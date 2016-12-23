Vince Hinostroza | Center | #48

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jonathan Toews Active

Jonathan Toews was surprised to be selected for the NHL All-Star Game. He is not having a strong offensive season, with seven goals and 20 points in 34 games, and felt some of his teammates were more deserving of the invitation. "I definitely think [Panarin, Anisimov and Hossa] should be there," Toews said. "They're at the top of the leaderboard in scoring and they’ve been carrying this team offensively, too. They've been playing so well. I guess you can only pick so many guys. I happened to sneak in there somehow. Not sure how." It's believed the NHL wants Toews there because he will be part of the unveiling of the Top 100 players of all-time and he is a star name who has enjoyed success at all levels. Joining Toews on the roster of the Central Division team for the 2017 NHL All-Star Game will be Blackhawks teammates Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and Corey Crawford.

2 Artem Anisimov Active

Artem Anisimov is good to play in Sunday's match with Minnesota. The veteran pivot has posted 18 goals and 31 points in 41 games thus far, and is one of the keys to the Blackhawks' success.

3 Marcus Kruger I.L.

Marcus Kruger could need another three weeks to heal up from his hand injury. Kruger has yet to dress since the calendar turned to 2017, and now isn't expected to return until February. Which is bad news if you're Chicago. The veteran pivot has 10 points in 39 games so far this season.

4 Nick Schmaltz Active

Nick Schmaltz will return to the Blackhawks' lineup Sunday against the Wild. He may have just four points in 26 games up with the big boys, but the 20-year-old has posted six goals and nine points in 12 games thus far in the AHL. If Coach Q can believe in him, so can you.

5 Vince Hinostroza Active

Vinnie Hinostroza scored the tying and game winning goals as the Blackhawks handed the Avalanche a 6-4 loss Tuesday night. Hinostroza snapped a seven-game goal-less streak and earned this pair with only a little more than 11 minutes on ice. In that span of seven games without a goal, he had only one assist. These were Hinostroza’s fifth and sixth goals, which accounts for 33 percent of his season total.

LW 1 Artemi Panarin Active

Artemi Panarin registered an assist in Chicago's 3-2 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. Panarin has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games. He has 17 goals and 43 points in 46 contests in 2016-17.

2 Andrew Desjardins Active

Andrew Desjardins will be scratched from Sunday's match with the Wild. Desjardins is still searching for his first points of the season through 27 games, however he has laid out 43 hits thus far.

3 Dennis Rasmussen Active

Dennis Rasmussen picked up the sixth goal of his career during Tuesday's 4-0 win over Arizona. It was his second goal of the season, giving him four points in 25 games thus far. With only 13 points in 69 career games through age-26, we wouldn't expect much in the way of offensive contributions from him.

RW 1 Patrick Kane Active

Patrick Kane scored twice on Sunday to give the Hawks a 2-0 lead, but Minnesota came all the way back to beat the Hawks 3-2. Kane now has 14 tallies and 47 points through 46 games. Kane earned a season high 27:06 of ice time, firing 12 shots on goal. Only three times this season has No. 88 been held off the scoresheet in consecutive games.

2 Marian Hossa Active

Marian Hossa will start Tuesday's game alongside Vinnie Hinostroza and Tanner Kero. Richard Panik will take Hossa's spot with Jonathan Toews and Ryan Hartman. Hossa hasn't scored a goal in the last nine games and he has collected just three assists during that span.

3 Richard Panik Active

Richard Panik produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Detroit. Panik has three points in the last two games. However, he has recorded just nine points in the last 35 games after he started the year with nine points in his first nine matches. He has 10 goals and 18 points in 44 games this campaign.

4 Ryan Hartman Active

Ryan Hartman picked up two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime victory versus Detroit. That is a good follow-up performance after he scored his first hat trick on Sunday against Nashville. Hartman has generated 19 points in 39 games after a sluggish start to the year offensively.

5 Jordin Tootoo Active

Jordin Tootoo will be scratched against the Wild on Sunday. Through 34 games so far this season the veteran winger has posted no points with 30 hits thus far. Which unfortunately makes him more suitable for the waiver wire.

6 Tanner Kero Active

Chicago coach Joel Quenneville likes his new third line of Tanner Kero, Ryan Hartman and Richard Panik. The trio was praised following Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Detroit. "They were great," Quenneville said. "They have some physicality in the puck area, they have some separation. Made some good plays off the rush. They go to the net, they hang around the net. All their goals were like that." Kero has been seeing time at center because of Marcus Kruger's injury. He has one goal and one assist in his last two outings.

D 1 Duncan Keith Active

Duncan Keith scored the overtime winner in Chicago's 4-3 OT win over the Detroit Red Wings. The Blackhawks built up a 2-0 lead heading into the second period, but they allowed Detroit to tie the game at two in the middle frame. Chicago regained a 3-2 lead, but again, the Red Wings managed to tie the score. It took Keith just 38 seconds to score the game-winning, power play goal in overtime. He finished the game with two points, a plus-2 rating, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in 27:15 of ice time. Keith has two goals and 31 points in 44 games this season. He's now riding a five-game point streak. Brian Campbell, Richard Panik and Tanner Kero also scored for the Blackhawks in this one.

2 Brent Seabrook Active

Brent Seabrook picked up another helper for Chicago during Thursday's 3-2 win over Nashville. The veteran defender is on pace to approach last year's 35 helpers and 49 points in 81 games. He's now up to 19 assists and 21 points in 36 games this season.

3 Brian Campbell Active

Brian Campbell will return to Chicago's blue line on Friday night against Carolina. He'll skate to the left of Niklas Hjalmarsson on their third defensive unit. Campbell has three goals and 10 points with 42 blocks over 39 games so far this season.

4 Niklas Hjalmarsson Active

The Chicago Blackhawks suffered their worst loss since 2011 on Friday night. The Capitals dominated them 6-0 last night. It's the first time the Blackhawks lose a game by six goals or more since Nov. 19, 2011 when they dropped a 9-2 decision to the Edmonton Oilers. "We just pretty much did everything we said we wouldn't do, or weren't supposed to do," defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson said. "That was one of those two or three games that you have a year that you're just being outplayed really bad and that was probably as outplayed as I've been in a long time."

5 Trevor van Riemsdyk Active

Trevor van Riemsdyk tallied his first goal of the year in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rangers. He opened the scoring at the 5:18 mark of the second period. Van Riemsdyk has contributed two points in just seven games this season.

6 Michal Kempny Active

Michal Kempny will return to Chicago's blue line on Sunday against Minnesota. It'll be the 26-year-old's first game in nearly a week. Kempny has posted six points along with 37 blocks and 56 hits.

7 Michal Rozsival Active

Michal Rozsival will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Wild. He suited up in Sunday's game against the Wild, but won't get a crack at the Avs tonight. The veteran has one assist in 14 games this season. Jordin Tootoo will also watch the game from the press box tonight.

G 1 Corey Crawford Active

Corey Crawford let four pucks get past him on only 23 shots Tuesday night, but it was enough to give the Blackhawks a 6-4 win over the Avalanche. Crawford’s save percentage Tuesday night of .826 was not overly impressive, but at least the Blackhawks goalie got the win. On Sunday, he recorded a save percentage of .906 in a loss to the Wild. Crawford has four wins in his last six games with a save percentage well under the .900 mark.