Reid Duke | Center | #79 Team: Vegas Golden Knights Age / DOB: (21) / 1/28/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 197 Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 6 (169) / MIN

Reid Duke has signed an entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights. The free agent forward from the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings has agreed to a three-year entry-level contract with Vegas, which marks the first player transaction in the team's history. The former draft pick of the Minnesota Wild has 35 goals and 32 assists in 54 games this season. Source: Vegas Golden Knights on Twitter

Minnesota has until June 1st to sign prospect Reid Duke. The Wild might end up trading Duke rather than inking him as there reportedly is some interest from other teams. Duke had 33 goals and 62 points in 68 WHL regular season games. He's added another eight goals and 24 points in 21 playoff contests. Minnesota took him with the 169th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Source: Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune