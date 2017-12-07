Player Page

Christian Dvorak | Center | #18

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (21) / 2/2/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 187
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (58) / ARI
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Christian Dvorak scored twice in a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.
The center picked up his first two-goal game of the season and first since March 2017. He wasn't the only Coyotes player to score on Saturday, as Zac Rinaldo, Brendan Perlini, and Christian Fischer also scored for Arizona. Dvorak now has seven goals and 23 points in 48 games played this season. Jan 20 - 11:45 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4751621-21161400076.066
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016ARI781518337222300188.170
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 18@ NAS100000000002.000
Jan 16SJ100002000002.000
Jan 13@ SJ102200000000.000
Jan 12EDM1011-10000000.000
Jan 6NYR101100010007.000
Jan 4NAS1000-10000000.000
Dec 31@ ANA1000-10000002.000
Dec 28TOR1000-30000003.000
Dec 27@ COL100010000001.000
Dec 23COL100002000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Christian Dvorak
3Brad Richardson
4Freddie Hamilton
5Dave Bolland
LW1Max Domi
2Brendan Perlini
3Jordan Martinook
4Zac Rinaldo
5Nick Cousins
RW1Clayton Keller
2Christian Fischer
3Richard Panik
4Tobias Rieder
5Josh Archibald
D1Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2Alex Goligoski
3Niklas Hjalmarsson
4Jason Demers
5Luke Schenn
6Jakob Chychrun
7Kevin Connauton
G1Antti Raanta
2Scott Wedgewood
 

 