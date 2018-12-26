NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Player Page

Roster

Clark Bishop | Center | #64

Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/29/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 194
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 5 (127) / CAR
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Clark Bishop (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.
He fell done awkwardly along the boards in the opening period. The 22-year-old rookie has one goal and three points in 20 games this season. Jan 3 - 7:43 PM
Source: Michael Smith on Twitter
More Clark Bishop Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
19123-360000016.063
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 31PHI101100000000.000
Dec 29@ NJ100002000000.000
Dec 27@ WAS100000000001.000
Dec 23BOS1000-10000002.000
Dec 22PIT000000000000.000
Dec 20DET000000000000.000
Dec 16ARI100010000000.000
Dec 14WAS1000-20000000.000
Dec 13@ MON1000-10000001.000
Dec 11TOR1000-20000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sebastian Aho
2Jordan Staal
3Victor Rask
4Lucas Wallmark
5Clark Bishop
LW1Micheal Ferland
2Jordan Martinook
3Andrei Svechnikov
4Warren Foegele
5Saku Maenalanen
RW1Teuvo Teravainen
2Justin Williams
3Brock McGinn
D1Dougie Hamilton
2Justin Faulk
3Calvin de Haan
4Jaccob Slavin
5Trevor van Riemsdyk
6Brett Pesce
7Haydn Fleury
G1Curtis McElhinney
2Petr Mrazek
 

 