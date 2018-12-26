Clark Bishop | Center | #64

All Positions

C 1 Sebastian Aho Active

Sebastian Aho scored a goal in Thursday’s 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals. Micheal Ferland had the shot, but it was Aho that cleaned it up by burying the rebound to get the Hurricanes to within one goal midway through the final frame. Unfortunately for Carolina, they couldn’t muster up anything else the rest of the way. It’s Aho’s 13th point in his last nine games, bringing him to 15 goals and 39 points in 36 games this season.

2 Jordan Staal Sidelined

The Carolina Hurricanes won't have any healthy scratches in the press box on Thursday night when they face the Philadelphia Flyers. Both Jordan Staal (upper body) and Haydn Fleury (concussion) will be the scratches.

3 Victor Rask Active

Victor Rask scored a goal in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Rask was parked in front of the net when he deflected Jaccob Slavin’s point shot for his first goal of the season. It’s Rask’s first goal and point in four games since returning from a hand injury that cost him the opening portion of the season. He’s presently not worth owning in any formats.

4 Lucas Wallmark Active

Lucas Wallmark found the back of the net in Monday's 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Wallmark opened the scoring at the 10:47 mark of the first period, and the Hurricanes never looked back. The 23-year-old has three goals and 13 points in 38 games this season. He shouldn't pop up on your fantasy radar.

5 Clark Bishop Sidelined

Clark Bishop (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. He fell done awkwardly along the boards in the opening period. The 22-year-old rookie has one goal and three points in 20 games this season.

LW 1 Micheal Ferland Active

Micheal Ferland registered an assist in Carolina's 3-1 loss to Washington on Thursday. Ferland has no goals and two assists in four games since returning from an upper-body injury. He has 11 goals and 17 points in 29 contests this season, which isn't too surprising from a points-per-game perspective.

2 Jordan Martinook Active

Jordan Martinook tied the team-high with five shots in Carolina's 2-0 loss to New Jersey Saturday afternoon. Martinook has now been held off the scoresheet for six straight games. He has eight goals and 11 points in 37 contests in 2018-19.

3 Andrei Svechnikov Active

Andrei Svechnikov scored in a 3-1 win versus the Flyers on Monday night. The Hurricanes’ rookie scored in the second period to increase his team’s lead to 3-0. Svechnikov has amassed 11 goals and 19 points in 2018-19.

4 Warren Foegele Active

Warren Foegele scored his fourth of the season Sunday. The goal snapped a 27-game goalless streak for the rookie who had three goals in his first four games and then went into the prolonged slump. It was also his first point in 25 contests as Foegele finally added to his points total. He has no fantasy value at this time.

5 Saku Maenalanen Active

Saku Maenalanen has been called up by Carolina. Maenalanen has appeared in one game with the Hurricanes this season. In 31 matches at the AHL level this year with Charlotte, he has seven goals and seven assists.

RW 1 Teuvo Teravainen Active

Teuvo Teravainen found the back of the net twice and registered two assists in a 5-3 win versus Boston. Teravainen has eight goals and 29 points in 35 games in 2018-19. Justin Faulk scored the game-winning goal at 11:47 of the second period. Justin Williams, Micheal Ferland, and Jaccob Slavin each registered an assist for Carolina.

2 Justin Williams Active

Justin Williams suited up in his 1,200th NHL game on Monday night. Williams has played for the Flyers, Hurricanes (twice), Kings and Capitals throughout his career. He has 296 goals and 753 points in the NHL.

3 Brock McGinn Active

Brock McGinn found the back of the net in Carolina's 4-3 shootout win over San Jose on Friday. It was McGinn's first point in 10 games this season. He had 16 goals and 30 points in 80 contests in 2017-18. It's worth noting that McGinn's averaging a modest 13:40 minutes this season, down from 14:30 minutes a season prior.

D 1 Dougie Hamilton Active

The Carolina Hurricanes were shut out by a score of 3-0 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. The Hurricanes came out flying in the final period as they tried to spoil Matt Murray's shutout, sending 20 shots on Pittsburgh’s goaltender but he was up to the task throughout tonight’s game. Dougie Hamilton finished the game with one shot on goal, extending his streak of having at least one on goal to 199 games.

2 Justin Faulk Active

Justin Faulk scored for the first time since October 22, aiding the Hurricanes in their 5-3 win over Boston. Faulk used to be quite the goal scorer as he averaged 16 goals a season for three years prior to the 2017-18 season. He has regressed, scoring eight goals last season and Sunday's effort was only his second this season in 35 games. Toss in eight assists and you see why Faulk is no longer fantasy relevant in most fantasy leagues.

3 Calvin de Haan Active

Calvin de Haan did not practice on Wednesday after he took a high-stick on Tuesday night. De Hann's left eye was swollen after he received six stitches above the eyeball. "His eye looked pretty bad this morning," coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "He looked a little bit like Rocky. We just decided to give him a little breather. I think he'll be fine."

4 Jaccob Slavin Active

Jaccob Slavin scored his second of the season Thursday. It was his second in two games and this one came on the power play. Slavin has seven points this season and played all 2:23 of the Carolina power play Thursday, alongside Dougie Hamilton.

5 Trevor van Riemsdyk Active

Trevor van Riemsdyk won't dress on Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens. This will be the fourth time he sits this season. Jordan Staal (concussion), Curtis McElhinney (lower body) and Micheal Ferland (upper body) will also miss the game.

6 Brett Pesce Active

Brett Pesce will return from a lower-body injury on Wednesday night. Pesce has been out of the lineup for the last nine games. He is projected to be paired with Trevor van Riemsdyk.

7 Haydn Fleury Sidelined

The Carolina Hurricanes won't have any healthy bodies in the press box on Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Haydn Fleury (concussion) will be the only skater on the sidelines. He hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 13.

G 1 Curtis McElhinney Active

Curtis McElhinney stopped 22 of 23 shots in a 3-1 win vs. the Flyers on Monday night. The 35-year old had a relatively quiet night after the first period, but still conceded a goal in the third period to Flyers’ forward Jakub Voracek. McElhinney’s record improves to 8-5-1 with a 2.22 GAA and a .924 save percentage.