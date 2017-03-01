Frank Vatrano | Winger | #72

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Patrice Bergeron Active

Patrice Bergeron got the Bruins on the board early in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Nashville. He opened the scoring just 2:28 into the first period with his 18th goal of the season. Bergeron finished the match with a plus-2 rating and seven shots on target. The marker snapped a nine-game goalless slump, but he stayed productive during that span with six assists.

2 David Krejci Active

David Krejci scored in a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Krejci took a nice feed from Pastrnak and beat Rinne five-hole off the rush to put the Bruins up 2-0 13:52 into the first period. Krejci has picked up eight points in his last 10 games, bringing his total up to 22 goals and 51 points in 76 games this season. Patrice Bergeron, David Backes and Noel Acciari also scored for the Bruins in the win.

3 Ryan Spooner Active

Ryan Spooner is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday from a concussion. He centered the third line during the morning skate between Frank Vatrano and Jimmy Hayes. Spooner missed the last three games due to the injury.

4 Dominic Moore Active

Dominic Moore got his 11th goal of the season in Monday's 4-2 loss to Toronto. He found the back of the net in the last 10 seconds of the third period. Moore was called for an interference penalty, which led to a go-ahead goal by Tyler Bozak at the 1:57 mark of the final frame. The Leafs added two empty-netters before Moore got one back. Interim coach Bruce Cassidy thought it was "an egregious call."

LW 1 Brad Marchand Active

Brad Marchand has been selected as the league's first star of the week. He generated five goals and four helpers for nine points in three games. Marchand recorded his second career hat trick as part of three consecutive multi-point performances. He has potted 37 goals and 79 points in 71 contests this campaign.

2 Frank Vatrano Sidelined

Frank Vatrano is dealing with an unspecified injury. Vatrano won't play on Thursday and is day-to-day beyond that. He has 10 goals and 18 points in 42 games this season. Matt Beleskey will draw into the lineup as a result and play alongside Ryan Spooner and Jimmy Hayes.

3 Noel Acciari Active

Noel Acciari scored his first NHL goal on Tuesday night versus Nashville. Acciari contributed one assist in 19 games with Boston last year and he has four points in 24 appearances this campaign.

4 Matt Beleskey Active

Matt Beleskey will be scratched against the Predators on Tuesday. Through 43 games this season Beleskey has posted three goals and eight points along with 43 PIMs and 93 hits.

5 Sean Kuraly Active

The Boston Bruins have sent Sean Kuraly down to Providence of the American Hockey League. Kuraly has no points in five games with the Bruins this season and has no fantasy value moving forward.

6 Tim Schaller Sidelined

Tim Schaller (lower body) wore a non-contact jersey at Monday's practice. It was his first team session since he suffered a lower-body injury against Detroit on Mar. 8. It remains unclear when he will be ready to return, though.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

David Pastrnak netted his 32nd goal of the season. He opened the scoring 1:33 into the second period in a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay. The 20-year-old forward has amassed 64 points in 67 games.

2 David Backes Active

Bruins forward David Backes says his team simply isn't playing well enough right now. "I think it’s not good enough from top to bottom," said forward David Backes. "I’ll be the first guy to point fingers at my chest and say I need to be better. (Thursday's 6-3 loss to Tampa) was certainly not our best when it’s that time of year [and] you need your best every night to win, no matter who you’re playing against or what the circumstances may be." The Bruins have picked a horrible time to lose four games in a row, as they're in the middle of a playoff race. If the post-season started today, the Bruins wouldn't be in it.

3 Riley Nash Active

Riley Nash scored both goals in a 2-1 win against the Islanders Saturday night. Nash scored his sixth and seventh goals of the season as the lone scorer for the Bruins. This was his second multi-point game in a row after scoring a goal and an assist against Tampa Bay on Thursday. These back-to-back games are also the only times this season he’s had multiple points in a game.

4 Drew Stafford Active

Drew Stafford didn't practice Sunday because his wife gave birth to twins. He will meet his teammates in Toronto for Monday's contest. Stafford has two goals and three assists in seven games with Boston since he was acquired from Winnipeg. Our congratulations go to Drew for his growing family.

5 Jimmy Hayes Active

Jimmy Hayes will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators. John-Michael Liles and Joe Morrow will also sit out in the matchup against their division rivals. Tim Schaller is out with an injury.

6 Brian Ferlin I.L.

Brian Ferlin is dealing with a lower-body injury. He didn't practice on Wednesday because of the ailment. Ferlin had one helper in seven appearances with Boston last season.

D 1 Torey Krug Active

Torey Krug picked up a goal and an assist on the power play in a 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Krug went on an end-to-end rush for a beautiful goal just 17 seconds into the third period. The goal was his 7th of the year, and the two points have him at 48 points in 73 games this season. He has really taken the next step in his career, contributing at both ends of the rink, and producing his best offensive season. He is one power play marker shy of his career high of six set during the 2013-14 season. His assist came on a goal scored by David Krejci midway through the first period.

2 Zdeno Chara Active

Zdeno Chara earned a pair of assists Wednesday in a 6-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Both of his helpers came in the first period on goals by David Krejci and Brad Marchand. He also had three shots, three blocks and a plus-2 rating in a game-high 23:35 of ice time. Chara has contributed 20 points in 60 games this season.

3 Brandon Carlo Active

Brandon Carlo potted his fifth goal of the year on Wednesday night. He opened the scoring early in the first period in a 5-3 loss to Anaheim. The Bruins have registered the first goal four times in five games since interim coach Bruce Cassidy took over. Carlo has produced 14 points in 60 games during his rookie campaign.

4 Adam McQuaid Active

Don't be surprised if Adam McQuaid is the player the Bruins lose in the expansion draft to the Vegas Golden Knights. The Bruins will likely protect seven forwards, three defensemen and Tuukka Rask. Zdeno Chara must be protected as he has a no movement clause and Torey Krug is a no-brainer. That leaves one spot and the talk out of Boston is that the Bruins want to hold on to Colin Miller. That leaves McQuaid, who is the type of player Vegas' GM George McPhee likes, exposed. The draft, scheduled for June 17-20 will certainly be interesting.

5 John-Michael Liles Active

John-Michael Liles will be in the lineup Tuesday against Nashville. He hasn't been in the lineup since Feb. 26. Liles will take the place of Colin Miller on the back end.

6 Kevan Miller Active

Kevan Miller picked up 10th point of the season during Saturday's 2-1 win over the Flyers. It was his eighth helper of the campaign as well. Miller now has seven goals and 27 points dating back to last season.

7 Colin Miller Active

Colin Miller will be scratched against the Predators on Tuesday. Through 58 games this season Miller has posted five goals and 12 points with 53 PIMs and 78 hits so far this season.

8 Joe Morrow Active

Joe Morrow has been recalled by Boston. He was sent to the minors on a conditioning stint because he he hasn't played in an NHL match since Jan. 22. Morrow has one assist in 17 games with the big club this year.

G 1 Tuukka Rask Active

Tuukka Rask was the first netminder off the ice following the morning skate. That suggests that Rask is the likely starter Thursday night. He has a 2.35 GAA and .910 save percentage in 60 games this season.