Brayden Schenn notched one goal and one assist in a 4-3 loss to Chicago on Wednesday night. Schenn and the Blues were disappointed after they let such an important slip away from them. However, there is still work left to do to try to get into the playoffs. "It (stinks), but at the end of the day, we have to stay positive," Schenn said. "Two-game winning streak here to get in the postseason."

Oskar Sundqvist will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Sundqvist has a goal and five points in 41 games this season. Mitch Reinke and Nolan Stevens will also watch the game from the press box.

St. Louis GM Doug Armstrong has held talks with pending UFA Kyle Brodziak. "At that age, it's as much term as it is dollars," Armstrong said. "But his agent and I have spoken and there's a mutual respect for what he does and we're hoping to see if we can talk probably at the draft, or just after." The 34-year-old center notched 10 goals and 33 points in 81 games last season. The Blues may offer him a short-term deal.

Ivan Barbashev picked up a goal with an assist and a plus-2 rating with a blocked shot and a hit in Monday's 4-2 win in Anaheim. Barbashev had a nearly identical stat line in Los Angeles on Saturday, picking up a goal with an assist, a plus-2 rating and two shots in that game, too. In fact, he has lit the lamp in three of his past four games, as scooting up to the line with Alexander Steen and Vladimir Tarasenko has done wonders for his production. If he is still available off the waiver wire, he's not a bad addition in deeper pools. He is also a sweet mid-tier sleeper pick in DFS formats.

Patrik Berglund scored a hat trick in Friday's 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Berglund delivered a huge performance in a crucial game. The Blues forward opened the scoring in the first period before adding two more tallies in the third frame. The 29-year-old finished the night with a plus-3 rating, five shots on goal and five hits in 14:55 of ice time. After scoring 10 goals in his first 48 games, Berglund has now found the back of the net seven times in his last eight outings. He has 17 goals and 25 points in 56 games this season. Jaden Schwartz also scored for St. Louis on Friday night.

Jaden Schwartz's upper-body issue is a right shoulder injury. Schwartz suffered the injury at the IIHF World Championship while playing for Team Canada. Blues GM Doug Armstrong said it's not projected to be a long-term problem and it will not require surgery. Schwartz is expected to be ready for training camp.

Vladimir Sobotka netted the game-winning goal with a plus-1 rating on three shots on net in Monday's 4-2 win in Anaheim. Sobotka has a point in back-to-back outings after an ugly 15-game stretch from Jan. 30-March 8. Perhaps this game-winner will give him continued confidence heading into Thursday's home game against the Avalanche. If he can piece together a point streak for a couple more games he might be worth a look in deeper fantasy pools.

Robby Fabbri underwent knee surgery in Chicago on Tuesday. The surgery was performed by Dr. Bernard Bach. Fabbri suffered a torn ACL last February. He underwent surgery to repair the injury and was cleared to play in late July. Unfortunately for Fabbri, he re-injured himself during training camp. The Blues forward is done for the season.

Vladimir Tarasenko's recovery from shoulder surgery is progressing nicely, according to Blues GM Doug Armstrong. "He's actually spending his whole summer here," Armstrong said. "He's working hard. He saw our doctors. They're very impressed with his range of motion, so he's putting in the time on that part and now he'll be able to start doing other forms of conditioning with that shoulder which will benefit him." Tarasenko had the operation in April and was expected to need four-to-six months to recover. Given that timetable, there is some question as to whether he'll be ready for the start of training camp.

Alexander Steen found the back of the net in a 2-1 win over Columbus on Saturday. It was Steen's 15th goal and 45th point in 69 games this season. It also extended his point streak to four games. This is the fifth straight campaign that he's reached the 15-goal milestone. He also reached the 50-point mark in each of those previous four seasons, but it would take something of a hot finish for him to get there again.

Chatting with his readers, Jeff Gordon of the St. Louis Post Dispatch has put the likelihood of the St. Louis Blues re-signing Dmitrij Jaskin at 90%. "Well, it's either the Blues or Europe and I'd be surprised if somebody came up with seven figures for him to play in Europe." said Gordon. "So I'd put that at 90 percent. I could see his rights move along in a trade, if the right opportunity came along." Jaskin was just eliminated on Thursday from the World Hockey Championship tournament by Team USA. The 25-year-old forward notched four goals and seven points in eight games for the Czech Republic. Gordon finished his thoughts on Jaskin by adding: "Maybe a KHL team makes a pitch. But generally speaking guys with more scoring potential are getting those contracts. I believe he could make more money in the NHL as a checking line guy."

Tage Thompson will play for the United States at the IIHF World Championship. The tournament runs from May 4-20 in Denmark. Thompson had three goals and six assists in 41 games for the St. Louis Blues this season.

Chris Thorburn has been waived by the St. Louis Blues. Thorburn was a healthy scratch Sunday afternoon against Nashville. He has four assists in 33 games with the Blues this season.

Nikita Soshnikov's agent, Dal Milstein, has confirmed that his client has signed a one-year contract with the St. Louis Blues. Soshnikov was set to be a restricted free agent on July 1, but he was reportedly considering going to the KHL. He got a one-way contract from the Blues to remain in North America. Soshnikov had two points in 12 games with St. Louis after he was acquired from Toronto during the 2017-18 season.

Alex Pietrangelo has been selected as the NHL's first star of the week for the period ending Mar. 18. Pietrangelo amassed three goals and six assists in four games. He set a career-high with four points in Sunday's 5-4 OT win over Chicago. Pietrangelo has a personal best 15 goals this season, which has him tied for the league lead among defensemen.

Colton Parayko feels motivated going into 2018-19 after the Blues failed to make the playoff last season. St. Louis bench boss Mike Yeo believes he can get more out of Parayko. "I think Colton has the ability to be a dominant player in this league," said Yeo when the regular season was over. "I think we saw it at times, I don't think we saw it enough. For me, that falls on us as coaches that we make sure that Colton understands that he's a young player that's still developing and needs to continue to develop." Parayko has topped 30 points in each of his three previous seasons and he has hit the 35-point mark in each of his last two campaigns.

Joel Edmundson, who can become a restricted free agent this summer, might end up having to go through the arbitration process. Edmundson earned $1.05 million in 2017-18 and he's due for a sizable raise after logging 20:44 minutes per game, but GM Doug Armstrong suggested that he isn't looking to give significant pay boosts to his RFAs this summer. "It’s a bad year to be a restricted free agent on a team that doesn’t make the playoffs," Armstrong said, "It’s hard to justify big raises and some of them are going to earn big raises and they’re going to have to go to arbitration to get it because it’s a difficult process to go to ownership and say, ‘Listen, these guys need to triple their money (but) we missed the playoffs.’ Maybe someone else has to tell us that. Maybe we can find a sweet spot that we can do it, but there’s some players that I’ve got a lot of respect for that I have to deal with this summer and I’ll show them the respect they deserve." That kind of statement could just be an early negotiating tactic, but it will be interesting to see what kind of contract Edmundson gets.

Carl Gunnarsson's recovery from knee surgery is going very well, according to Blues GM Doug Armstrong. Gunnarsson suffered a torn ACL in his left knee March 23. He is expected to be ready for training camp in the fall. Gunnarsson suited up in 63 games for the Blues last season.

Robert Bortuzzo has been handed a $3,091.40 fine. If that sounds like a weird amount, it's because the NHL is issuing the largest fine they could under these circumstances and that's what it is in this case. Bortuzzo is being punished for crosschecking Boston’s Jordan Szwarz.

According to Hockey Canada, Vince Dunn (upper body) will not be able to play in the 2018 IIHF World Championship due to injury. That's unfortunate for Dunn, who would have gained some valuable experience while representing Canada for the first time internationally. Dunn recorded five goals and 24 points in 75 games with St. Louis this season. He will use the summer to recover.

Jay Bouwmeester (hip) is expected to be available for training camp. Blues GM Doug Armstrong said it's his understanding that Bouwmeester's rehab is going very well based on reports from the team's training staff. Bouwmeester played with a hip injury for much of the year until he has shut down by the Blues in early March. He was limited to just 35 appearances in 2017-18.

Jordan Schmaltz's upper-body injury was a concussion. Schmaltz missed the Blues' final five games, but he had resumed practicing before the season ended. He now has the summer to recover. He had an assist in 13 games with St. Louis.

Jake Allen knows he has to be better and he took responsibility for not getting St. Louis into the playoffs. "I definitely need to be more consistent as the starting goalie for the St. Louis Blues," Allen said. "There's no question in my mind I'm capable of it. I've shown it. It was a tough stretch, no question, for us all. But I started extremely well. I finished extremely well. I've just gotta find that middle consistency." Blues GM Doug Armstrong gave Allen a vote of confidence and he's confident 2018-19 will be better.