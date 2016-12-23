Conor Sheary | Winger | #43

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sidney Crosby Active

Sidney Crosby will serve as the captain for Metropolitan Division at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game after he won the fan vote. The All-Star Game will be a 3-on-3 tournament again. Crosby leads the league with 26 goals in 32 games this year.

2 Evgeni Malkin Active

Evgeni Malkin has been tabbed as the second star of the month for December. He led the NHL with 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 15 games. He picked up at least one point in 11 of his 15 outings, while generating eight multi-point efforts.

3 Nick Bonino Active

Nick Bonino scored a goal and added an assist in the Pittsburgh Penguins' 7-0 rout of the visiting Arizona Coyotes Monday night. Bonino's goal was his fourth of the season and his assist was his eighth. He assisted on Justin Schultz's fourth goal. The Pens had seven different goal scorers in this one. Scott Wilson opened the scoring in the first period with his fourth goal of the season. In the second period, Bonino made it 2-0 before Trevor Daley (third), Bryan Rust (seventh) and Sidney Crosby (21st) increased the lead to 5-0. Phil Kessel (10th) preceded Schultz with a third-period goal. Evgeni Malkin assisted on the Crosby and Kessel goals and now has 20 helpers on the season. He was the only Penguin other than Bonino to produce more than one point. But what a mismatch this was -- all Pittsburgh. The Pens are 19-7-3. The Coyotes, 9-14-5.

4 Matt Cullen Active

Matt Cullen has scored a goal in three straight games. "It's always nice to find your name on the scoresheet and contribute," Cullen said. "It's always nice." The 40-year-old forward has chipped in seven goals and 13 points in 27 games this season. He mostly skates in a defensive role and he has been playing alongside Tom Kuhnhackl and Scott Wilson lately.

5 Scott Wilson Active

It looks like Scott Wilson will start the 2016-17 season on a line with Evgeni Malkin. The duo have played well together and it continued Saturday as Wilson had a goal and a couple of helpers in a 5-3 loss to Columbus. Bryan Rust was scheduled to start on the wing with Malkin this season but he has yet to suit up for a practice due to injuries, including a broken finger suffered in Game 6 of the Cup final in June. It will definitely boost Wilson's value if he is able to remain on Malkin's line.

LW 1 Chris Kunitz Active

Chris Kunitz scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. He put an end to his 15-game goal drought in the process. Kunitz's managed to tie the game at two less than two minutes into the third period. "It’s nice to get one to get us back in the game," Kunitz said. "[Goals have] obviously been tough to come by. You try to pride yourself in other areas of the game, but it’s nice when they go in the net. I think everyone feels good when they score." He finished the game with a plus-1 rating, one shot on goal and six hits in 16:26 of ice time. He has three goals and 13 assists in 31 games this season.

2 Carl Hagelin Active

Carl Hagelin is set to play in Sunday's match against Tampa Bay. He was declared "good to go" per coach Mike Sullivan on Saturday. He's posted just five goals and 16 points in 38 games this season with 38 hits as well.

3 Eric Fehr Active

Eric Fehr found the back of the net in Friday's 4-1 victory over New Jersey. He snapped a five-game scoring skid in the process. Fehr received another gift earlier this week when he welcomed a new baby boy, Benjamin Stanley, into the world. He has six points in 30 matches.

4 Conor Sheary Active

Conor Sheary potted a goal and an assist to increase his point streak to four games on Sunday. The Penguins easily dismantled the Bolts for their fifth straight win by a score of 6-2. Sheary now has 10 goals and 24 points in 32 games this season. Sidney Crosby and Matt Cullen also chipped in two points a-piece as Pittsburgh hurled 40 shots on goal.

RW 1 Phil Kessel Active

Phil Kessel found the back of the net in Pittsburgh's 7-0 win over Arizona on Monday. Kessel has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last six games. He has 10 goals and 31 points in 29 contests in 2016-17.

2 Patric Hornqvist Active

Patric Hornqvist got his eighth goal of the year in Friday's 4-1 win against the New Jersey Devils. He has two markers in the last three games after going goalless in eight appearances. Hornqvist has 20 points in 29 games this campaign.

3 Bryan Rust Active

After taking part in the morning skate, Bryan Rust (illness) appears on track to play in Saturday's match against Montreal. Through 34 games this season the winger has posted 10 goals and 16 points along with 19 blocks and 61 hits. Stay tuned.

4 Tom Kuhnhackl Active

Tom Kuhnhackl has been cleared to play, but he'll still be scratched Sunday against Tampa Bay. The soon-to-be 25-year-old has been sidelined since Dec. 16th with a lower body injury. Through 23 games this season he has five points along with 36 hits, but he's seeing just 9:48 of average ice time which is two and a half minutes lower than last year's average.

D 1 Kris Letang Active

It's official, Kris Letang will play against the Canadiens on Saturday. If you haven't yet, get him back in your lineup stat!

2 Olli Maatta Active

The Penguins will get Olli Maatta back against the Canadiens on Saturday. Maatta hasn't played since Dec. 23rd due to illness. He has two assists with 48 hits and 66 blocks in 35 games this season.

3 Brian Dumoulin I.L.

Brian Dumoulin (jaw) is on the long-term injured reserve list. Dumoulin will need six-to-eight weeks to recover from his broken jaw and the surgery neeeded to repair the damage. He has seven assists in 35 games in 2016-17.

4 Trevor Daley Active

Trevor Daley will return to action on Wednesday from an upper-body injury. He had been out of the lineup since Dec. 16. Daley has 11 points in 36 games from the back end this season.

5 Justin Schultz Active

Justin Schultz is wrapping up a month where he had a superb showing. Schultz has six goals and 17 points in 14 December games. That's the most points any Penguins defenseman has had in a month since Sergei Zubov got 17 points in March 1996. It's also not just Schultz's offensive play that's been strong either. "His play away from the puck, his positioning, the use of his stick to defend, his willingness to go back for pucks to take hits to make plays to help us get out of our end zone – these are all, in my mind, the thankless jobs that defensemen do for our team that help us win, and I think he's improved drastically in those areas of the game," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan.

6 Steven Oleksy Active

Steven Oleksy will play instead of Chad Ruhwadel in Thursday's match against Columbus. Through two games this season Oleksy has a point, which is pretty great. However in the other 59 games of his career he's posted three goals and 20 points. Which is nice. He has 112 hits and 100 blocks in that time as well, making him a nice depth addition if your pool is especially deep.

7 Ian Cole Active

Ian Cole is now the proud owner of a two-game point streak. Cole picked up a goal and an assist, giving him two goals and seven points in 24 games this season. In case you're wondering, his career high is four goals and 12 points, and he just may surpass it.

8 Chad Ruhwedel Active

Chad Ruhwedel will be scratched against Tampa Bay on Sunday. The 26-year-old defender has two points in five games with the Penguins this year, which would be impressive until you consider he has four points in 38 career NHL games.

G 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Active

Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves on 30 shots to lead the Pens to a 6-2 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. The 32-year-old veteran has now won five straight games to boost his record to 13-5-4 with a 3.07 goals against average and .910 save percentage.

2 Matt Murray Sidelined

Matt Murray (lower body) skated on his own Thursday and Friday. He is making progress from his lower-body injury, according to coach Mike Sullivan. Murray has been sidelined since Dec. 28. The next step will be resuming practices with his teammates and then he will be day-to-day.