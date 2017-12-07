Christian Dvorak | Center | #18

All Positions

C 1 Derek Stepan Active

Derek Stepan picked up a goal and an assist in a 6-5 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks. Stepan picked up the loose puck before spinning and firing a shot high and short side in behind Martin Jones to tie the game at one midway through the first period. Stepan is now up to nine goals and 28 points in 45 games so far this season. Those numbers are a bit disappointing but the Coyotes continue to struggle as a whole, impacting everyone's fantasy upside. Alex Goligoski, Christian Fischer, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Josh Archibald also scored in the upset win.

2 Christian Dvorak Active

Christian Dvorak scored twice in a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. The center picked up his first two-goal game of the season and first since March 2017. He wasn't the only Coyotes player to score on Saturday, as Zac Rinaldo, Brendan Perlini, and Christian Fischer also scored for Arizona. Dvorak now has seven goals and 23 points in 48 games played this season.

3 Brad Richardson Active

Brad Richardson scored his third goal of the season while chipping in with an assist and plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss against the Sharks. Arizona came up short in this one, but it was through no fault of Richardson. He had a hand in each of the team's goals. After being held without a goal in 18 straight outings from Nov. 18-Jan. 6, Richardson has two goals and an assists over his past three outings. He'll need to do keep scoring if he is to be trusted again outside of the deepest of fantasy pools.

4 Freddie Hamilton Active

The Arizona Coyotes have decided to scratch Freddie Hamilton tonight against the Nashville Predators. Hamilton was picked up from waivers from Calgary on January 4th. Unfortunately for him, he has found it just as hard to crack the lineup of the bottom placed NHL team. He has one point in eight games this season, all with the Flames. Jakob Chychrun and Zac Rinaldo will also be scratched.

5 Dave Bolland I.L.

Dave Bolland (lower body) might not be able to play in the NHL again. Bolland will probably open the season on the long-term injured reserve list after failing his physical. "He’s working towards trying to (play), but again injuries are what they are. He’s been trying to comeback from that injury for the last nine months and he hasn’t gotten to the stage where he can do that to be cleared," said agent Anton Thun. "His goal is to try to continue to play, but at some point in time, it may just be not happening. He may never play again." He's completed two seasons of his five-year, $27.5 million deal.

LW 1 Max Domi Active

Max Domi was moved to center on Saturday as he was between Clayton Keller and Christian Fischer. Coach Rick Tocchet was obviously not happy with his lines and also moved Dylan Strome to the wing as he played with Christian Dvorak and Anthony Duclair. The move back to center (he last played there in junior) should help Domi, if he is able to stick, as he scored his third of the season Saturday. "I just wanted to shake it up," Tocchet said. "Maybe loosen (Max) up, he’s been struggling and a little tight lately. I just wanted to try something different. It’s unfair to him because he hasn’t practiced there. He’s played in juniors but that was a long time ago. I just sprung it on him this morning and he said, 'Let’s do it.' ... I want to kind of experiment and see what he does there." Domi has 18 points in 35 games with a minus-13 rating. Keep him off your roster for now.

2 Brendan Perlini Active

Brendan Perlini scored on the power play Sunday. It was his 10th goal of the season. He is not an assists machine by any means as he has only five in 34 games after only seven in his rookie season in 57 contests. But he does know where the back of the net is so if you are looking for goals, he is not a bad pickup.

3 Jordan Martinook Active

Jordan Martinook struck for a goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss against the Sharks. Martinook has re-discovered his scoring touch lately, posting three goals with five points over his past seven games while turning in a plus-2 rating. He won't be confused with former franchise greats Shane Doan or Keith Tkachuk anytime soon, but he isn't a bad scoop in deeper pools if you need a quick infusion of offense if you have the roster flexibility.

4 Zac Rinaldo Active

Zac Rinaldo is expected to play tonight against the San Jose Sharks after completing his six-game suspension. Rinaldo was suspended after delivering a sucker punch to an unsuspecting Samuel Girard on Dec. 23. Rinaldo has three points in 31 games this season and has no fantasy value.

5 Nick Cousins Active

Nick Cousins picked up an assist with a plus-2 rating and a hit in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss against the Sharks. Cousins has managed just two goals and an assist over his past 23 games. Despite Tuesday's solid showing he is someone who should remain on the waiver wire in most fantasy pools.

RW 1 Clayton Keller Active

Clayton Keller scored his 14th goal of the season on Sunday in a 5-2 loss to Anaheim. Keller and Brendan Perlini scored power-play goals for the Coyotes in the defeat. Keller is currently riding an eight-game point streak. He has collected three goals and six assists over that span.

2 Christian Fischer Active

Christian Fischer has been playing on the Coyotes' top line alongside Clayton Keller and Max Domi. Fischer has responded with three goals in Arizona's last five games. If you are desperate for a little goal-scoring, you might consider picking up Fischer, especially if plus/minus stats don't count in your pool. The Coyotes' second line features Derek Stepan, Brendan Perlini and Tobias Reider. The struggling Anthony Duclair continues to play in the Yotes' bottom six.

3 Richard Panik Active

Newly-acquired Richard Panik practiced with Derek Stepan and Brendan Perlini on the Coyotes' top line on Thursday. Panik took the place of Tobias Rieder on the Yotes' top unit. If he does in fact get the chance to skate in that slot, he might be worth a look if your fantasy team has a strong plus/minus rating. Remember, Panik has played with elite players (Jonathan Toews) before and had some success.

4 Tobias Rieder Active

Tobias Rieder assisted on two goals in the Arizona Coyotes' 7-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Rieder registered his first multi-point game of the season on Thursday and first since March 11, 2016. The Coyotes also got goals from Josh Archibald, Brendan Perlini, Jordan Martinook and Christian Fischer in the loss. Rieder has six markers and 13 points in 40 games this season.

5 Josh Archibald Active

Josh Archibald scored a goal in a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers got caught in their own end when Christian Dvorak fed a perfect pass over to Archibald who promptly put the puck in the back of the net. It's Archibald's third point in eight games since joining the Coyotes and he is now up to two goals and three points in 11 total games. Brad Richardson also scored in the loss.

D 1 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Active

Oliver Ekman-Larsson found the back of the net in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. Ekman-Larsson's goal with 12 seconds remaining in the second frame tied the game at one. The 'Yotes then went up 2-1 when Brendan Perlini scored with less than seven minutes remaining in regulation, but the Preds eventually tied the game before winning it in a shootout. Ekman-Larsson finished the night with a plus-1 rating, one shot on goal and seven hits in 25:36 of ice time. The 26-year-old has eight goals, 22 points and a minus-38 rating in 47 games this season.

2 Alex Goligoski Active

Alex Goligoski lit the lamp for his fourth goal of the season while posting a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-1 victory in Colorado. Goligoski has always been an above-average offensive defenseman, and he has started to pick up the pace lately. The rearguard has posted a goal with four points and a plus-3 rating over his past four outings. His fantasy appeal remains limited to deeper seasonal pools at this time, but he isn't a bad low-cost DFS option while running hot.

3 Niklas Hjalmarsson Active

Niklas Hjalmarsson looked good Friday night in his first game since November 28th. Hjalmarsson had been sidelined with an upper-body-injury for the last six weeks but was strong in 19:53 of ice time, taking a shot on goal and blocking three shots. The veteran defenseman was happy to be back in the Coyotes' lineup. "I'm excited to be back. It was really frustrating. I had never been out for that long of a period. You get a lot of time to reflect and you start missing the guys. After a while, you almost don't want to watch the games because you feel bad." If you need Hjalmarsson, and you have not already done so, activate him.

4 Jason Demers Active

An informal meeting between Jason Demers and Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet seems to have done the defenseman some good. Demers was pulled aside after Arizona's loss on Dec. 19. "Around the Florida game, we just had a good talk," Demers said. "I talked with him and (Scott), saw some video and (Rick) just kind of asked me what I thought of my game. It was a pretty candid conversation, and I enjoy that. I like being told straight up where I’m sitting and how I’m playing in their eyes." One of the topics brought up is that Tocchet is looking to Demers to be a leader on the squad, which is something Demers has done more of since the meeting. Of course, there was also the issue of his on-ice play and Tocchet is very pleased with the improvement he's seen there as well. Tocchet said Demers was perhaps the team's best defenseman over the last 10 games. Demers isn't a significant offensive force so you won't see a difference in standard leagues. He has three goals and 14 points in 46 games this season.

5 Luke Schenn Active

Luke Schenn will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Edmonton Oilers. Niklas Hjalmarsson is making a return to the Coyotes lineup tonight, which means someone else (Schenn) had to come out of the lineup. Schenn has no goals, three assists and a minus-11 rating in 43 games this season. Freddie Hamilton will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Jakob Chychrun Active

Jakob Chychrun will be available for Saturday night's game against the Blues. The young blueliner missed Thursday's game against Nashville with the flu. If you need Chychrun, make sure he is active prior to the 8:00 pm ET puck drop.

7 Kevin Connauton Active

Kevin Connauton will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues. The blue liner has one goal and five assists in 41 games this season. It's the second time in three games that Connauton will be made a healthy scratch. Josh Archibald and Freddie Hamilton will also watch the game from the press box.

G 1 Antti Raanta Active

Antti Raanta made 25 saves on 27 shots in a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. The Finnish goaltender picked up his second win of 2018 on Saturday. His record improves to 7-12-5 with a 2.61 GAA and a .917 save percentage.