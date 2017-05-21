Player Page

Roster

Frederick Gaudreau | Center | #32

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/1/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 179
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Frederick Gaudreau's second period goal was the game winner Saturday as the Nashville Predators won their first ever Stanley Cup Final game.
Gaudreau has two goals in the playoffs, both coming against Pittsburgh in the Final as he also scored in Game 1 Monday to tie the match at three. Gaudreau is making quite an impression in the Final and that bodes well in the future for the 24-year-old. He saw action on the fourth line with P.A. Parenteau and Harry Zolnierczyk which was quite productive. Jun 4 - 7:35 AM
Source: The Nashville Tennessean
More Frederick Gaudreau Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
901110000008.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 8@ WPG000000000000.000
Apr 6@ DAL000000000000.000
Apr 4NYI000000000000.000
Apr 2@ STL000000000000.000
Apr 1MIN000000000000.000
Mar 30TOR000000000000.000
Mar 28@ BOS000000000000.000
Mar 27@ NYI000000000000.000
Mar 25SJ000000000000.000
Mar 23CAL000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Mike Fisher
3Calle Jarnkrok
4Colton Sissons
5Vernon Fiddler
6Frederick Gaudreau
LW1Colin Wilson
2Kevin Fiala
3Pontus Aberg
4Austin Watson
5Cody McLeod
6Harry Zolnierczyk
RW1Filip Forsberg
2Viktor Arvidsson
3James Neal
4P. A. Parenteau
5Craig Smith
6Miikka Salomaki
D1P.K. Subban
2Roman Josi
3Ryan Ellis
4Mattias Ekholm
5Anthony Bitetto
6Matt Irwin
7Yannick Weber
8Brad Hunt
G1Pekka Rinne
2Juuse Saros
3Marek Mazanec
 

 