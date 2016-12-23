Player Page

Conor Sheary | Winger | #43

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (24) / 6/8/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 175
Conor Sheary potted a goal and an assist to increase his point streak to four games on Sunday.
The Penguins easily dismantled the Bolts for their fifth straight win by a score of 6-2. Sheary now has 10 goals and 24 points in 32 games this season. Sidney Crosby and Matt Cullen also chipped in two points a-piece as Pittsburgh hurled 40 shots on goal. Jan 8 - 10:06 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
319132210121100273.123
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015PIT447310-180000051.137
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 31MON110100000004.250
Dec 28CAR101100000001.000
Dec 27@ NJ101110000002.000
Dec 23NJ1000-10000001.000
Dec 22@ CLM1011-22000001.000
Dec 20NYR100000000001.000
Dec 17@ TOR100002000002.000
Dec 16LA100000000004.000
Dec 14BOS111210100006.167
Dec 12ARI101100010003.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Nick Bonino
4Matt Cullen
5Scott Wilson
LW1Chris Kunitz
2Carl Hagelin
3Eric Fehr
4Conor Sheary
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Bryan Rust
4Tom Kuhnhackl
D1Kris Letang
2Olli Maatta
3Brian Dumoulin
4Trevor Daley
5Justin Schultz
6Steven Oleksy
7Ian Cole
8Chad Ruhwedel
G1Marc-Andre Fleury
2Matt Murray
3Tristan Jarry
 

 