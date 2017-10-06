Brandon Montour | Defenseman | #26

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Ryan Getzlaf Active

Ryan Getzlaf (lower body) will be back in the lineup on Tuesday at Philadelphia. Getzlaf has been limited to two games this season and he hasn't played since Oct. 11 because of a lower-body injury. He was skating between Corey Perry and Rickard Rakell over the weekend. Get him back in your lineup.

2 Ryan Kesler I.L.

Anaheim GM Bob Murray hopes to have Ryan Kesler back in the lineup by Christmas. However, there is no official timeline for Kesler's return. He underwent hip surgery on June 8. Kesler appeared in all 82 games with the Ducks last season, while accounting for 22 goals, 58 points and 83 penalty minutes.

3 Antoine Vermette Active

Antoine Vermette notched a goal and a helper in a 6-2 win against Montreal on Friday night. Vermette and linemates Chris Wagner and Corey Perry combined for two goals and five points in the contest. Wagner has three points, including two goals, in his last two appearances.

4 Chris Wagner Active

Chris Wagner scored a shorthanded goal in Sunday night's loss to the Sabres. Wagner, who had six goals in 43 games last year, beat Chad Johnson to tie the game in the second period. The Ducks fell apart from there, however, as Buffalo won 3-1 on the road. Wagner has a point in six games this season.

5 Derek Grant Active

Derek Grant netted a pair of goals in Friday's 6-2 win over Montreal. They were the first markers of Grant's NHL career. He has contributed just nine points in 93 career outings. Grant has two points in seven matches this season.

6 Kalle Kossila Active

Kalle Kossila has been called up by the Anaheim Ducks. Kossila has produced two goals and six points in five games with the San Diego Gulls of the AHL this season. He dressed in one match with the Ducks last year.

LW 1 Rickard Rakell Active

Rickard Rakell is still trying to figure things out at center. Rakell has been a left winger for most of his NHL career, but the Ducks have moved him down the middle this season. "I would say that he's still a work in progress," Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle said. "He shows in some situations how dynamic he can be and in other situations, I think there's still a learning curve to be around the puck more and be stronger on it." He has two goals and two assists in four games this season.

2 Nick Ritchie Active

Nick Ritchie will suit up in Friday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. The injury kept Ritchie out of the lineup for the last three games, but he's good to go tonight. Ritchie had 14 goals and 14 assists in 77 games last season. He'll have some value in deeper fantasy leagues.

3 Andrew Cogliano Active

Andrew Cogliano leads the Anaheim Ducks in points with six. The winger's career high is 45, 10 seasons ago, so this hot start has to excite his fantasy owners as there was no way they were expecting this. We cannot recommend Cogliano at this time as we do not expect him to keep it up, but kudos to you if you have had him in your lineup since opening night.

4 Dennis Rasmussen Active

Dennis Rasmussen might end up serving as Anaheim's fourth-line center. It's a position that opened up when Nate Thompson decided to sign with Ottawa over the summer. The fact that Ryan Kesler is hurt changed things a bit too in that battle as it will likely result in Antoine Vermette moving up in the depth charts. Two of his main competitors at this point are Sam Steel and Derek Grant, but Rasmussen is the favorite to get the job.

5 Logan Shaw Active

Logan Shaw's lower-body injury has been identified as a torn groin muscle. Shaw suffered the injury on May 5. He scored three goals and 10 points in 55 regular season contests.

RW 1 Corey Perry Active

Corey Perry scored two goals and an assist in a comeback win for the Anaheim Ducks over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. The Anaheim Ducks came back from a 4-1 deficit in their season opener against the Arizona Coyotes, and Corey Perry led the comeback charge with two goals. Perry scored his team's first goal of the game in the first period, scored his second marker in the second period, before assisting on the game-tying goal by Andrew Cogliano. Perry had a down year last year, scoring 19 goals. But if Thursday's game is any indication, he could return to form in 2017-18.

2 Jakob Silfverberg Active

Jakob Silfverberg had a goal and two assists in Friday's 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings. The 26-year-old had the best year of his career last season, as he accumulated 23 goals and 49 points in 79 games. Silfverberg has seen his point totals increase or stay the same in each year. Don't be surprised if he picks up over 50 points in 2017-18. He'll only have fantasy value in deeper fantasy leagues.

3 Patrick Eaves Sidelined

Patrick Eaves was in the intensive care unit of the hospital last week with Guillain-Barre syndrome. Eaves is out of the ICU as he has improved. The illness is 'a disorder in which the body's immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system'. Eaves played another game before being sidelined again. It was when he visited with specialists to detect the source of his feelings of physical weakness that the rare disorder was diagnosed and immediate hospitalization was required. The Ducks say he is expected to make a full recovery. "I want to thank Dr. Robert Watkins Sr. and Dr. Danny Benmoshe for their early diagnosis of my condition, along with the proactive Ducks medical team," Eaves said in a statement released Monday. "Thanks to them and the incredible nurses at Hoag Hospital, I’m on the road to recovery. I’ve received tremendous amount of support over the last few days, most importantly from my family, friends and teammates. I’m determined to fully overcome this and return to the ice as soon as possible." We wish Eaves a speedy recovery.

4 Ondrej Kase Active

Ondrej Kase was off injured reserve and back in the fold on Friday night. In Kase's first appearance since Oct. 9, he picked up an assist in 13:33 of ice time against Montreal in his return. Kase has one goal and two helpers in four outings this season.

5 Jared Boll Active

Jared Boll was dealing with a bad back. Boll appeared in eight playoff games and averaged 4:30 minutes in those contests. He's entering the second season of his two-year, $1.8 million deal.

D 1 Cam Fowler Sidelined

Cam Fowler suffered a knee injury Friday night but the extent of the injury has not been announced. It does not look good for the Ducks defenseman as he could not put any pressure on the knee leaving the ice. Fowler could be out weeks or even months depending on the severity of the injury and that will hurt the Ducks and your fantasy team. Anaheim plays on Tuesday and look for Hampus Lindholm to return to the lineup. Brandon Montour should be bumped up to the top power play as well.

2 Francois Beauchemin Active

Francois Beauchemin has reportedly signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Anaheim Ducks. He confirmed the news to TVA Sports on Monday. He can earn another $500,000 in performance bonuses. Beauchemin was bought out by the Colorado Avalanche during the off-season, but the veteran seems to have landed in a good situation with his former team. He spent parts of five seasons with the Ducks between 2011 and 2015 and another three seasons with them between 2006 and 2009. He had five goals and 18 points in 81 games with the Avs last season. Don't expect him to carry much fantasy value going into next season.

3 Josh Manson Active

Josh Manson missed practice on Monday with the flu. Manson is expected to play on Tuesday but if he is unable to go, you will know why. He has four assists in seven games but has taken only one minor thus far this season.

4 Brandon Montour Active

Brandon Montour will take over the quarterbacking duties on the first power play from the injured Cam Fowler. The boost in Montour's fantasy value will be big as he now plays with the big boys on the first unit. He had a goal and an assist Friday and has two of each in seven games. Get him in your lineup.

5 Kevin Bieksa Active

Kevin Bieksa picked up a couple of assists and 16 penalty minutes in a 6-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Bieksa picked up a game misconduct for giving a couple of punches to Andrew Shaw while it appeared that the Canadiens forward wasn't looking. Bieksa was never much of a point producer and should not be owned in any formats. The two assists were his first points of the season and they came on goals by Brandon Montour and Dennis Rasmussen.

6 Korbinian Holzer Active

Korbinian Holzer is spending Monday's game in the press box. Holzer had no points and a minus-two rating in two games last season. Jaycob Megna drew into the lineup in his place.

7 Sami Vatanen I.L.

Sami Vatanen (shoulder) will be unable to make his season debut on Friday. It will be Vatanen's seventh consecutive game on the sidelines to start the campaign. As previously reported, he might be able to return during the Ducks' upcoming four-game road trip.

8 Hampus Lindholm Active

Hampus Lindholm is expected to see 20-plus minutes of action Tuesday in his seasonal debut. Lindholm missed the first three weeks of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason. With Cam Fowler out for an indeterminable amount of time, the Ducks are desperate on the blueline and Lindholm will see plenty of action. Put him in your lineup immediately.

9 Jaycob Megna Active

It looks like Jaycob Megna will be part of the Ducks' season opening roster. Megna was in a battle with Jacob Larsson for a defensive spot and given that Larsson was cut from the Ducks' training camp roster on Monday, it looks like a decision has been made barring some last minute surprise. Megna had five goals and 27 points in 62 AHL contests last season. Keep in mind that defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Sami Vatanen are both entering the season on the sidelines, so Megna might find himself back in the AHL when one of both of them return. Lindholm and Vatanen both might be available in November.

G 1 John Gibson Active

John Gibson stopped 49 of 51 shots in a 6-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night. Of the 51 total shots, 30 came during the second period where Gibson made several huge saves to preserve his team's lead. This allowed the Ducks to pull away in the third period with three quick goals on Price. Gibson's record improved to 3-2-1 on the year with his impressive performance. He'll most likely be back in the crease on Tuesday when the Ducks travel to Philadelphia.

2 Ryan Miller I.L.

Ryan Miller (wrist) might be able to dress on Friday. Even if Miller is put in the lineup for that game, it will probably be as the backup goaltender. He might get his first start during the Ducks' upcoming four-game road trip though, which begins on Tuesday.