All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Joe Thornton Active

Joe Thornton has scored two goals in 34 games this season. The veteran center has scored both markers into empty nets. On top of that, he has been credited with just 34 shots on target and owns a career-low 5.9 shooting percentage. That is not encouraging as we get close to the second half of the year. Thornton has racked up 21 assists to give him some fantasy value, but he will have to improve in other areas. Getting some more production on the power play, where he has nine points, would help tremendously.

2 Logan Couture Active

Logan Couture will indeed play on Friday night against Montreal. Couture has posted points in four of his last five games, he has a goal and four points over that span. In 18 games against Eastern foes this season, Couture has scored five goals and nine points.

3 Patrick Marleau Active

The San Jose Sharks are making some tweaks to their struggling power play. San Jose has stuck with Brent Burns, Joe Thornton, Joe Pavelski, Patrick Marleau and Logan Couture for years, but changes needed to be made after the team has gone just 4-for-35 since Dec. 9. So head coach Pete DeBoer decide to take Marleau off the top unit during Wednesday's practice and replaced him with Joel Ward. "We’re looking at different options. We’re kind of at that point," DeBoer said. "I think we need to explore everything. Like every decision you make, you try and let it run its course and give it as much time as you can, but obviously it’s not where we want it to be right now." Marleau found himself on the second unit.

4 Chris Tierney Active

Chris Tierney gained confidence from San Jose's 2016 playoff run. Tierney was in his second NHL campaign at the time, but scored a solid four goals and nine points in 24 postseason contests. "I thought I was going to be a little more nervous going into the playoffs than I was, but once you get playing it kind of feels like you’re just playing another game. … I think I just got more confident every series that I could go up against [Anze] Kopitar, or [Ryan] Johansen, or [Alex] Steen, [Jori] Lehtera or [Vladimir] Tarasenko," he said. After recording 20 points in the 2015-16 regular season, he has two goals and eight points in 25 games this season.

5 Micheal Haley Active

Micheal Haley, Matt Nieto and Dylan DeMelo will each be scratched against the Blackhawks on Sunday. Of the three only Haley has posted a modicum of fantasy value. He has three helpers with 32 PIMs and 56 hits in just 19 games this season. Not too shabby if you're in the right league.

LW 1 Tomas Hertl I.L.

Tomas Hertl's return to the ice remains uncertain but it could come sometime in January, according to Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area. He is still wearing a brace on the knee as he continues to rehab from surgery in late November. Hertl hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 17 and he has nine points in 17 games.

2 Mikkel Boedker Active

Mikkel Boedker has been a huge disappointment to his fantasy owners this season. Boedker has had 51 points in two of his last three seasons but has only two goals and six points in 32 games this campaign for the Sharks. San Jose inked him to a four-year/$16 million contract in the off-season and he has been a fantasy flop ever since. If he is still in your lineup, you aren't winning your pool.

3 Matthew Nieto Active

Matthew Nieto has been scratched for five straight games. The 24-year-old forward has earned just two assists in 13 games this campaign. He hasn't played since Nov. 26 against Anaheim.

4 Melker Karlsson Active

Melker Karlsson (head) was able to play in Tuesday's contest. Karlsson had to leave Sunday's game after being elbowed in the head, but fortunately that hit doesn't seem to have caused him any significant issues. He blocked two shots in 12:19 minutes of ice time Tuesday night.

RW 1 Joe Pavelski Active

Joe Pavelski is on a four-game point streak. Pavelski registered an assist in the Sharks' 3-2 overtime victory against Anaheim Tuesday night. He has 12 goals and 33 points in 35 contests in 2016-17.

2 Joel Ward Active

Joel Ward practiced on the Sharks' top power play unit on Wednesday. He took Patrick Marleau's spot with Brent Burns, Joe Thornton, Joe Pavelski and Logan Couture. Ward's production has dropped significantly this season, so this might be a way to get him going. He has just two goals and eight assists in 33 games, after posting 21 goals and 43 points last season.

3 Joonas Donskoi Active

Joonas Donskoi provided half of the scoring as the San Jose Sharks beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 Tuesday night. The first period was quiet for both teams, but the Sharks came out shooting in the second. Patrick Marleau and Paul Martin scored before the halfway mark of that period, but Donskoi got two insurance goals at the 14:23 and 16:19 minute mark. His second goal was unassisted. Donskoi has been quiet much of the season, but he has come on strong recently with two multi-point efforts in the past three games. He had two assists Friday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

4 Tommy Wingels Active

Tommy Wingels (undisclosed) returned to action on Friday December 2. Wingels was sidelined for three straight games. He recorded a shot on goal and six hits in 10:29 minutes of ice time in his return.

5 Timo Meier Active

Timo Meier scored in his NHL debut Friday. There is no doubting that Meier is the Sharks top prospect and he didn't disappoint Friday with a goal and other chances. "He’s a big, powerful guy. I thought he looked comfortable," Pete DeBoer said. "He’s heavy, he’s hard – he plays the way we want to play." He scored on his first shot in the NHL and he should be taken this week in most drafts if available. Meier was drafted ninth overall in 2015, a draft that looks to be outstanding at this early stage.

6 Kevin Labanc Active

Kevin Labanc has netted four goals in the last eight games. He potted two goals, including the overtime winner, against Edmonton on Friday before the holiday break. Labanc skated on a line with Logan Couture, who assisted on both markers, and Mikkel Boedker in the contest. If he can build some chemistry with Couture then it could make him an attractive waiver option.

D 1 Brent Burns Active

Brent Burns received a great feed from Joe Pavelski in overtime and sunk the puck at the 2:46 minute mark as the San Jose Sharks beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 Tuesday night. This was Burns’ first goal in the past five games and he made the most of it, but he has been far from irrelevant to fantasy players with points earned in 10 of his last 11 games. Burns now has 34 points for the season with 14 goals and 20 assists. Pavelski’s assist gives him 33 points. They stand well above the remainder of the Sharks in terms of points earned.

2 Marc-Edouard Vlasic Active

Marc-Edouard Vlasic has been handed a $5,000 fine by the NHL. Vlasic was punished for spearing Erik Karlsson. The fine is the maximum allowed under the CBA.

3 Paul Martin Active

Paul Martin scored his first of the season Saturday. The defenseman has nine points thus far and is a plus-six for the Sharks. The defenseman can be taken in deep, deep leagues but doesn't produce enough to be taken in most. Nevertheless, he should get more than 20 points for the first time in five seasons.

4 Justin Braun Active

Justin Braun earned an assist on Thursday in a 4-2 win against Pittsburgh. Braun logged 25:01 of ice time in the match, mostly against Sidney Crosby's line, alongside Marc-Edouard Vlasic. His shot from the point was deflected in front by Logan Couture. Braun has seven points in the postseason, including two goals and one helper in the Stanley Cup Final.

5 Brenden Dillon Active

Brenden Dillon is expected to play on a pairing with David Schlemko this season. After the Sharks acquired Roman Polak from the Maple Leafs last season, he and Dillon formed a physical pairing for the Sharks. Now, with Polak gone, it sounds like Dillon and Schlemko will have an opportunity to play together. The Sharks signed Schlemko this summer after he played the last season in New Jersey. Expect this to be a solid defensive pairing, but neither player will provide much in terms of standard fantasy value.

6 Dylan DeMelo Active

Dylan DeMelo is in, and David Schlemko is on the pine Friday against the Oilers. In seven games thus far the youngster DeMelo has two points and 13 hits. While the elder statesman has eight points with 39 blocks in 28 games.

7 David Schlemko Active

David Schlemko scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Schlemko opened the scoring with a power play goal at the 6:50 mark of the opening period. He also picked up the primary assist on Timo Meier's first career goal just a few minutes later. Tonight was the second time this season that Schlemko put up a multi-point effort. He has one goal and seven assists in 27 games. Patrick Marleau and Melker Karlsson also found the back of the net for the Sharks.

G 1 Martin Jones Active

Martin Jones faced 36 shots and let two get past him as the San Jose Sharks defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 Tuesday night. Jones has won six of his last seven games dating back to December 13th, and his stats have been mostly impressive with six efforts north of .900. Tuesday night’s .944 was his second best outing in that span, which makes him an attractive fantasy prospect.