Colton Parayko | Defenseman | #55

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/12/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 226
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (86) / STL
Recent News

Colton Parayko and the St. Louis Blues have agreed to a five-year, $27.5 million contract extension.
Parayko would have had an arbitration hearing on Thursday, so this last minute deal renders that moot. He was coming off his entry-level contract, but this big raise is well deserved. He's established himself as a top-four defenseman in his first two NHL campaigns and has contributed offensively with 13 goals and 68 points in 160 career games. If the 24-year-old continues to develop then this will be a great contract for the Blues. As it is it already looks like a good price for Parayko. Jul 20 - 10:18 AM
Source: Elliotte Friedman on Twitter
More Colton Parayko Player News

Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
814313573246012188.021
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015STL7992433282934003165.055
2016STL814313573246012188.021
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Paul Stastny
2Brayden Schenn
3Patrik Berglund
4Kyle Brodziak
5Ivan Barbashev
6Oskar Sundqvist
LW1Alexander Steen
2Jaden Schwartz
3Robby Fabbri
4Zach Sanford
5Magnus Paajarvi
6Vladimir Sobotka
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Dmitrij Jaskin
3Tage Thompson
4Beau Bennett
5Chris Thorburn
D1Alex Pietrangelo
2Colton Parayko
3Jay Bouwmeester
4Joel Edmundson
5Carl Gunnarsson
6Robert Bortuzzo
7Jordan Schmaltz
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 