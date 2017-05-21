Frederick Gaudreau | Center | #32

All Positions

C 1 Ryan Johansen Sidelined

The Nashville Predators have confirmed that Ryan Johansen was diagnosed with acute compartment syndrome. That was reported on Saturday, but now there is a Predators' statement on the matter. "Rapid diagnosis and treatment are critical to prevent complications," Predators GM David Poile said. "His symptoms developed shortly after the end of Game Four in Nashville, and as they progressed, he was diagnosed, transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and had surgery performed by head team physician Dr. Jed Kuhn within two hours of his diagnosis. As a result, he had no permanent injury to his muscle, nerves or blood vessels and we expect a full and complete recovery. The Predators would like to thank Vanderbilt Life Flight Paramedics, the VUMC Emergency Department, Operating Room Nurses, and Anesthesiologists for their expedient and excellent care." Johansen will not be able to return before the end of the playoffs, but he should be available for the start of the 2017-18 season.

2 Mike Fisher Active

Mike Fisher registered an assist in Nashville's 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Fisher didn't register a point in his first 14 playoff games in 2017, but he has three assists in his last two contests. Unfortunately for the Predators his recent offensive surge hasn't tipped the scales in their favor as Nashville still trails 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Final.

3 Calle Jarnkrok Active

Calle Jarnkrok will suit up in Friday's game against the St. Louis Blues. Jarnkrok missed the first game of the series with a lower-body injury, but he's back tonight. He's skating on a line with Colin Wilson and James Neal. Jarnkrok has one assist in four games this postseason.

4 Colton Sissons Active

Colton Sissons got his sixth goal of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday night. He was credited with a power-play goal in the third period when a point shot by Roman Josi went off his shin pad. Sissons had seven shots on goal in the contest and he created plenty of scoring chances. He has generated 11 points in 17 playoff games after he had 10 points in 58 matches during the regular season.

5 Vernon Fiddler Active

Vernon Fiddler is not out warming up with his teammates, indicating he will likely be scratched for Game 3. Fiddler has played in nine game so far this post-season, picking up two points while averaging just over eight minutes a game.

6 Frederick Gaudreau Active

Frederick Gaudreau's second period goal was the game winner Saturday as the Nashville Predators won their first ever Stanley Cup Final game. Gaudreau has two goals in the playoffs, both coming against Pittsburgh in the Final as he also scored in Game 1 Monday to tie the match at three. Gaudreau is making quite an impression in the Final and that bodes well in the future for the 24-year-old. He saw action on the fourth line with P.A. Parenteau and Harry Zolnierczyk which was quite productive.

LW 1 Colin Wilson Sidelined

Colin Wilson (undisclosed) is not taking part in pre-game warmups, indicating he will miss Game 3. Despite skating this morning, Wilson isn't ready to return for the pivotal Game 3 against the Penguins.

2 Kevin Fiala Sidelined

Kevin Fiala has a timetable of four-to-six months for his recovery from a fractured femur. He traveled back to Nashville with the team Friday and was encouraged to start walking by doctors. It wouldn't be surprising if this injury kept Fiala on the shelf for the start of the 2017-18 season.

3 Pontus Aberg Active

Pontus Aberg scored a goal in Nashville's 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 2 Wednesday night. Aberg has caught fire recently with two goals and four points in his last four games. Viktor Arvidsson and Mike Fisher assisted on the marker. The goal came at 12:57 of the first period and gave the Predators a 1-0 lead, but that proved to be all they could manage against Matt Murray tonight.

4 Austin Watson Active

Austin Watson registered an assist in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. He also accounted for a team-high six hits in the contest. Watson leads the 2017 playoffs with 87 hits in 17 games. He also has chipped in seven points.

5 Cody McLeod Active

It looks like Cody McLeod will not play in Game 3 against the Penguins. Coach Peter Laviolette as decided to change up his bottom two lines ahead of Game 3. McLeod and Fiddler will watch from the press box while P.A. Parenteau and Harry Zolnierczyk will tag in.

6 Harry Zolnierczyk Active

Harry Zolnierczyk will be a healthy scratch in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against Anaheim on Thursday night. Zolnierczyk suited in Game 3, but he had just 6:12 of ice time in that game. P.A. Parenteau is expected to take his spot in the lineup. Anthony Bitetto, Brad Hunt, Vernon Fiddler, Miikka Salomaki, Vladislav Kamenev, Marek Mazanec, Frederick Gaudreau and Trevor Murphy are also expected to watch from the press box.

RW 1 Filip Forsberg Active

Filip Forsberg revealed to the media that he has played for the Stanley Cup plenty of times in video games. Forsberg laughed and said it's time for him to try it in real life now. With Ryan Johansen out, the Predators will continue to lean on Forsberg for offensive production if they wish to defeat the defending Stanley Cup champions. Forsberg will be looking to prove himself against two of the game's best in Crosby and Malkin for the Stanley Cup.

2 Viktor Arvidsson Active

Viktor Arvidsson is on a three-game point streak. Arvidsson recorded two assists in Nashville's 3-2 overtime loss in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. He's up to two goals and 10 points in 14 playoff games, including five assists in his last three contests.

3 James Neal Active

James Neal scored his sixth goal of the playoffs on Saturday. It was an all-important goal as Neal found the back of the net with less than a minute to go in the second period and that gave the Predators a 3-1 lead in a game they would eventually win 5-1. Neal has only two assists in the playoffs in 19 games so his production has been spotty since the end of the regular season.

4 P. A. Parenteau Active

Based off line rushes during pre-game warmups, it appears P.A. Parenteau and Harry Zolnierczyk will play in Game 3 against the Penguins. They are currently riding on Frederik Gaudreau's win in place of Cody McLeod and Austin Watson. Watson has moved up to the third line in place of Gaudreau who is replacing Fiddler on the 4th line. The Predators are making some expected changes ahead of Game 3.

5 Craig Smith Active

Craig Smith scored his first of the playoffs on Saturday. Smith missed over three weeks of action in May with a lower body injury and returned to the lineup for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final after being out for all of Round 3 against Anaheim as well as plenty of earlier action. He has two points in seven games thus far after his unassisted effort Saturday.

6 Miikka Salomaki Active

It appears as though Miikka Salomaki will be among Nashville's healthy scratches on Monday night. Salomaki was in the lineup for Games 5 and 6 against Anaheim in the Western Conference Final, but stayed out late during the team's optional morning skate. Nashville is expected to get back Mike Fisher and Craig Smith in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, so Salomaki, P. A. Parenteau and Harry Zolnierczyk might be heading to the press box.

D 1 P.K. Subban Active

P.K. Subban has all-but promised that the Nashville Predators will win Game 3. The Predators are down 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Final, but now the series is going back to Nashville. "We don't lose in our building," Subban said following the Predators' Game 2 loss. "So we're going back home, we're going to win the next game and then we'll see what happens from there." Subban wasn't backing down from that statement on Thursday, saying that he feels even more confident in it now and that "there's no question" the Predators will take Game 3.

2 Roman Josi Active

Roman Josi picked up a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Josi took a feed from Calle Jarnkrok before firing one home on the power play passed Matt Murray to tie up the game 5:51 into the second period. Josi became the first defenseman to pick up three points in a Stanley Cup final game since Duncan Keith did it for the Blackhawks on June 4th, 2010. Another big game from Josi on Monday would go a long way in tying up the series for Nashville. He has totaled 14 points through 19 playoff games so far.

3 Ryan Ellis Active

Ryan Ellis netted his fifth goal of the postseason in Monday's 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh. Ellis got the Predators on the board on a second-period power play after the Penguins took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission. Nashville outshot Pittsburgh 9-0 in the middle frame. Unfortunately, Ellis finished with a minus-2 rating and he was unable to stop Jake Guentzel, who scored the game winner even though the Preds were in full control of the match. Ellis has produced 12 points in 15 playoff games.

4 Mattias Ekholm Active

Mattias Ekholm scored once, assisted on another and had 12 penalty minutes on Saturday. It was Ekholm's first goal of the playoffs this season as he became the 19th Predator to find the back of the net in the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs. Ekholm is a stud on the Nashville blueline and with a goal and 10 points thus far, he has been a great contributor to your playoff fantasy team if you drafted him.

5 Anthony Bitetto Active

It looks like Anthony Bitetto will not play in Game 3 against the Penguins. Peter Laviolette elected to insert P.A. Parenteau and Harry Zolnierczyk into the lineup, and decided against making any changes to his defensive pairings. This means that Anthony Bitetto, Brad Hunt, Vernon Fiddler, Miikka Salomaki, Cody McLeod, Vladislav Kamenev, Marek Mazanec, Petter Granberg will all watch from the press box tonight.

6 Matt Irwin Active

Matt Irwin registered his second assist of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 6 against Anaheim. He has contributed two points in 16 games for the Predators, who will compete in the Cup Final against Pittsburgh or Ottawa. Yannick Weber got his first point of Nashville's playoff run on Monday night. Nashville's defense corps has supplied plenty of offense and now Irwin and Weber are finally getting into the act.

7 Yannick Weber Active

Yannick Weber logged just 7:40 of ice time in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. His defense partner, Matt Irwin, played for just 9:04 in the contest. Nashville does lean heavily on the top-four defense group, but the ice time for Weber and Irwin against Pittsburgh on Monday was their lowest of the postseason. Weber explained the limited playing time had to do with matchups, special teams and the Predators trailing on the scoreboard.

8 Brad Hunt Active

Brad Hunt will make his long-awaited Preds debut on Tuesday night. Hunt was claimed off waivers from St. Louis on Jan. 17, but he hasn't played in a game with his new team until tonight. He has one goal and four assists in nine games.

G 1 Pekka Rinne Active

Pekka Rinne allowed one goal on 27 shots in a 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Rinne got a couple of bounces to go his way but he did make a few great stops to keep his team ahead in the second period. The Predators expressed on countless occasions prior to Game 3 that they still had complete faith in their starting goaltender and Rinne delivered big time tonight. His playoff record improves to 13-6 with a 1.93 goals against average and .931 save percentage. There will be no goalie controversy heading into Game 4 on Monday night.

2 Juuse Saros Active

Juuse Saros stopped 30 of 33 shots in a 7-3 win over the Dallas Stars. Saros has been excellent in relief of Rinne this season, really building up his experience for the future. He is highly thought of within Nashville's organization and is considered the goaltender of the future. His record is up to 10-8-3 on the year with a 2.35 goals against average and a .924 save percentage. Rinne aged 34, has another two years left on his contract at the conclusion of this season. Saros is an excellent goaltender to own in dynasty leagues.