Bryan Rust | Winger | #17

C 1 Sidney Crosby Active

Sidney Crosby scored an incredible one-handed backhand goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Crosby split four Sabres players before beating Robin Lehner with a one-handed backhander (you can watch the goal by clicking the link at the bottom of the page). The power play marker came at the 19:51 mark of the opening period and it was the first goal of the game. Crosby now has 41 goals and 40 assists in 66 games this season. He's on pace to score 47 goals and 94 points. Nick Bonino and Conor Sheary also scored for the Penguins, who clinched a playoff spot tonight.

2 Evgeni Malkin Sidelined

Evgeni Malkin (shoulder) didn't join the team for practice on Thursday ahead of the evening's match with Ottawa. Which likely indicates that the all-world center won't play tonight, though nothing is official just yet. We'll keep you posted.

3 Nick Bonino Active

Nick Bonino found the back of the net in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators. Bonino's power play goal at the 9:21 mark of the second period gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead at the time. Unfortunately for the Pens, the Senators tied the game in the third frame before winning it in the shootout. Bonino now has 16 goals and 16 assists in 72 games this season.

4 Matt Cullen Active

Matt Cullen (lower body) will be a game-time decision Wednesday. He took part in the morning skate on Pittsburgh's fourth line, so consider likely to play. Cullen has missed the last three games due to a lower-body injury.

5 Oskar Sundqvist Active

Oskar Sundqvist has been recalled by Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The 22-year-old pivot has posted 17 goals and 40 points with 46 PIMs in 55 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, which is a massive jump from last season's totals. He has but four points in 22 career NHL games thus far.

6 Jake Guentzel Sidelined

Jake Guentzel (concussion) was not at practice on Thursday. Given the nature of his ailment, we don't expect him to play tonight against Ottawa. Consider him day-to-day, for now.

7 Scott Wilson Active

Scott Wilson found the back of the net in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Wilson's goal at the 17:00 mark of the second period tied the game at one, but unfortunately for Pittsburgh, things fell apart after that. The 'Hawks scored three in a row to close out the game. Wilson now has seven goals and 13 assists in 59 games this season. Ron Hainsey picked up the lone helper on the goal.

LW 1 Chris Kunitz Active

Chris Kunitz has five points in his last five games. Kunitz also has seven points over the span of nine contests dating back to Jan. 18. That's a change of pace for Kunitz, who had been having a fairly slow season offensively. At this point he's up to seven goals and 17 assists in 46 contests. It's also worth noting that with his goal on Tuesday, Kunitz is just two away from his 250th career marker.

2 Carl Hagelin Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been hit hard by the injury bug over the last little while. The Pens are missing seven regulars, and they are: Patric Hornqvist, Matt Cullen, Carl Hagelin, Bryan Rust, Kris Letang, Trevor Daley and Olli Maatta. "I think sometimes when you go through some of these adversities, it can galvanize a group," head coach Mike Sullivan said. "That’s our hope. We’ve got capable people in the lineup. We’re fortunate. We’ve got a deep organization. Guys are having opportunities to play more significant roles, more significant minutes."

3 Conor Sheary Active

Conor Sheary notched the fifth multi-point game of the month for himself during Sunday's 4-0 win over the Panthers. This was his third three-point effort of the season and his first three-assist game. Now through 51 games this season he has 20 goals and 47 points.

4 Tom Sestito Sidelined

Tom Sestito has been sidelined with upper body injury. That's a tough break for anyone in a pool that rewards Sestito's talents as he's posted 16 hits and 46 PIMs in 11 games this season. Consider the physical winger day-to-day, for now.

RW 1 Phil Kessel Active

Phil Kessel is closing in on his career-high in assists. Kessel picked up his 41st helper and 63rd point of the season through 72 games during Sunday's 4-0 win over the Panthers. He needs just four more assists to match his career high in that department.

2 Patric Hornqvist Active

Patric Hornqvist snapped his 12-game goal drought during Sunday's 4-0 win over the Panthers. He picked up five helpers during that stretch, however. For the season the power forward has 18 goals and 39 points in 60 games.

3 Bryan Rust Active

Bryan Rust (upper body) will return to the Penguins lineup on Friday night. He'll be skating on a line with Matt Cullen and Phil Kessel. Rust hasn't played in a game since Feb. 9. He has 12 goals and 25 points in 50 games.

4 Tom Kuhnhackl Active

Tom Kuhnhackl tallied his third goal of the season during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings. Mark it now seven whole points for the rugged winger who has now skated in 33 games. Through 75 career games he's up to eight goals and 22 points.

5 Josh Archibald Active

Josh Archibald was summoned up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday. The 24-year-old has two goals in four career NHL games, both coming this season in three games. Archibald also has 16 goals and 29 points with 39 PIMs in 60 games down on the farm.

6 Carter Rowney Active

Carter Rowney had his first career goal Friday and added an assist in a 6-4 win over New Jersey. It was a big night for the fourth liner who got into the game because of an injury to Evgeni Malkin. Rowney made the most of his limited time as he played only 5:10. He scored the game winner and all-in-all, it was the biggest night of the 27-year-old's career. Congratulations to Rowney on his accomplishment as it was only his 15th NHL game of his career.

D 1 Kris Letang I.L.

Kris Letang has been skating and making some progress, according to coach Mike Sullivan. "They're going through the process they've been going through to rehab," said Sullivan referring to injured defenders Letang and Olli Maatta. Letang hasn't played since Feb. 21 because of an upper-body injury.

2 Justin Schultz Active

Justin Schultz has found the back of the net in three straight games. Schultz has also recorded three assists over that span. He's up to 12 goals and 45 points in 62 games this season.

3 Trevor Daley I.L.

Trevor Daley has undergone knee surgery and will miss six weeks as a result. Daley was hurt during Tuesday's game. He has five goals and 19 points in 54 games this season. The Penguins' defense was already depleted due to the loss of Justin Schultz and Olli Maatta. With that in mind, the Penguins also acquired blueliner Ron Hainsey from Carolina.

4 Mark Streit Active

Mark Streit is listed as a game-time decision for Wednesday's match against Philadelphia. He suffered a lower-body injury Monday, but was on Pittsburgh's second defense pairing during the morning skate. Streit looks like he should be available to play against his old team.

5 Ron Hainsey Sidelined

Ron Hainsey has an upper-body injury and is considered to be week-to-week, per Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan. Pittsburgh acquired Hainsey to help the squad cope with the string of defensemen injuries its endued and now the Penguins have lost Hainsey too for a significant period of time. He suffered the injury during Wednesday's contest. Pittsburgh already summoned blueliner Derrick Pouliot to help fill the void from this latest setback.

6 Olli Maatta I.L.

Olli Maatta will be out for six weeks after he had successful hand surgery. He injured his left hand in Thursday's game against Winnipeg and quickly had a procedure to repair the issue. Maatta has also been placed on injured reserve. His proposed timetable has him out until late March.

7 Ian Cole Active

Ian Cole scored Pittsburgh's only goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to Columbus on Friday night. He tied the game shortly after Ryan Murray gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead during the second period. Cole has four goals and 19 points along with a plus-21 rating in 57 games this campaign.

8 Brian Dumoulin Active

Brian Dumoulin (broken jaw) has been removed from injured reserve. Coach Mike Sullivan said Dumoulin was ready to play Tuesday night after the morning skate. He hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 27.

9 Chad Ruhwedel Active

Chad Ruhwedel registered three assists in a 7-4 win against Winnipeg Wednesday night. That's quite the change of pace for Ruhwedel, who now has seven points in 20 games this season. This was his first career multi-point contest.

10 Frank Corrado Active

Frank Corrado will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the New York Islanders. The Penguins will go with Brian Dumoulin, Justin Schultz, Ian Cole, Chad Ruhwedel, Cameron Gaunce and Mark Streit. Scott Wilson is also expected to watch the game from the press box.

11 Cameron Gaunce Active

Cameron Gaunce will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Buffalo. Gaunce will be scratched in a fifth consecutive game. He's picked up two assists in seven games this season. Evgeni Malkin, Tom Sestito, Ron Hainsey and Carl Hagelin are out with injuries.

G 1 Matt Murray Active

Matt Murray allowed one goal on 30 shots in Pittsburgh's 2-1 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators. Murray didn't give up a goal until the 9:43 mark of the third period, but he also allowed two goals in the shootout. Murray now owns a 28-9-4 record with a 2.34 goals-against-average and a .925 save percentage. He could be one of the first goalies selected in playoff fantasy leagues.