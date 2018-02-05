Ondrej Kase | Winger | #25

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Ryan Getzlaf Active

Ryan Getzlaf isn't happy with the officiating that the Ducks have been dealing with this season. "It’s a frustrating time," Getzlaf said. "As players, we’re not sure what penalties are and what they aren’t. As the ebbs and flows of the game (go), it’s hard to understand what’s going on all the time and maintaining what we want to do to compete. I didn’t feel like anybody was in danger at any point on the ice but somehow there was 10 penalties or whatever there was. That’s not hockey. And that’s not allowing players to play and be themselves and compete." Getzlaf's reference to 10 penalties was in regards to how many minors (it was actually 11) that Anaheim took on Saturday, but that contest was hardly an isolated incident for the Ducks. The Ducks' 219 minor penalties this season are the highest in the league, so it's not surprising that the Ducks would be frustrated there. Anaheim is also just middle of the road when it comes to killing penalties too, so the Ducks either need to improve on special teams or find a way to cut down on the penalties.

2 Ryan Kesler Active

Ryan Kesler scored a goal in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators. Kesler tied the game with just 54 seconds remaining in regulation, but they Ducks eventually let the game slip away on an Erik Karlsson power play goal in overtime. The veteran has now found the back of the net twice in his last three games. The 33-year-old now has five goals and seven points in 17 games this season. Rickard Rakell and Cam Fowler registered the assists on Anaheim's only goal.

3 Adam Henrique Active

Adam Henrique scored the Anaheim Ducks' lone goal in a 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. Henrique now has three points in his last four for the Ducks. The forward has 17 goals and 34 points in 57 games played this season.

4 Antoine Vermette Active

It appears as though Antoine Vermette will be back in the lineup on Tuesday. Vermette was a healthy scratch two times last week and he has logged just over eight minutes of ice time in each of his last three appearances. Look for him to skate on the fourth line against Detroit if he plays.

5 Derek Grant Active

The Anaheim Ducks will scratch Derek Grant on Tuesday night when they visit the Detroit Red Wings. Grant has eight goals and eight assists for 16 points in 44 games this season with Anaheim. He has failed to score or record a single point in his last five games, with his last goal coming on January 2nd. He will be joined in the press box by Korbinian Holzer and Marcus Pettersson.

6 Chris Wagner Active

Chris Wagner scored a goal in the Ducks' 5-3 win over Pittsburgh Wednesday night. It was Wagner's second goal in as many games. He's not a major offensive contributor, but his 15 points in 46 contests this season is a new career-high for him.

LW 1 Rickard Rakell Active

Rickard Rakell stayed hot by scoring another goal on Tuesday. Rakell is on a five-game point streak and has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last eight contests. Of course, this has been a great campaign for him overall as he has 22 goals and 45 points in 50 games.

2 Nick Ritchie Active

Nick Ritchie had a pair of assists Sunday to give him 14 this season. It was the first time this campaign that the feisty winger had a multi-assist night. Ritchie has some offensive upside and with most power forwards, it takes some time until it shows up at the NHL level. He has 18 points in 51 games but four assists in his last five games.

3 Andrew Cogliano Active

Andrew Cogliano scored his 93rd goal as a member of the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday against the Rangers, moving into seventh on the team's all-time list. Cogliano scored on a rush, beating Henrik Lundqvist to the glove side in a four-goal first period for the home team. It was his first goal since Dec. 23, snapping a nine-game goal drought. He'll look to carry over the momentum into Thursday's home game against the Jets.

4 Nicolas Kerdiles Active

Nicolas Kerdiles has been recalled by Anaheim. Kerdiles is up with the Ducks as insurance because some players are dealing with injuries. However, it's unclear if he will play Tuesday night versus Buffalo. Kerdiles has eight goals and 19 points in 23 games with the San Diego Gulls of the AHL this season. He hasn't earned a point in three career matches with the Ducks, which includes two appearances in 2017-18.

RW 1 Corey Perry Active

Corey Perry has been on fire since coach Randy Carlyle demoted him to the fourth line. Perry quickly returned to the top unit with Ryan Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell and has been scoring at his old pace with six points this week including a four assist night against Toronto on Monday. Perry scored again on Sunday but the goal was reversed upon review due to an offside. Perry has 11 goals and 32 points this season and should be active in most pools.

2 Jakob Silfverberg Active

It might be time for fantasy owners to scoop up Jakob Silfverberg. Available in 65 per cent of Yahoo leagues, the 26-year-old was recently promoted to the Ducks' top line with Ryan Getzlaf. Though Silfverberg is way behind the 50-point-pace he proved capable of reaching last year, now might be the time he heats up and improves his production — currently at 25 points in 48 games.

3 J.T. Brown Active

J.T. Brown is skating on Anaheim's second line with Ryan Kesler and Jakob Silfverberg in Wednesday's game against the Penguins. Brown took line rushes with those two forwards during the pre-game warmup, so it looks like he'll get a shot with them. He made his Ducks debut earlier this week after being claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay. Don't expect him to carry much fantasy value going forward.

4 Patrick Eaves I.L.

Patrick Eaves may not return this season after being diagnosed with Gullain-Barre Syndrome. Eaves last played on October 13 and has been undergoing treatment both in California and Florida for the muscle-weakening autoimmune disorder. He has been around the arena with teammates since the Ducks returned earlier this week from a road trip and while he is still out indefinitely, it looks more and more that it could be the remainder of the season.

5 Ondrej Kase Active

Ondrej Kase scored one goal and two assists in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. The Ducks were down 2-0 in the second period, but they managed to score three unanswered goals in the second half of the game. Kase helped set up Nick Ritchie's goal and Adam Henrique's tally. He also scored the game-tying goal (2-2) at the 12:18 mark of the second period. Kase has now picked up three multi-point games in his last five games. The 22-year-old has 16 goals and 30 points in 43 games this season.

D 1 Cam Fowler Active

Cam Fowler has eight assists in his last seven games. Dating back to Jan. 23 when that run started, Fowler is tied for first place among defensemen in points. He now has six goals and 24 points in 43 contests, which puts the possibility of him matching or surpassing his career-high of 40 points on the table. That being said, we still expect him to ultimately fall a bit short of that mark this season.

2 Francois Beauchemin Active

Francois Beauchemin will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers. Korbinian Holzer will take his spot in the lineup. Beauchemin has two goals and seven assists in 40 games this season. It's the second time in five games that he'll serve as a healthy scratch. Derek Grant and Jared Boll will also watch the game from the press box.

3 Hampus Lindholm Active

Hampus Lindholm scored a goal and picked up an assist in a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Lindholm let go of an absolute rocket from the top of the circle for the opening goal of the game 2:28 into the first period. The goal broke a run of six games without a point for the 24-year-old blueliner, and he is now up to eight goals and 18 points in 43 games this season. Corey Perry and Ryan Kesler also scored in the win.

4 Josh Manson Active

Josh Manson picked up three assists with a plus-4 rating across 21:19 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-0 win in Vancouver. Manson, who is normally known for his physicality, has picked up three goals with 20 points and a plus-18 rating through 41 games. He has been particularly effective lately on the offensive end, posting eight helpers over his past nine games. Manson has some nice short-term fantasy appeal in deeper pools while running hot, and he is a great low-cost DFS option.

5 Kevin Bieksa Active

Kevin Bieksa will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Bieksa has no goals, six assists and a minus-12 rating in 52 games this season. Marcus Petterssson will take his spot in the lineup. J.T. Brown will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Brandon Montour Active

Ducks coach Randy Carlyle was sending a message with his decision to scratch Brandon Montour on Tuesday. Montour was coming off a minus-three night against New Jersey on Monday. "A coach’s decision is based upon what are your expectations of the player," Carlyle said of the decision to send Montour to the press box. "A minus-3 last night in New Jersey. I’ve instructed him that I don’t expect him to be a perfect hockey player. But I expect that he has to play defense first. And we need people that are going to commit to the system. I felt there was some areas that he needed to shore up. I told him so and that’s what goes into a coach’s decision. He’s a good player and he’s going to continue to be a good player. We believe that. This is a learning curve for a young player where you can’t just play the rover game." Look for Montour to draw back into the lineup on Thursday. He has six goals and 16 points in 33 contests.

G 1 John Gibson Active

John Gibson stopped 42 of 44 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Gibson and the Ducks found themselves down 2-0 in the second period, but they managed to come back to win in regulation. The Ducks goalie now has a 20-15-6 record with a 2.57 goals-against-average and a .923 save percentage this season. He has just one regulation loss in his last four games (2-1-1).

2 Ryan Miller Active

Ryan Miller stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced on Tuesday night as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime. Miller didn't face a shot in overtime but turned in a solid effort to help seal the victory for the Ducks. It was his first win in five appearances and improves his record to 7-4-5 on the season with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. He's been getting key starts as Anaheim awaits the return of starter John Gibson from a lower-body injury.