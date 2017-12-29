Danton Heinen | Winger | #43

All Positions

C 1 Patrice Bergeron Active

Patrice Bergeron has been selected as the NHL's first star of the week for the period ending Jan. 7. Bergeron tallied five goals and added two assists in three games to receive the honor. He potted four goals and had five points in a blowout win over Carolina to become the first Boston player to score four times in a game since Oct. 28, 1999 when Dave Andreychuk accomplished the feat.

2 David Krejci Active

David Krejci made an immediate impact in his return from an upper-body injury. Krejci assisted on Ryan Spooner's first period marker and then Krejci added a goal of his own in the second period. He's been limited to 19 contests this season, but when he has been healthy he's scored six goals and 16 points.

3 Sean Kuraly Active

Sean Kuraly potted the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over Vegas. Kuraly scored his first goal of the season near the midway mark of the third period. He has contributed three points in 11 contests.

4 Ryan Spooner Active

Ryan Spooner scored twice in a 5-0 blowout win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Spooner registered his first two-goal game in nearly a fully calendar year. His two goals were also the first he's scored since returning from an illness almost a week ago. Noel Acciari, David Krejci, and Patrice Bergeron also scored against Ottawa. Spooner now has three goals and 11 points in 17 games played this season.

5 Riley Nash Active

Riley Nash found the back of the net in a 7-1 win over Carolina on Saturday. Nash has recorded at least a point in four of his last five games. He's up to five goals and 18 points in 38 contests in 2017-18. At this rate he won't have a problem surpassing his career-high of 25 points.

LW 1 Brad Marchand Active

Brad Marchand notched a goal and an assist in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to Pittsburgh. Coming off a four-point night on Saturday, Marchand is red hot. He has eight points in his last three games, bringing him to 17 goals and 40 points in 32 games this season.

2 Jake DeBrusk Active

Jake DeBrusk reached the 20-point milestone in his rookie season on Saturday. DeBrusk got there when he scored a goal in Saturday's 7-1 blowout win over Carolina. His 20 points in 35 games is pretty respectable for a rookie, especially when you consider that he's been averaging a modest 14:11 minutes per contest.

3 Tim Schaller Active

Tim Schaller has been contributing from the fourth line this season. Schaller has one goal and two assists in the last two games and 11 points over 38 contests this season. He has been playing well with Sean Kuraly and Noel Acciari. "At the end of the day, I think they all recognize they're going to score goals on second chances and getting to the net as opposed to maybe line rushes, so they've done a good job of saying, 'Hey, let's get it deep every time and make sure we're first on it,'" said coach Bruce Cassidy.

4 Frank Vatrano Active

Frank Vatrano will be a healthy scratch on Saturday night as the Boston Bruins host the Carolina Hurricanes. Vatrano hasn't cracked the Bruins' lineup since December 21st and hasn't recorded a point since November 11th. He has suited up for 20 games this season, scoring two goals in the process. He will be joined in the press box by defenseman Paul Postma.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

David Pastrnak scored his 17th goal of the year in Sunday's 6-5 OT loss to Pittsburgh. Pastrnak ended his 10-game goal drought on Saturday and finished the weekend with two goals and two assists in two appearances. He has six points during a four-game point streak.

2 Danton Heinen Active

Danton Heinen was motivated by his AHL demotions this year and now he ha secured his roster spot with the Boston Bruins. "I wasn't happy when I got sent down that second time," said Heinen. "I thought I had shown OK when I came up for those few games. I needed to be that first guy to get called up. That's what I had to do – keep working and be the first guy called up." When he got another chance in the NHL, Heinen wanted to prove he belonged and he has been a key player during Boston's recent surge. He has registered 10 goals and 30 points in 36 contests this season, which ranks him fourth among all rookies in scoring.

3 Noel Acciari Active

Boston Bruins forward Noel Acciari left practice early today due to soreness. However, head coach Bruce Cassidy mentioned after practice that he expect the 26-year-old forward to be fine and ready to roll Thursday against the Florida Panthers. Acciari has six points in 24 games this season.

4 David Backes Active

David Backes netted his eighth goal of the season on Sunday night. Backes has four goals and six assists in his last seven outings and he has 13 points in the past 10 contests. He has contributed 17 points in 23 appearances this campaign.

D 1 Torey Krug Active

Torey Krug responded well on Saturday after he was called out by his coach. Coach Bruce Cassidy wanted to see Krug be "cleaner with the puck and have more pace to his game," after last Thursday's shootout loss to Washington. The Bruins blueliner recorded two assists and played better defensively in a 5-0 win against Ottawa.

2 Charlie McAvoy Active

Charlie McAvoy posted a Gordie Howe hat trick on Monday night versus Columbus. McAvoy had a power-play goal, an assist and his first NHL fight when he dropped the gloves with fellow rookie Pierre-Luc Dubois. The Bruins blueliner finished with seven penalty minutes and four hits in the match. McAvoy has 18 points in 31 games this season.

3 Brandon Carlo Active

Brandon Carlo put a lot of the blame for Saturday's 4-1 loss to Toronto on himself. Carlo was minus-two and took a hooking penalty that led to a Maple Leafs' goal. "I was kinda the Achilles Heel tonight with my mistakes. If I didn’t make those we probably would be ahead in those areas. It’s unfortunate, but maybe next time we’ll get a good balance and my mistakes will be covered," said Carlo. "I had a bad night. I don’t know really what to say about that. I just tried to make plays and they didn’t really work out. [They] ended up in the back of the net. Those things can’t really happen all the time." Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy wasn't as hard on Carlo and believes that the defenseman will bounce back. Carlo has three assists and a plus-four rating in 16 games this season.

4 Zdeno Chara Active

Zdeno Chara will head into Tuesday's road game against the Islanders with no points over his past six outings, and just two goals and five points over his past 24 outings. Chara has really struggled this season with just three goals and 10 points with only 59 shots on goal through 37 games. Oddly enough, two of his three goals have gone for game winners. He still needs to do way more on a regular basis before fantasy owners can start to trust him again.

5 Adam McQuaid Sidelined

Adam McQuaid (leg) isn't ready to return on Saturday. McQuaid recently said that he believes he's "pretty close" to returning, but he still needs a bit more time. He last played on Oct. 19.

6 Kevan Miller Active

Kevan Miller (personal) is expected to be back in the lineup on Thursday night. Miller remained in Boston Wednesday to be his wife, Haley, after she gave birth to a baby Tuesday night. Paul Postma suited up in Miller's place against Detroit.

7 Matthew Grzelcyk Active

Matthew Grzelcyk has been called up by Boston. Grzelcyk will take part in Tuesday's practice and travel with the team to New Jersey for Wednesday's contest versus the Devils. He has four assists and a plus-4 rating in 14 games with Providence of the AHL this year. Grzelcyk hasn't played for Boston since the team's regular-season opener.

8 Rob O'Gara Active

Rob O'Gara will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. O'Gara has no points and a minus-4 rating in four games this season. Brad Marchand will miss the game due to injury.

G 1 Tuukka Rask Active

Tuukka Rask allowed six goals on 35 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Penguins on Sunday night. That brings an end to his six-game winning streak, but the Bruins still have points in each of their last 11 games. Rask has not lost in regulation since Nov. 26, which has bumped his record to 14-8-4 with a 2.23 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.