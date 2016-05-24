Player Page

Reid Duke | Center | #79

Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:  (21) / 1/28/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 197
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 6 (169) / MIN
Reid Duke has signed an entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.
The free agent forward from the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings has agreed to a three-year entry-level contract with Vegas, which marks the first player transaction in the team's history. The former draft pick of the Minnesota Wild has 35 goals and 32 assists in 54 games this season. Mar 6 - 2:19 PM
Source: Vegas Golden Knights on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

PosRoleName
 

 