201000111.000
Dec 27ARI100000000004.000
Dec 23@ ARI1101-20100002.500
Dec 21@ LA1000-10000004.000
Dec 18PIT110100000014.250
Dec 16TB1000-10000003.000
Dec 14FLA100000000002.000
Dec 12@ WAS1000-20000002.000
Dec 11@ PIT100020000005.000
Dec 9@ FLA102212000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nathan MacKinnon
2Alexander Kerfoot
3J.T. Compher
4Carl Soderberg
5Tyson Jost
LW1Gabriel Landeskog
2Sven Andrighetto
3Matt Nieto
4Gabriel Bourque
5Vladislav Kamenev
RW1Mikko Rantanen
2Nail Yakupov
3Blake Comeau
4Colin Wilson
D1Tyson Barrie
2Erik Johnson
3Samuel Girard
4Mark Barberio
5Patrik Nemeth
6Nikita Zadorov
7Anton Lindholm
8Sergei Boikov
G1Semyon Varlamov
2Jonathan Bernier
 

 