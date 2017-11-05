Player Page

Kevin Labanc | Winger | #62

Team: San Jose Sharks
Age / DOB:  (21) / 12/12/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 185
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 6 (171) / SJ
The San Jose Mercury News is reporting that Kevin Labanc is likely headed to the minors.
Labanc had been seeing time on the first line but was relegated to the fourth unit Saturday and was talking after the game to GM Doug Wilson. Don't be surprised if it happens on Sunday. Labanc had only one assist in his last six games after starting the season with six points in his first seven contests. Stay tuned. Nov 5 - 9:06 AM
Source: San Jose Mercury News
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
13347-3102200020.150
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016SJ 55812209220200270.114
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 4ANA100000000002.000
Nov 1NAS101110010000.000
Oct 30TOR100010000001.000
Oct 28@ BUF1000-10000005.000
Oct 26@ BOS1000-10000001.000
Oct 23@ NYR100002000000.000
Oct 21@ NYI1011-20000002.000
Oct 20@ NJ100012000001.000
Oct 17MON101110000000.000
Oct 14NYI110100100002.500

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Logan Couture
2Joe Thornton
3Tomas Hertl
4Chris Tierney
5Ryan Carpenter
LW1Jannik Hansen
2Timo Meier
3Mikkel Boedker
4Kevin Labanc
5Melker Karlsson
RW1Joe Pavelski
2Joel Ward
3Joonas Donskoi
4Barclay Goodrow
D1Brent Burns
2Marc-Edouard Vlasic
3Paul Martin
4Justin Braun
5Brenden Dillon
6Tim Heed
7Dylan DeMelo
8Joakim Ryan
G1Martin Jones
2Aaron Dell
 

 