Aaron Dell | Goalie | #30

Team: San Jose Sharks
Age / DOB:  (27) / 5/4/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 205
Aaron Dell will play between the pipes Friday night.
Dell is getting his first start since Dec. 10. This will likely lead to Martin Jones playing against Los Angeles on Saturday, though that hasn't been confirmed. Dec 30 - 2:47 PM
Source: Kevin Kurz on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
5278310102.16135125.9260
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 27@ ANA0000000.0000.0000
Dec 23EDM0000000.0000.0000
Dec 20CAL0000000.0000.0000
Dec 18@ CHI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 16@ MON0000000.0000.0000
Dec 14@ OTT0000000.0000.0000
Dec 13@ TOR0000000.0000.0000
Dec 10CAR160100033.003330.9090
Dec 9@ ANA0000000.0000.0000
Dec 7OTT0000000.0000.0000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Joe Thornton
2Logan Couture
3Patrick Marleau
4Chris Tierney
5Micheal Haley
LW1Tomas Hertl
2Mikkel Boedker
3Matthew Nieto
4Melker Karlsson
RW1Joe Pavelski
2Joel Ward
3Joonas Donskoi
4Tommy Wingels
5Timo Meier
6Kevin Labanc
D1Brent Burns
2Marc-Edouard Vlasic
3Paul Martin
4Justin Braun
5Brenden Dillon
6Dylan DeMelo
7David Schlemko
G1Martin Jones
2Aaron Dell
 

 