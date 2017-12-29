Player Page

Danton Heinen | Winger | #43

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (22) / 7/5/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 185
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (116) / BOS
Danton Heinen was motivated by his AHL demotions this year and now he ha secured his roster spot with the Boston Bruins.
"I wasn't happy when I got sent down that second time," said Heinen. "I thought I had shown OK when I came up for those few games. I needed to be that first guy to get called up. That's what I had to do – keep working and be the first guy called up." When he got another chance in the NHL, Heinen wanted to prove he belonged and he has been a key player during Boston's recent surge. He has registered 10 goals and 30 points in 36 contests this season, which ranks him fourth among all rookies in scoring. Jan 10 - 9:04 AM
Source: Boston Globe
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
361020301080810263.159
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016BOS8000-32000007.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 7@ PIT101102000001.000
Jan 6CAR101110010002.000
Jan 4FLA000000000000.000
Jan 2@ NYI1112200000011.000
Dec 30@ OTT100000000002.000
Dec 28@ WAS102210000003.000
Dec 27OTT111240000013.333
Dec 23DET1000-10000000.000
Dec 21WPG1000-12000001.000
Dec 19@ BUF101110000003.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3Sean Kuraly
4Ryan Spooner
5Riley Nash
LW1Brad Marchand
2Jake DeBrusk
3Tim Schaller
4Frank Vatrano
RW1David Pastrnak
2Danton Heinen
3Noel Acciari
4David Backes
D1Torey Krug
2Charlie McAvoy
3Brandon Carlo
4Zdeno Chara
5Adam McQuaid
6Kevan Miller
7Matthew Grzelcyk
8Rob O'Gara
G1Tuukka Rask
2Anton Khudobin
 

 