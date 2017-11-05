Kevin Labanc | Winger | #62

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Logan Couture Active

Logan Couture scored the game-winning goal in a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Couturier and Hertl combined for a nice give-and-go before the former fired a perfect shot short side over Lehner's shoulder. Couturier now has eight goals and 11 points in 11 games this season. Chris Tierney and Joonas Donskoi also scored in the win.

2 Joe Thornton Active

Joe Thornton posted an assist with a plus-1 rating with a blocked shot, two hits and 12 penalty minutes in Wednesday's 4-1 victory against the Predators. Thornton became the 20th player in NHL history to reach 1,400 points when he helped out on a goal by Joe Pavelski. The veteran center has posted two goals with eight points over his past eight games. He is once again on pace for 50-55 points and another solid season for fantasy owners.

3 Tomas Hertl Active

If you are looking for an under-the-radar sleeper pick for the next week or so, consider Tomas Hertl. Hertl had his best game in a long while Thursday night as he scored a goal and led the Sharks in both shots (five) and hits (five) in a 3-2 win over the Sabres. Hertl exploded on to the NHL scene a number of seasons ago but has never been the same since sustaining a number of knee injuries. He might finally be healthy and at an age of maturity to realize his potential. Watch him carefully!

4 Chris Tierney Active

Chris Tierney picked up an assist in San Jose's 3-2 win over Toronto on Monday. Tierney has two goals and four points in 11 games this season. It's not bad given that he had 23 points in 2016-17, but it's still not enough to warrant owning him in most fantasy leagues. Pencil him in for another 20-30 point campaign.

5 Ryan Carpenter Active

Ryan Carpenter sat out on Saturday as a healthy scratch. Carpenter does not have a point in 10 games this season and has only 13 shots on goal. The 26-year-old is not making a good impression on coach Peter DeBoer despite the Sharks winning games. "When you win, that doesn’t necessarily mean that everybody played at the level you’re looking for them to be at," DeBoer said, calling out Carpenter without naming names. Carpenter is on a two-way deal so he could be in the minors shortly.

LW 1 Jannik Hansen Active

Jannik Hansen will a healthy scratch again on Saturday. It will be the third straight game that Hansen has been in the press box. He seems to be in coach Peter DeBoer's doghouse. Hansen has one assist in seven appearances this year.

2 Timo Meier Active

Timo Meier scored the game-winner and added an assist in the Sharks' 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. The 21-year-old scored his first of the season with just over five minutes remaining in the second period to help the Sharks top the Sabres. He now has eight points in 37 career NHL games so his fantasy value is limited, but he could be worth keeping an eye on in deep leagues should he be bumped up the lineup this season.

3 Mikkel Boedker Active

Mikkel Boedker posted a goal with an assist, a plus-2 rating and a hit in Wednesday's 4-1 win against the visiting Predators. The nine-year veteran snapped a three-game scoreless skid and a nine-game drought without a goal dating back to Oct. 7, the second game of the regular season. So far Boedker has been unable to fill the void left by the departure of Patrick Marleau in free agency.

4 Kevin Labanc Active

The San Jose Mercury News is reporting that Kevin Labanc is likely headed to the minors. Labanc had been seeing time on the first line but was relegated to the fourth unit Saturday and was talking after the game to GM Doug Wilson. Don't be surprised if it happens on Sunday. Labanc had only one assist in his last six games after starting the season with six points in his first seven contests. Stay tuned.

5 Melker Karlsson Active

Melker Karlsson got his first goal of the season Friday night. Karlsson opened the scoring in a 3-0 win over New Jersey. It was also Karlsson's first point in six matches this season.

RW 1 Joe Pavelski Active

Joe Pavelski netted a goal in a 4-1 win against Nashville on Wednesday. Pavelski also fought Ryan Johansen in the third period, putting him just an assist shy of a Gordie Howe hat trick. He has four goals, seven points, and 17 penalty minutes in 12 games this season.

2 Joel Ward Active

Joel Ward scored a goal midway through the third period to help the Sharks defeat the Ducks 2-1 in a shootout on Saturday night. Ward has now scored two goals in three games since sitting out five consecutive games as a healthy scratch. He has just the two points in eight games on the season. The Sharks are looking for him to regain his 20-goal season form, but he has to get going soon if he has any hope of reaching that plateau.

3 Joonas Donskoi Active

Joonas Donskoi posted a goal with an assist and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 victory against Nashville. Donskoi has lit the lamp four times over the past seven outings. His assist came on the man advantage, as he continues to see plenty of time on the power play. As such, he remains a decent No. 4 or 5 wing in most fantasy pools of 12 or more teams.

4 Barclay Goodrow Active

Barclay Goodrow ended the preseason tied for the Sharks lead in points with four. After playing 60 games with San Jose in 2014-15, Goodrow has managed a total of 17 contests in the NHL over the last two seasons. He had 25 goals in 61 AHL games last year and hopes to stick around a little bit more with the Sharks, if not the whole season, in 2017-18. He has no fantasy value.

D 1 Brent Burns Active

Brent Burns is on a three-game point streak. Burns kept that run going with an assist in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Boston. That gives him six assists in nine games, but as previously mentioned he hasn't found the back of the net yet. Defensemen are almost never counted on to score goals, but given that Burns has surpassed the 20-goal milestone in each of his last two campaigns, his slump is noteworthy.

2 Marc-Edouard Vlasic Sidelined

Marc-Edouard Vlasic sustained a head injury during Wednesday's game. The good news is that Sharks coach Pete DeBoer doesn't believe Vlasic's injury is severe. He's regarded as day-to-day with the Sharks off until Saturday. Vlasic has a goal and four points in 12 games this season.

3 Paul Martin I.L.

Paul Martin (ankle) probably won't return on Saturday. Martin hasn't dismissed the possibility, but his tentative target is to be back next week. He hasn't played since Oct. 7 due to the injury.

4 Justin Braun Active

Justin Braun posted an assist with a plus-1 rating, two hits and a blocked shot in Tuesday's home win against Montreal. Braun snapped a four-game scoreless skid to open the season. He has never really been one for big offensive totals, but he is an attractive fantasy option due to his frequent blocked shots and hits. He recorded 161 blocked shots and 136 hits across 81 games last season in San Jose.

5 Brenden Dillon Active

Brenden Dillon has no goals and five assists in 49 games this season. When Dillon broke into the NHL with Dallas he was playing a big role, but that's declined in recent years. In 2013-14 for example, he had 17 points in 80 games while averaging 21:06 minutes, but so far this season he's logging just 16:11 minutes per contest. He's still a decent source of penalty minutes (35) and hits (114) though.

6 Tim Heed Active

Tim Heed posted an assist with a plus-1 rating, a blocked shot, a hit and a minor penalty in Wednesday's 4-1 victory against Nashville. Heed has been on fire with two goals and seven points over the past eight outings, emerging as a useful backstop in most fantasy pools. He has also stepped up as a decent mid-tier value in DFS play.

7 Dylan DeMelo Active

Dylan DeMelo is likely to start the 2017-18 campaign on the Sharks' third pairing. Nothing has been guaranteed of course, but it does seem like the roster spot is DeMelo's to lose at this point. DeMelo split the 2016-17 campaign between the AHL and NHL with him scoring a goal and eight points in 25 contests at the higher level.

8 Joakim Ryan Active

Joakim Ryan picked up an assist with a plus-1 rating and a franchise-record nine blocked shots in Wednesday's win against Nashville. Ryan entered the game scoreless with a minus-3 rating and 11 blocked shots through his first nine games, so don't get terribly excited about this performance and drop a more consistent player for Ryan. He is only worth a look in the deepest of fantasy pools at this point.

G 1 Martin Jones Active

Martin Jones turned aside 25 of the 26 shots he faced as the San Jose Sharks defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 in a shootout on Saturday night. Jones allowed an early goal to Corey Perry but stood tall for the rest of the night, including the shootout. His record improves to 7-3-0 with a 1.98 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage. He is a number one goalie fantasy-wise, but on the lower end of the spectrum. He will get the majority of starts in the Sharks net however.