Nikita Soshnikov | Winger | #90

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/14/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 185
Nikita Soshnikov's agent, Dal Milstein, has confirmed that his client has signed a one-year contract with the St. Louis Blues.
Soshnikov was set to be a restricted free agent on July 1, but he was reportedly considering going to the KHL. He got a one-way contract from the Blues to remain in North America. Soshnikov had two points in 12 games with St. Louis after he was acquired from Toronto during the 2017-18 season. Jun 24 - 11:17 AM
Source: Dan Milstein on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
15112-240000017.059
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015TOR11235-461000033.061
2016TOR565491160100070.071
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 7@ COL1000-10000000.000
Apr 6@ CHI100000000000.000
Apr 4CHI000000000000.000
Apr 2WAS000000000000.000
Mar 31@ ARI000000000000.000
Mar 30@ VGK000000000000.000
Mar 27SJ000000000000.000
Mar 24@ CLM000000000000.000
Mar 23VAN000000000000.000
Mar 21BOS100002000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Brayden Schenn
2Oskar Sundqvist
3Kyle Brodziak
4Ivan Barbashev
5Patrik Berglund
LW1Jaden Schwartz
2Vladimir Sobotka
3Robby Fabbri
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Alexander Steen
3Dmitrij Jaskin
4Tage Thompson
5Chris Thorburn
6Nikita Soshnikov
D1Alex Pietrangelo
2Colton Parayko
3Joel Edmundson
4Carl Gunnarsson
5Robert Bortuzzo
6Vince Dunn
7Jay Bouwmeester
8Jordan Schmaltz
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 