Vinnie Hinostroza | Winger | #48

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (24) / 4/3/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 173
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 6 (169) / CHI
Latest News

Recent News

Vinnie Hinostroza has agreed to a two-year, $3 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.
Hinostroza would have become a restricted free agent on July 1. He had seven goals and 25 points in 50 contests this season. The Blackhawks also inked John Hayden to a two-year contract earlier in the day, so they've been busy. Jun 15 - 2:19 PM
Source: NHL.com
More Vinnie Hinostroza Player News

Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
50718255101400186.081
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015CHI7000-16000006.000
2016CHI496814-1170000276.079
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 7@ WPG100000000001.000
Apr 6STL100000000002.000
Apr 4@ STL1000-10000000.000
Mar 30@ COL100000000001.000
Mar 29WPG100000000001.000
Mar 26SJ101110000003.000
Mar 24@ NYI100010000001.000
Mar 22VAN100000000003.000
Mar 20COL100000000003.000
Mar 18STL101100000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Nick Schmaltz
3Artem Anisimov
4Dylan Sikura
LW1Brandon Saad
2Patrick Sharp
3Vinnie Hinostroza
RW1Patrick Kane
2Alex DeBrincat
3Anthony Duclair
4Tomas Jurco
5Marian Hossa
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Jan Rutta
4Erik Gustafsson
5Connor Murphy
6Jordan Oesterle
7Blake Hillman
8Michal Rozsival
G1Corey Crawford
2Anton Forsberg
 

 