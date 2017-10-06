Player Page

Roster

Brandon Montour | Defenseman | #26

Team: Anaheim Ducks
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/11/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 192
College: Massachusetts-Amherst
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (55) / ANA
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Brandon Montour will take over the quarterbacking duties on the first power play from the injured Cam Fowler.
The boost in Montour's fantasy value will be big as he now plays with the big boys on the first unit. He had a goal and an assist Friday and has two of each in seven games. Get him in your lineup. Oct 24 - 7:36 AM
Source: Orange County Register
More Brandon Montour Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
7224140110018.111
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016ANA2724611140100050.040
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 20MON111210010002.500
Oct 15BUF1000-10000003.000
Oct 13@ COL1101040010011.000
Oct 11NYI1000-10000004.000
Oct 9CAL1000-10000003.000
Oct 7PHI100000000002.000
Oct 5ARI101130000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Getzlaf
2Ryan Kesler
3Antoine Vermette
4Chris Wagner
5Derek Grant
6Kalle Kossila
LW1Rickard Rakell
2Nick Ritchie
3Andrew Cogliano
4Dennis Rasmussen
5Logan Shaw
RW1Corey Perry
2Jakob Silfverberg
3Patrick Eaves
4Ondrej Kase
5Jared Boll
D1Cam Fowler
2Francois Beauchemin
3Josh Manson
4Brandon Montour
5Kevin Bieksa
6Korbinian Holzer
7Sami Vatanen
8Hampus Lindholm
9Jaycob Megna
G1John Gibson
2Ryan Miller
3Reto Berra
 

 