C 1 Paul Stastny Active

Paul Stastny scored a goal in St. Louis' 3-1 loss to Nashville in Game 6 Sunday afternoon. With that St. Louis has been eliminated from the 2017 playoffs. This also ended a somewhat quiet postseason for Stastny as he had two goals and three points in seven games. To be fair to him though, he suffered injuries during this playoff run from a lower-body issue to a gash above his right eye that needed immediate stitches. Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz assisted on his goal.

2 Brayden Schenn Active

The St. Louis Blues have acquired Brayden Schenn from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Jori Lehtera, the 27th overall pick in 2017, and a conditional first rounder in 2018. Schenn had 25 goals and 55 points in 79 games last season, making it his second straight campaign where he reached that 55-point mark. While Schenn never developed into an offensive star, he's a solid contributor that should do well for the Blues. It'll be worth keeping an eye on Schenn during training camp to see how he fits into St. Louis' roster. The ideal would obviously be seeing Schenn on a line with Vladimir Tarasenko, but that's far from a certainty.

3 Patrik Berglund Sidelined

Patrik Berglund underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a dislocated left shoulder. Berglund sustained the injury during his off-season training in Sweden and now he won't be available until December. He scored a career high 23 goals last season and generated 34 points in 82 games.

4 Kyle Brodziak Active

Kyle Brodziak will be a healthy scratch in Game 4 against Nashville on Tuesday night. Brodziak had been in St. Louis' lineup for each of their eight games this postseason, but he'll sit for the first time tonight. He has two assists and a minus-3 rating during the playoffs. Ivan Barbashev, Luke Opilka, Dmitrij Jaskin and Jordan Schmaltz will also watch the game from the press box.

5 Ivan Barbashev Active

Ivan Barbashev will draw into the Blues' lineup for Game 2 on Friday. Barbashev was a healthy scratch in Game 1. He's projected to play alongside Vladimir Sobotka and Jori Lehtera. With Barbashev in, Magnus Paajarvi will be a healthy scratch.

6 Oskar Sundqvist Active

Oskar Sundqvist has signed a one-year deal with St. Louis worth $650,000. Sundqvist was obtained by the Blues last week in the draft day trade that sent Ryan Reaves to the Penguins. He has four points in 28 career NHL appearances.

LW 1 Alexander Steen Active

The lower-body injury that Alexander Steen had been playing through in the 2017 playoffs was a broken foot. Steen broke his foot in the first game of the Blues' first round series, but played through the injury. He then blocked a shot with his already broken foot in Game 4 of the second round, which complicated the injury and forced him to miss Game 5. Despite that he returned to the lineup for Game 6 on Sunday. It's a prime example of the extent hockey players are willing to go to in order to help out their team. He had three goals and seven points in 10 playoff games.

2 Jaden Schwartz Active

Jaden Schwartz is proving to be a money player this postseason. He has scored four goals and leads the Blues with eight points in the playoffs. Three of Schwartz's markers have been game-winners, tying him with the Penguins' Jake Guentzel for the most in the postseason. If he nets one more game-deciding goal he will move past Brett Hull, David Backes and Scott Young for the team record in a single playoff season.

3 Robby Fabbri Active

Robby Fabbri (knee) remains on target to return in time for training camp. Blues GM Doug Armstrong said that Fabbri's recovery is still on schedule after the 21-year-old tore his ACL in February.

4 Zach Sanford Active

Zach Sanford will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Predators. Sanford played just under 10 minutes in Game 4, but he only managed two shots and no points. Jordan Schmaltz, Ivan Barbashev and Luke Opilka will also watch the game from the press box, while Alex Steen will miss the game with a lower-body injury. One more loss and the Blues will be officially knocked out of the playoffs.

5 Magnus Paajarvi Active

Magnus Paajarvi has signed a one-year, $800,000 contract extension with the St. Louis Blues. That's up from the $700,000 Paajarvi made during the 2016-17 campaign. He had eight goals and 13 points in 32 contests last season. He'll be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in the summer of 2018.

6 Vladimir Sobotka Active

Vladimir Sobotka has joined the Czech Republic for the World Hockey Championship tournament. He agreed to a three-year extension with the Blues on April 6 after spending three seasons with Omsk Avangard of the KHL. He made an immediate impact with St. Louis, scoring in his only regular season appearance and adding six points in 11 playoff matches.

RW 1 Vladimir Tarasenko Active

Blues GM Doug Armstrong said that Vladimir Tarasenko will not need off-season surgery. That contradicts Team Russia head coach Oleg Znarok's claim that the St. Louis star would not play at the World Hockey Championship due to an injury that required surgery. Armstrong said every Blues player, including Tarasenko, who was suffering from injuries in the playoffs should be fully healed within six weeks.

2 Dmitrij Jaskin Active

Dmitrij Jaskin scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators. It's a huge win for the Blues, as it allows them to stave off elimination for another day. He only got into the lineup tonight because Alex Steen (lower body) was out. Jaskin opened the scoring at the 5:43 mark of the second period. He finished the game with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes and a game-high eight shots on goal in 15:46 of ice time. Teammate Jaden Schwartz added the game-winning goal early in the second period. The Blues have cut the series deficit to 3-2. Game 6 will be played in Nashville on Sunday afternoon.

3 Tage Thompson Active

Tage Thompson feels he gained valuable experience by finishing the season in the AHL. "It was exactly what I needed and exactly what I was hoping for, a stepping stone," Thompson said. "Had I not made that jump at the end of the season, I wouldn't have known probably what it takes. Ultimately the goal is to make St. Louis next season, so now that I've got the experience of playing in Chicago I'm more prepared for training camp." He recorded 32 points in 34 games for the University of Connecticut prior to joining the Chicago Wolves. With the Blues' minor-league affiliate, Thompson had one goal and one assist in 16 outings as well as three points in 10 playoff matches. It's unclear if he'll be ready to make the jump to the NHL next season, but he should make progress as a potential top-six forward.

4 Beau Bennett Active

The Blues have signed Beau Bennett to a one-year, $650,000 deal. Bennet, who was considered by many to have tremendous potential, has been a flop in both Pittsburgh and New Jersey. Will it be any different in St. Louis? We won't hold our breath, but at $650,000 the Blues haven't invested much and he could pan out as a late bloomer.

5 Chris Thorburn Active

The Blues have inked Chris Thorburn to a two-year, $1.8 million deal. Thorburn will essentially replace Ryan Reaves, who retired last month, as the Blues' resident tough guy. If your league doesn't value penalty minutes, Thorburn has no fantasy value as his four points in 64 games just won't cut it.

D 1 Alex Pietrangelo Active

Alex Pietrangelo registered four shots on goal Wednesday night, but none of them got past Devan Dubnyk as the Blues where shutout 2-0 by the Wild. Pietrangelo was joined by Vladimir Tarasenko with four shots in the defeat. At the end of the game, both teams had totals of 28 pucks on target. The Blues defender has one assist in the series so far.

2 Colton Parayko Active

Colton Parayko and the St. Louis Blues have agreed to a five-year, $27.5 million contract extension. Parayko would have had an arbitration hearing on Thursday, so this last minute deal renders that moot. He was coming off his entry-level contract, but this big raise is well deserved. He's established himself as a top-four defenseman in his first two NHL campaigns and has contributed offensively with 13 goals and 68 points in 160 career games. If the 24-year-old continues to develop then this will be a great contract for the Blues. As it is it already looks like a good price for Parayko.

3 Jay Bouwmeester Active

Jay Bouwmeester had to wait until 2013 to play in his first Stanley Cup Playoffs game and now he can't picture hockey without it. "It's the funnest time of year," Bouwmeester said. "Now when the playoffs start, it would be weird not to play; it would be a really long summer. Everyone says it, but it is true. It's funnest for fans, it's funnest for players. It's the competition, it's the atmosphere around it, it's everything. I think that's what guys miss when they stop playing. As you get older, you appreciate that more and want to make that count. At this point, that's why you play. You want to ultimately win the Stanley Cup." Bouwmeester can get to the second round for the second time on Wednesday night if the Blues defeat the Wild in Game 4 and complete the sweep.

4 Joel Edmundson Active

Joel Edmundson is expected to take on a larger role with the Blues in 2017-18. Edmundson has formed a solid shutdown pairing with Colton Parayko and the duo was impressive in the playoffs. "I feel like I've been around long enough," said the 23-year-old blueliner. "I can definitely lead the way to the younger guys. ... Having a full year of experience, going through the playoffs last year, the confidence (this year) was there. I think that's what's going to be good for our group going into next year." His offensive success in the postseason may give him confidence to get involved in the play more often during the regular season. Still, he probably won't have much in the way of fantasy value next year.

5 Carl Gunnarsson Active

Carl Gunnarsson could be exposed in the expansion draft. "That kind of (stinks), but we all knew it was coming," Gunnarsson said. "When that day comes, everyone will be ready for it. Have to sit tight. It will be interesting to see how it works and (how) that team comes together." He skated in 56 games with the Blues in 2016-17 and chipped in six assists. Gunnarsson also had 68 blocks, while averaging just 13:36 of ice time per match.

6 Robert Bortuzzo Active

Robert Bortuzzo will return to action for Game 2 on Friday against the Wild. He's expected to pair with Carl Gunnarsson. Bortuzzo missed the last six games with an upper body injury. Through 38 games this season the physical defender posted four points with 50 blocks and 77 hits.

7 Jordan Schmaltz Active

Jordan Schmaltz has been called up by the St. Louis Blues. Schmaltz appeared in a playoff game for St. Louis in the first round, though he only logged 9:18 minutes of ice time. He had two assists in nine games with St. Louis during the regular season.

G 1 Jake Allen Active

Jake Allen wasn't satisfied with the St. Louis Blues' second round exit. "We didn’t advance far enough — disappointed," Allen said. "We had an opportunity this year that not many people thought we’d even get to the playoffs or win a round. But I feel like we could have easily went to the next round. It’s frustrating that way." He's right when he said that not a lot of people thought the Blues would get as far as they did. They defied expectations and Allen was a big factor in that. He struggled in the first half of the season, but he turned things around and extended that into the postseason where he posted a 1.96 GAA and .935 save percentage in 11 starts.