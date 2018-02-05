Player Page

Roster

Ondrej Kase | Winger | #25

Team: Anaheim Ducks
Age / DOB:  (22) / 11/8/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 185
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 7 (205) / ANA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ondrej Kase scored one goal and two assists in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Ducks were down 2-0 in the second period, but they managed to score three unanswered goals in the second half of the game. Kase helped set up Nick Ritchie's goal and Adam Henrique's tally. He also scored the game-tying goal (2-2) at the 12:18 mark of the second period. Kase has now picked up three multi-point games in his last five games. The 22-year-old has 16 goals and 30 points in 43 games this season. Feb 16 - 12:19 AM
More Ondrej Kase Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
421512271481100394.160
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016ANA5351015-1180000277.065
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 13@ DET100000000005.000
Feb 11SJ1112200000011.000
Feb 9EDM100000000002.000
Feb 6@ BUF111220000002.500
Feb 5@ TOR1101-10100005.200
Feb 3@ MON100000000003.000
Feb 1@ OTT100000000000.000
Jan 30@ BOS100000000001.000
Jan 25WPG100000000004.000
Jan 23NYR1000-12000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Getzlaf
2Ryan Kesler
3Adam Henrique
4Antoine Vermette
5Derek Grant
6Chris Wagner
LW1Rickard Rakell
2Nick Ritchie
3Andrew Cogliano
4Nicolas Kerdiles
RW1Corey Perry
2Jakob Silfverberg
3J.T. Brown
4Patrick Eaves
5Ondrej Kase
D1Cam Fowler
2Francois Beauchemin
3Hampus Lindholm
4Josh Manson
5Kevin Bieksa
6Brandon Montour
G1John Gibson
2Ryan Miller
3Reto Berra
 

 