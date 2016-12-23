Vince Hinostroza | Center | #48

Player Page

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (22) / 4/3/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 173
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 6 (169) / CHI
Vinnie Hinostroza scored the tying and game winning goals as the Blackhawks handed the Avalanche a 6-4 loss Tuesday night.
Hinostroza snapped a seven-game goal-less streak and earned this pair with only a little more than 11 minutes on ice. In that span of seven games without a goal, he had only one assist. These were Hinostroza’s fifth and sixth goals, which accounts for 33 percent of his season total. Jan 18 - 12:04 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
374610-5100000160.067
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015CHI7000-16000006.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 15MIN100000000000.000
Jan 13@ WAS1000-20000000.000
Jan 10DET1000-10000003.000
Jan 8NAS100000000001.000
Jan 6CAR101100000001.000
Jan 5BUF100000000005.000
Jan 2@ STL1000-20000002.000
Dec 30@ CAR110110000004.250
Dec 29@ NAS100000000004.000
Dec 27WPG1000-12000003.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Artem Anisimov
3Marcus Kruger
4Nick Schmaltz
5Vince Hinostroza
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Andrew Desjardins
3Dennis Rasmussen
RW1Patrick Kane
2Marian Hossa
3Richard Panik
4Ryan Hartman
5Jordin Tootoo
6Tanner Kero
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Brian Campbell
4Niklas Hjalmarsson
5Trevor van Riemsdyk
6Michal Kempny
7Michal Rozsival
G1Corey Crawford
2Scott Darling
 

 