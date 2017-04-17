Player Page

Anders Bjork | Winger

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (20) / 8/5/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 182
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 5 (146) / BOS
Anders Bjork has agreed to a three-year entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins.
He generated 21 goals and 31 assists in 39 games for the University of Notre Dame in 2016-17. Bjork followed that up by representing Team USA at the World Hockey Championship, where he didn't have a point in five games. The fifth-round pick (146th overall) of the Bruins in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft will turn pro next season and it's believed that he can contribute. Bjork will try to claim a roster spot with Boston at training camp. May 30 - 5:13 PM
Source: Boston Bruins
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3Ryan Spooner
4Dominic Moore
5Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson
LW1Brad Marchand
2Frank Vatrano
3Noel Acciari
4Matt Beleskey
5Tim Schaller
RW1David Pastrnak
2David Backes
3Drew Stafford
4Riley Nash
5Jimmy Hayes
6Brian Ferlin
D1Torey Krug
2Zdeno Chara
3Brandon Carlo
4Adam McQuaid
5John-Michael Liles
6Kevan Miller
7Colin Miller
8Charlie McAvoy
9Joe Morrow
G1Tuukka Rask
2Anton Khudobin
 

 