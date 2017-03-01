Player Page

Roster

Frank Vatrano | Winger | #72

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/14/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 201
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Frank Vatrano is dealing with an unspecified injury.
Vatrano won't play on Thursday and is day-to-day beyond that. He has 10 goals and 18 points in 42 games this season. Matt Beleskey will draw into the lineup as a result and play alongside Ryan Spooner and Jimmy Hayes. Mar 30 - 11:39 AM
Source: Bruins.nhl.com on Twitter
More Frank Vatrano Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4210818-31441001109.092
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015BOS398311-3140000199.081
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 28NAS1000-10000001.000
Mar 25@ NYI100000000003.000
Mar 23TB100002000003.000
Mar 21OTT100002000004.000
Mar 20@ TOR100000000003.000
Mar 16@ EDM1000-30000001.000
Mar 15@ CAL100010000001.000
Mar 13@ VAN101110000004.000
Mar 11PHI100000000000.000
Mar 8DET100002000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3Ryan Spooner
4Dominic Moore
LW1Brad Marchand
2Frank Vatrano
3Noel Acciari
4Matt Beleskey
5Sean Kuraly
6Tim Schaller
RW1David Pastrnak
2David Backes
3Riley Nash
4Drew Stafford
5Jimmy Hayes
6Brian Ferlin
D1Torey Krug
2Zdeno Chara
3Brandon Carlo
4Adam McQuaid
5John-Michael Liles
6Kevan Miller
7Colin Miller
8Joe Morrow
G1Tuukka Rask
2Anton Khudobin
 

 