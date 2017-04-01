Player Page

Roster

Will Butcher | Defenseman

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (22) / 1/6/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 191
College: U. of Denver
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 5 (123) / COL
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Will Butcher will reportedly test the open market as an unrestricted free agent, according to BSN Denver.
"We informed the Avalanche of that decision," said Butcher's agent, Brian Bartlett. "We appreciate what Colorado has done, and we're not ruling out the Avalanche as a potential destination. But we just feel there will be other opportunities that should be explored too, and therefore we're going (Aug. 15)." The Avalanche can still negotiate with Butcher until then, but it's unlikely that he'll sign with them. He is coming off an impressive season with the University of Denver, where he captured the Hobey Baker Award and the NCAA championship. Butcher registered 37 points in 43 games last year and he should attract plenty of interest. Jul 26 - 3:02 PM
Source: BSN Denver
More Will Butcher Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Will Butcher's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Will Butcher's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Will Butcher's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Will Butcher's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Matt Duchene
2Tyson Jost
3J.T. Compher
4Carl Soderberg
5J.C. Beaudin
LW1Gabriel Landeskog
2Sven Andrighetto
3Colin Wilson
4Matt Nieto
5Gabriel Bourque
6A.J. Greer
7Rene Bourque
RW1Nathan MacKinnon
2Mikko Rantanen
3Blake Comeau
4Nail Yakupov
5Joe Colborne
D1Erik Johnson
2Tyson Barrie
3Nikita Zadorov
4Mark Barberio
5Anton Lindholm
6Andrei Mironov
7Chris Bigras
8Nicolas Meloche
9Duncan Siemens
G1Semyon Varlamov
2Jonathan Bernier
 

 