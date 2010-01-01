Player Page

Roster

Bryan Rust | Winger | #17

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/11/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 192
College: Notre Dame
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (80) / PIT
Latest News

Recent News

Bryan Rust (upper body) will return to the Penguins lineup on Friday night.
He'll be skating on a line with Matt Cullen and Phil Kessel. Rust hasn't played in a game since Feb. 9. He has 12 goals and 25 points in 50 games. Mar 24 - 6:40 PM
Source: Pittsburgh Penguins on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
50121325480001189.135
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014PIT14112-340000034.029
2015PIT4147111120100168.059
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 23@ OTT000000000000.000
Mar 21@ BUF000000000000.000
Mar 19FLA000000000000.000
Mar 17NJ000000000000.000
Mar 15@ PHI000000000000.000
Mar 13@ CAL000000000000.000
Mar 11@ VAN000000000000.000
Mar 10@ EDM000000000000.000
Mar 8@ WPG000000000000.000
Mar 5BUF000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Nick Bonino
4Matt Cullen
5Oskar Sundqvist
6Jake Guentzel
7Scott Wilson
LW1Chris Kunitz
2Carl Hagelin
3Conor Sheary
4Tom Sestito
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Bryan Rust
4Tom Kuhnhackl
5Josh Archibald
6Carter Rowney
D1Kris Letang
2Justin Schultz
3Trevor Daley
4Mark Streit
5Ron Hainsey
6Olli Maatta
7Ian Cole
8Brian Dumoulin
9Chad Ruhwedel
10Frank Corrado
11Cameron Gaunce
G1Matt Murray
2Marc-Andre Fleury
 

 