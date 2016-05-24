Welcome,
Reid Duke | Center | #79
Team:
Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 1/28/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 197
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 6 (169) / MIN
Latest News
Recent News
Reid Duke has signed an entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.
The free agent forward from the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings has agreed to a three-year entry-level contract with Vegas, which marks the first player transaction in the team's history. The former draft pick of the Minnesota Wild has 35 goals and 32 assists in 54 games this season.
Mar 6 - 2:19 PM
Source:
Vegas Golden Knights on Twitter
Minnesota has until June 1st to sign prospect Reid Duke.
The Wild might end up trading Duke rather than inking him as there reportedly is some interest from other teams. Duke had 33 goals and 62 points in 68 WHL regular season games. He's added another eight goals and 24 points in 21 playoff contests. Minnesota took him with the 169th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.
Tue, May 24, 2016 04:49:00 PM
Source:
Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune
Reid Duke has been removed from Minnesota's camp roster.
Duke had 15 goals and 40 points in 62 WHL games in 2013-14. He was taken with the 169th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.
Tue, Sep 23, 2014 05:53:00 PM
Source:
Wild.nhl.com
Reid Duke signs ELC with Vegas Golden Knights
Mar 6 - 2:19 PM
Wild need to make a decision on Reid Duke
Tue, May 24, 2016 04:49:00 PM
Reid Duke returns to WHL Lethbridge
Tue, Sep 23, 2014 05:53:00 PM
More Reid Duke Player News
GP
G
A
PTS
+/-
PIM
PPG
PPA
SHG
SHA
GW
SOG
Pct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Team
GP
G
A
PTS
+/-
PIM
PPG
PPA
SHG
SHA
GW
SOG
Pct
Career stats are currently unavailable
