C 1 William Karlsson Active

William Karlsson has excelled after his switch back to center from the wing. Karlsson started the season with the Golden Knights on the wing and moved back to center nine games ago. "I’ve been a center my whole life, so obviously I know without thinking where I’m going to be," Karlsson said. "When I was at the wing, sometimes I had to take an extra second just to see where I’m at and know what to do. Even though I think I got better the more games I played on the wing, of course I feel more comfortable up the middle." Karlsson has eight points in the nine games since the move and has 12 points in 16 games this season. He is worth a pickup in deeper leagues.

2 Erik Haula Active

Erik Haula scored the game-winning goal and registered an assist in Vegas' 5-2 win over Vancouver Thursday night. Haula has six goals and 11 points in 14 contests in 2017-18 after recording just 26 points with Minnesota last season. David Perron, William Karlsson, and Jonathan Marchessault each contributed a goal and an assist as well for Vegas. Reilly Smith netted his sixth goal and 14th point in 18 games. James Neal registered an assist to extend his point streak to three games.

3 Cody Eakin Active

Cody Eakin scored a goal in a 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. Nate Schmidt made a nice play to force the turnover before setting up Cody Eakin for the one-timer that just got through Rask. Eakin impressively has two goals and seven points in 12 games this season. The Eakin, Tuch, and Lindberg line has been really good of late and are definitely worth keeping an eye on.

4 Mikhail Grabovski I.L.

Mikhail Grabovski's status for the 2017-18 season is still unclear. Nick Costonika of NHL.com reported Thursday that Grabovski arrived in Las Vegas for his physical and is hoping to be able to play. However, Golden Knights GM George McPhee said the team is still awaiting the results. He doesn't expect Grabovski to be available, but said "that's up to the doctors." Grabovski's stall was empty in the locker room. He missed the entire 2016-17 campaign because of post-concussion syndrome.

5 Reid Duke I.L.

Reid Duke (shoulder surgery) will be out anywhere between four to six months. Duke was the first player to ever join the Golden Knights. The is the 21-year-old's first year as a professional hockey player, but he might not get an opportunity to suit up in the NHL. Duke had 37 goals and 71 points in 59 games with WHL Brandon last season.

LW 1 David Perron Active

David Perron recorded the first penalty shot goal in Vegas' franchise history on Tuesday night. Perron gave the Golden Knights a 4-2 late in the second period with the goal, but the Rangers rallied in the third and handed Vegas a 6-4 loss. Perron took two minor penalties on the same shift during the final frame and New York scored to start their comeback. He acknowledged after the match that he let his team down with the mistake.

2 Jonathan Marchessault Active

Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and two assists on Saturday. Marchessault has four goals and nine points in 10 games with Vegas and has five points in his last three contests. He had 30 goals and 51 points with Florida last season and looks to be proving that season was not a fluke. He is worth a pick up in deeper leagues.

3 Oscar Lindberg Active

Coach Gerard Gallant has loved the play of Oscar Lindberg. Lindberg was taken from the Rangers in the expansion draft and has not looked back. He has four goals in nine games thus far but it has been his overall play that has impressed Gallant. "He’s been tremendous for us," Gallant said. "The guy comes to work every day, never complains and does whatever you ask of him."

4 Brendan Leipsic Active

Brendan Leipsic (healthy scratch) won't be in the Golden Knights lineup on Tuesday night against Edmonton. Brendan Leipsic has four points in nine games with the Golden Knights this season, but he'll sit out tonight's game against Edmonton as a healthy scratch. Joining him in the press box will be defensemen Shea Theodore and Luca Sbisa.

5 William Carrier Active

William Carrier will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Vancouver Canucks. It's the second time this season that Carrier will watch his team play from the press box. He has one goal and one assist in 16 games this season. Jon Merrill will also be scratched in this one.

RW 1 James Neal Active

James Neal posted his 10th goal of the season in Tuesday's 8-2 loss at Edmonton. After posting six goals over his first four outings, the veteran slowed down to wrap up October and kick off November. However, he is starting to show signs of heating up again, lighting the lamp in back-to-back games, while posting three markers over his past four contests. He has emerged as a fantasy must-start through thick and thin.

2 Reilly Smith Active

Reilly Smith potted his fifth goal with the Golden Knights in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to Toronto. Smith got a power-play goal late in the second period. He is tied for second on Vegas in scoring with 11 points in 14 games.

3 Tomas Nosek Active

Tomas Nosek scored a goal while adding an assist with a plus-2 rating, a blocked shot and a hit across 10:23 of ice time in Tuesday's win against Chicago. Nosek entered the game with just one goal and a minus-1 rating, so don't get terribly excited about Nosek's multi-point game. Until he starts to produce offense on a regular basis he can be left to the waiver wire in most fantasy pools.

4 Alex Tuch Active

Alex Tuch picked up a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders. Tuch's power play goal at the 15:46 mark of the first period gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead at the time. He also helped set up Colin Miller's goal on the man-advantage late in the third frame. Tuch finished tonight's contest with one shot on goal in 14:11 of ice time. The young forward is up to three goals and two assists in six games this season.

5 David Clarkson I.L.

David Clarkson (back) does not have a stall set up in the Golden Knights' locker room at City National Arena. Clarkson hasn't been medically cleared to play yet, but Vegas GM George McPhee said the team is awaiting the results of Thursday's physicals before making a decision on how to proceed. It's not expected that Clarkson will be available for the upcoming season. He hasn't played since March 2016 and his career could be over because of a back injury.

D 1 Nate Schmidt Active

Nate Schmidt missed practice Sunday. It was a scheduled day off for the Golden Knights best defenseman. At least that's what was being said. Schmidt has a goal and three points in seven games this season with a plus-two rating.

2 Colin Miller Active

Colin Miller will play against his former Boston teammates on Sunday night. Miller hasn't recorded a point in four games with Vegas so far this campaign. He had 13 points in 61 matches with the Bruins in 2016-17.

3 Shea Theodore Active

Shea Theodore will serve as a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Montreal. Theodore has one assist in three games this season. Brendan Leipsic and Jon Merrill will also serve as healthy scratches in this one. None of these three players will carry fantasy value this season.

4 Brad Hunt Active

Brad Hunt will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against Toronto. Hunt has picked up a remarkable seven assists in seven games this season. It's the second time in a row that he'll watch from the press box. Jon Merrill and William Carrier will also be scratched.

5 Brayden McNabb Active

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant has announced that Brayden McNabb will return to the lineup tonight. After starting the opening four games of the season, McNabb was scratched for the last two games. He's known more for his work in his own end rather than in the offensive end. Still no word on who will be sacrificed in the lineup to make room for him.

6 Deryk Engelland Active

Deryk Engelland scored his second goal of 2017-18 in Monday' 4-3 shootout loss to Toronto. Engelland got the Golden Knights a point in the standings when he tied the game at 3-3 at the 6:16 mark of the third period. He has contributed six points and a plus-6 rating through 14 games this campaign.

7 Luca Sbisa Sidelined

Luca Sbisa (undisclosed) didn't skate with the Golden Knights on Saturday. That makes it unlikely that Sbisa will be able to return on Sunday. He's missed two straight contests so far.

8 Jon Merrill Active

Jon Merrill will get into the lineup on Tuesday night at Edmonton. This will mark Merrill's fourth appearance of the season. He has been a healthy scratch for the last five contests. Shea Theodore will head to the press box instead.

G 1 Malcolm Subban Active

Coach Gerard Gallant knows who is starting on Sunday in goal for Vegas but is not tipping his hand. It makes sense that Malcolm Subban regains the net after being taken off injured reserve for a lower body injury suffered 12 games ago but Maxime Lagace is also in the picture as he has started the last eight straight games. "I know who we’re going to start," Gallant said. "I’ll let you know before (Sunday’s) game." Stay tuned. Subban is 2-0-0 this season with a 2.06 GAA and a .936 save percentage.

2 Marc-Andre Fleury I.L.

There was no update from coach Gerard Gallant Saturday regarding the status of injured goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. Fleury has been out since October 13 with a concussion and since then it has been a succession of injuries in the Vegas cage. Malcolm Subban has returned from being out a month but there is also still no word on the status of Oscar Dansk.

3 Oscar Dansk I.L.

Oscar Dansk (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve by Vegas. Dansk is the third goaltender the Golden Knights have been forced to place on injured reserve through the first 10 games of the franchise. He suffered a lower-body injury in Monday's loss to the Islanders.