Player Page

Roster

Maxime Lagace | Goalie | #33

Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/12/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 190
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Maxime Lagace will start Sunday night against Los Angeles.
Malcolm Subban will serve as the backup and get some more practice time before he returns to game action. Lagace made 19 saves in a 5-2 win over Vancouver this past Thursday in his last outing. Nov 19 - 7:16 PM
Source: Vegas Golden Knights on Twitter
More Maxime Lagace Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
9496351323.87236204.8640
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Nov 16@ VAN160100022.002119.9050
Nov 14@ EDM150010078.402922.7590
Nov 10WPG160100022.002927.9310
Nov 7@ MON158010033.102825.8930
Nov 6@ TOR165000032.772522.8800
Nov 4@ OTT159100044.072824.8570
Nov 2@ BOS159010022.032826.9290
Oct 31@ NYR160010155.003732.8650
Oct 30@ NYI125010049.60117.6360

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1William Karlsson
2Erik Haula
3Cody Eakin
4Mikhail Grabovski
5Reid Duke
LW1David Perron
2Jonathan Marchessault
3Oscar Lindberg
4Brendan Leipsic
5William Carrier
RW1James Neal
2Reilly Smith
3Tomas Nosek
4Alex Tuch
5David Clarkson
D1Nate Schmidt
2Colin Miller
3Shea Theodore
4Brad Hunt
5Brayden McNabb
6Deryk Engelland
7Luca Sbisa
8Jon Merrill
G1Malcolm Subban
2Marc-Andre Fleury
3Oscar Dansk
4Maxime Lagace
 

 